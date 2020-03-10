Republic of Korea
tin tức về Republic of Korea mới nhất
About 80 Thai returnees from the Republic of Korea who slipped through screening at Suvarnabhumi Airport on March 7 are being told to report to health authorities in three days or face legal action under the Communicable Disease Control Act.
POLITICS
29/02/2020
At a request from the side of the Republic of Korea (RoK), Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on February 28 talked over the phone with RoK Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha.
SOCIETY
27/02/2020
Flights departing from epidemic-hit areas in South Korea will land at designated airports in Vietnam in a move to help prevent the spread of the acute respiratory disease caused by coronavirus, said the Ministry of Transport.
SOCIETY
26/02/2020
Twenty-two foreigners, including 20 Korean and two Thai tourists, have been kept under quarantine at Da Nang’s Lung Disease Hospital since February 24.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
25/02/2020
Head coach of the national men’s football team Park Hang-seo and his accompanying spouse will undergo close medical supervision by the Hanoi health sector next days.
SOCIETY
24/02/2020
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has adopted a number of measures to protect Vietnamese citizens living in the Republic of Korea, which reported a huge rise in the number of confirmed new coronavirus infection cases over the last few days.
TRAVEL
23/02/2020
The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has imposed no ban on flights to the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Japan during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, CAAV Director General Dinh Viet Thang has said.
POLITICS
19/02/2020
Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung and Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Vietnam Park Noh-wan on February 18 expressed their wish to further enhance their countries’ cooperation in vocational education.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
09/02/2020
The Vietnamese women’s football team lost 0-3 to their Korean rivals in Group A’s final match of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 qualifiers in the Republic of Korea (RoK) on February 9.
TRAVEL
29/01/2020
The Mua (Dancing) and Thien Ha (Galaxy) caves in the northern province of Ninh Binh were introduced in Battle Trip – a famous TV show of the Republic of Korea (RoK).
TRAVEL
03/01/2020
Vietnam will continue visa exemption for citizens of Russia, Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Finland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Belarus, until the end of 2022.
BUSINESS
26/12/2019
The Republic of Korea (RoK) is the leading foreign investor in Vietnam in 2019, pouring 7.92 billion USD into the country, accounting for over one fifth of the total flow of foreign direct investment into Vietnam during the year.
BUSINESS
24/12/2019
Daegu Bank of the Republic of Korea (RoK) is preparing to open a branch in Ho Chi Minh City after getting the green light from the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/12/2019
Eight top Vietnamese players will compete at the 3-cushion Carom Billiards Continental Cup from December 20-22 in Seoul, the Republic of Korea.
POLITICS
29/11/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc arrived back in Hanoi on late November 28, ending his trip to the Republic of Korea (RoK) for the ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit, first the Mekong-RoK Summit, and an official visit to the RoK.
BUSINESS
29/11/2019
More than 700 enterprises of Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) took part in a business forum in Seoul on November 28 that was expected to help trigger a new wave of Korean investment in Vietnam.
POLITICS
28/11/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with Vice Chairman of Samsung Electronics Lee Jae-yong on November 28 as part of his official visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK).
POLITICS
28/11/2019
Vietnamese Minister of Science and Technology Chu Ngoc Anh and Minister of Science and ICT of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Choi Kiyoung on November 27 signed an agreement to co-finance research projects from 2019 – 2020.