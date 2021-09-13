 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#TôichọnPremium#Covid-19
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Chiến sự ở Afghanistan
#Lionel Messi chia tay Barca, gia nhập PSG
#Kiện toàn nhân sự lãnh đạo khóa mới
#Bộ GD-ĐT ra chuẩn tiến sĩ mới gây tranh cãi
#Kỳ thi tốt nghiệp THPT năm 2021
#Áp lực tuổi 15 trượt lớp 10 công lập ở Hà Nội
#Hội thao quân sự quốc tế Army Games 2021

MobileHotline: 19001081 (8-20h) | 0962237788 (ngoài giờ HC)

Tuyển dụng14/09/2021 14:33:08 (GMT +7)

tag
 

reopening

tin tức về reopening mới nhất

Hanoi considers re-opening some services after September 15icon
SOCIETY0 giờ trước0

Hanoi considers re-opening some services after September 15

The Hanoi authorities are considering relaxing restrictions on selected services as the capital city seeks to revive the economy following the improvement of the coronavirus situation.
 
Requirements for foreign tourists to visit Phu Quoc under pilot scheme

Requirements for foreign tourists to visit Phu Quoc under pilot scheme

icon23 giờ trước0
Roadmap to 'new normal' state to be issued before September 15

Roadmap to 'new normal' state to be issued before September 15

icon13/09/20210
Piloting border reopening for fully vaccinated foreign travellersicon

Piloting border reopening for fully vaccinated foreign travellers

TRAVEL
10/07/2021
Although it is not possible to open all destinations, Vietnam’s tourism industry is building sandbox models to welcome vaccinated international guests, after being greenlit by the government to pilot such programmes at some tourist destinations.
Vietnam to reopen international air routes from April 1icon

Vietnam to reopen international air routes from April 1

SOCIETY
01/04/2021
From April 1 to June 30, Vietnam Airlines will expand the operation of four international air routes: Hanoi - Narita (Tokyo, Japan), Hanoi - Incheon (Seoul, South Korea), Hanoi - Sydney and Ho Chi Minh City - Sydney (Australia).
Hanoi to allow operation of restaurants on March 2icon

Hanoi to allow operation of restaurants on March 2

SOCIETY
02/03/2021
Restaurants in Hanoi will be allowed to re-open under certain requirements as from 0:00 on March 2, heard at a meeting of the capital COVID-19 prevention and control steering committee on March 1.
Good preparations will breed confidenceicon

Good preparations will breed confidence

BUSINESS
28/09/2020
The resumption of foreigners’ entry into Vietnam is one of the urgent tasks to be done to spur economic growth while Vietnam has to remain vigilant to the coronavirus. 
Karaoke bars in Hanoi remain quiet after re-openingicon

Karaoke bars in Hanoi remain quiet after re-opening

SOCIETY
16/06/2020
After being forcibly closed for three months as a way of combatting the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, the majority of karaoke bars around Hanoi have remained quiet after re-opening, even during the weekend.
Hanoi walking street bustling again after weekend reopeningicon

Hanoi walking street bustling again after weekend reopening

TRAVEL
18/05/2020
Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem Lake pedestrian zone returned to the bustle this weekend after more than three months of the closure to prevent Covid-19.    
Hanoi walking street bustling again after weekend reopeningicon

Hanoi walking street bustling again after weekend reopening

PHOTOS
18/05/2020
Many Hanoians and their children enjoy flying kites after months of staying at home to avoid Covid-19 propagation.
HCM City-based universities want to reopen on March 16icon

HCM City-based universities want to reopen on March 16

SOCIETY
07/03/2020
Heads of many universities in Ho Chi Minh City, especially medical and pharmacy, on March 6 sought the People’s Committee’s approval to reopen on March 16 after six weeks of closure due to COVID-19 epidemic.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

Tuyển dụng

 