Republic of Korea

tin tức về Republic of Korea mới nhất

Thailand: Returnees dodging quarantine to face legal actionicon
SOCIETY10/03/20200

Thailand: Returnees dodging quarantine to face legal action

About 80 Thai returnees from the Republic of Korea who slipped through screening at Suvarnabhumi Airport on March 7 are being told to report to health authorities in three days or face legal action under the Communicable Disease Control Act.

 
Visa-free entry suspended for overseas Vietnamese from COVID-19-hit countries

Visa-free entry suspended for overseas Vietnamese from COVID-19-hit countries

icon06/03/20200
South Korea confirms identities of Vietnamese sailors missing in boat mishap

South Korea confirms identities of Vietnamese sailors missing in boat mishap

icon04/03/20200
Deputy PM, FM holds phone talks with RoK FMicon

Deputy PM, FM holds phone talks with RoK FM

POLITICS
29/02/2020

At a request from the side of the Republic of Korea (RoK), Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on February 28 talked over the phone with RoK Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha.

Airports designated to serve flights from RoK’s epidemic-hit areasicon

Airports designated to serve flights from RoK’s epidemic-hit areas

SOCIETY
27/02/2020

Flights departing from epidemic-hit areas in South Korea will land at designated airports in Vietnam in a move to help prevent the spread of the acute respiratory disease caused by coronavirus, said the Ministry of Transport.

Korean and Thai tourists quarantined in Da Nangicon

Korean and Thai tourists quarantined in Da Nang

SOCIETY
26/02/2020

Twenty-two foreigners, including 20 Korean and two Thai tourists, have been kept under quarantine at Da Nang’s Lung Disease Hospital since February 24.

Coach Park Hang-seo to undergo medical supervision after returning from South Koreaicon

Coach Park Hang-seo to undergo medical supervision after returning from South Korea

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
25/02/2020

Head coach of the national men’s football team Park Hang-seo and his accompanying spouse will undergo close medical supervision by the Hanoi health sector next days.

VN ready to protect Vietnamese in RoK amid COVID-19 fearsicon

VN ready to protect Vietnamese in RoK amid COVID-19 fears

SOCIETY
24/02/2020

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has adopted a number of measures to protect Vietnamese citizens living in the Republic of Korea, which reported a huge rise in the number of confirmed new coronavirus infection cases over the last few days.

COVID-19: No ban on flights to RoK, Japanicon

COVID-19: No ban on flights to RoK, Japan

TRAVEL
23/02/2020

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has imposed no ban on flights to the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Japan during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, CAAV Director General Dinh Viet Thang has said.

Vietnam, RoK to boost ties in vocational educationicon

Vietnam, RoK to boost ties in vocational education

POLITICS
19/02/2020

Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung and Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Vietnam Park Noh-wan on February 18 expressed their wish to further enhance their countries’ cooperation in vocational education.

Women’s team lose to RoK in Olympics qualifiersicon

Women’s team lose to RoK in Olympics qualifiers

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
09/02/2020

The Vietnamese women’s football team lost 0-3 to their Korean rivals in Group A’s final match of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 qualifiers in the Republic of Korea (RoK) on February 9.

Two Vietnamese landscapes aired on Korean televisionicon

Two Vietnamese landscapes aired on Korean television

TRAVEL
29/01/2020

The Mua (Dancing) and Thien Ha (Galaxy) caves in the northern province of Ninh Binh were introduced in Battle Trip – a famous TV show of the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Visa exemption extended for visitors from eight countriesicon

Visa exemption extended for visitors from eight countries

TRAVEL
03/01/2020

Vietnam will continue visa exemption for citizens of Russia, Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Finland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Belarus, until the end of 2022.

South Korea tops foreign investors in Vietnam in 2019icon

South Korea tops foreign investors in Vietnam in 2019

BUSINESS
26/12/2019

The Republic of Korea (RoK) is the leading foreign investor in Vietnam in 2019, pouring 7.92 billion USD into the country, accounting for over one fifth of the total flow of foreign direct investment into Vietnam during the year.

Daegu Bank of RoK to open branch in HCM Cityicon

Daegu Bank of RoK to open branch in HCM City

BUSINESS
24/12/2019

Daegu Bank of the Republic of Korea (RoK) is preparing to open a branch in Ho Chi Minh City after getting the green light from the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

Vietnamese players compete in Carom Billiards Continental Cupicon

Vietnamese players compete in Carom Billiards Continental Cup

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/12/2019

Eight top Vietnamese players will compete at the 3-cushion Carom Billiards Continental Cup from December 20-22 in Seoul, the Republic of Korea.

Vietnamese PM concludes trip to RoK for summits, official visiticon

Vietnamese PM concludes trip to RoK for summits, official visit

POLITICS
29/11/2019

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc arrived back in Hanoi on late November 28, ending his trip to the Republic of Korea (RoK) for the ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit, first the Mekong-RoK Summit, and an official visit to the RoK.

Korean firms hoped to create new investment wave in Vietnamicon

Korean firms hoped to create new investment wave in Vietnam

BUSINESS
29/11/2019

More than 700 enterprises of Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) took part in a business forum in Seoul on November 28 that was expected to help trigger a new wave of Korean investment in Vietnam.

PM Phuc meets leaders of Korean groups in Seoulicon

PM Phuc meets leaders of Korean groups in Seoul

POLITICS
28/11/2019

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with Vice Chairman of Samsung Electronics Lee Jae-yong on November 28 as part of his official visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Vietnam, RoK agree to co-finance joint research projectsicon

Vietnam, RoK agree to co-finance joint research projects

POLITICS
28/11/2019

Vietnamese Minister of Science and Technology Chu Ngoc Anh and Minister of Science and ICT of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Choi Kiyoung on November 27 signed an agreement to co-finance research projects from 2019 – 2020.

 
 
