repatriation
tin tức về repatriation mới nhất
Flying to Cambodia and taking a long-distance bus to the border gate to enter Vietnam is now the option chosen by many overseas Vietnamese.
POLITICS
04/12/2020
There will be temporarily no commercial flights to bring home overseas Vietnamese who voluntarily pay for quarantine fees, foreign ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said on December 3.
SOCIETY
02/12/2020
Plans for 33 commercial flights to bring home stranded citizens from Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), and Taiwan (China) have been suspended in line with PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s order following the detection of new COVID-19 cases in HCM City.
SOCIETY
18/10/2020
More than 340 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Norway on a flight of Qatar Airways on October 16-17.
SOCIETY
26/09/2020
Late an afternoon of August at Incheon Airport in the Republic of Korea (RoK), a repatriation flight operated by Vietjet Air took off, carrying Vietnamese citizens home.
FEATURE
02/09/2020
The policy of putting people at the highest position, ensuring safety for all Vietnamese citizens returning from the epidemic zone, has helped people believe and understand that 'the fatherland never abandons us'.
SOCIETY
05/07/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has given the go ahead to prioritizing the repatriation of 14,000 Vietnamese citizens, but they have to undergo a period of quarantine on arrival.
POLITICS
20/06/2020
Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam Mission to the United Nations (UN), has called on the international community to focus on people-centred solutions,
SOCIETY
15/05/2020
Five crew members of the Indonesian vessel Jagal Raya, which sank in waters off the coast of the Mekong Delta’s Soc Trang province, were transferred to the Vietnam Ocean Shipping Agency’s branch in Can Tho (VOSA Can Tho) on May 14 for repatriation.
SOCIETY
08/04/2020
The Prime Minister has asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to draw up plans to bring home Vietnamese nationals stranded abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with priority given to the elderly, the sick and people under 18.
POLITICS
28/11/2019
British Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward has said that he plans to visit the affected communities to express his condolences to families of 39 Vietnamese victims found in Essex, the UK last month.