repatriation

tin tức về repatriation mới nhất

Commercial flights yet to resume, overseas Vietnamese return via Cambodiaicon
FEATURE12/12/20210

Commercial flights yet to resume, overseas Vietnamese return via Cambodia

Flying to Cambodia and taking a long-distance bus to the border gate to enter Vietnam is now the option chosen by many overseas Vietnamese.
 
The costly way home: return flights to Vietnam

The costly way home: return flights to Vietnam

icon12/12/20210
Nearly 200,000 Vietnamese citizens flown home from abroad: spokeswoman

Nearly 200,000 Vietnamese citizens flown home from abroad: spokeswoman

icon10/12/20210
Vietnam yet to conduct commercial flights repatriating overseas Vietnamese: Spokespersonicon

Vietnam yet to conduct commercial flights repatriating overseas Vietnamese: Spokesperson

POLITICS
04/12/2020
There will be temporarily no commercial flights to bring home overseas Vietnamese who voluntarily pay for quarantine fees, foreign ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said on December 3.
Vietnam suspends 33 commercial flights to repatriate nationalsicon

Vietnam suspends 33 commercial flights to repatriate nationals

SOCIETY
02/12/2020
Plans for 33 commercial flights to bring home stranded citizens from Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), and Taiwan (China) have been suspended in line with PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s order following the detection of new COVID-19 cases in HCM City.
Over 340 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Norwayicon

Over 340 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Norway

SOCIETY
18/10/2020
More than 340 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Norway on a flight of Qatar Airways on October 16-17.
Babies head home on repatriation flights without parentsicon

Babies head home on repatriation flights without parents

SOCIETY
26/09/2020
Late an afternoon of August at Incheon Airport in the Republic of Korea (RoK), a repatriation flight operated by Vietjet Air took off, carrying Vietnamese citizens home.
The flight with half of passengers suspected of carrying Covid-19icon

The flight with half of passengers suspected of carrying Covid-19

FEATURE
02/09/2020
The policy of putting people at the highest position, ensuring safety for all Vietnamese citizens returning from the epidemic zone, has helped people believe and understand that 'the fatherland never abandons us'.
Some 14,000 Vietnamese prioritized for repatriationicon

Some 14,000 Vietnamese prioritized for repatriation

SOCIETY
05/07/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has given the go ahead to prioritizing the repatriation of 14,000 Vietnamese citizens, but they have to undergo a period of quarantine on arrival.
Vietnam calls for people-centred solutions to refugee issueicon

Vietnam calls for people-centred solutions to refugee issue

POLITICS
20/06/2020
Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam Mission to the United Nations (UN), has called on the international community to focus on people-centred solutions, 
Indonesian sailors from sunken ship return homeicon

Indonesian sailors from sunken ship return home

SOCIETY
15/05/2020
Five crew members of the Indonesian vessel Jagal Raya, which sank in waters off the coast of the Mekong Delta’s Soc Trang province, were transferred to the Vietnam Ocean Shipping Agency’s branch in Can Tho (VOSA Can Tho) on May 14 for repatriation.
Vietnamese citizens stranded abroad to be brought homeicon

Vietnamese citizens stranded abroad to be brought home

SOCIETY
08/04/2020
The Prime Minister has asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to draw up plans to bring home Vietnamese nationals stranded abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with priority given to the elderly, the sick and people under 18.
UK envoy says to visit families of truck victimsicon

UK envoy says to visit families of truck victims

POLITICS
28/11/2019
British Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward has said that he plans to visit the affected communities to express his condolences to families of 39 Vietnamese victims found in Essex, the UK last month.  
 
 
