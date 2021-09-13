reopening
The Hanoi authorities are considering relaxing restrictions on selected services as the capital city seeks to revive the economy following the improvement of the coronavirus situation.
TRAVEL
10/07/2021
Although it is not possible to open all destinations, Vietnam’s tourism industry is building sandbox models to welcome vaccinated international guests, after being greenlit by the government to pilot such programmes at some tourist destinations.
SOCIETY
01/04/2021
From April 1 to June 30, Vietnam Airlines will expand the operation of four international air routes: Hanoi - Narita (Tokyo, Japan), Hanoi - Incheon (Seoul, South Korea), Hanoi - Sydney and Ho Chi Minh City - Sydney (Australia).
SOCIETY
02/03/2021
Restaurants in Hanoi will be allowed to re-open under certain requirements as from 0:00 on March 2, heard at a meeting of the capital COVID-19 prevention and control steering committee on March 1.
BUSINESS
28/09/2020
The resumption of foreigners’ entry into Vietnam is one of the urgent tasks to be done to spur economic growth while Vietnam has to remain vigilant to the coronavirus.
SOCIETY
16/06/2020
After being forcibly closed for three months as a way of combatting the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, the majority of karaoke bars around Hanoi have remained quiet after re-opening, even during the weekend.
TRAVEL
18/05/2020
Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem Lake pedestrian zone returned to the bustle this weekend after more than three months of the closure to prevent Covid-19.
PHOTOS
18/05/2020
Many Hanoians and their children enjoy flying kites after months of staying at home to avoid Covid-19 propagation.
SOCIETY
07/03/2020
Heads of many universities in Ho Chi Minh City, especially medical and pharmacy, on March 6 sought the People’s Committee’s approval to reopen on March 16 after six weeks of closure due to COVID-19 epidemic.