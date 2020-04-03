Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Floundering service sector threatens mass unemploymenticon
BUSINESS03/04/20200

Floundering service sector threatens mass unemployment

With restaurant and café chains struggling amid COVID-19, thousands of employees in the service sector could lose their jobs. 

 
Rice paper salad a signature street food in HCM City

Rice paper salad a signature street food in HCM City

icon01/04/20200
Restaurants offer free delivery amid COVID-19 outbreak

Restaurants offer free delivery amid COVID-19 outbreak

icon30/03/20200
Soya sauce – a delicacy of Hung Yenicon

Soya sauce – a delicacy of Hung Yen

TRAVEL
27/10/2019

Tương Bần (soya sauce) has been a delicacy of northern Vietnam since the end of the 19th century.

Study finds 68% of people consuming liquor in restaurants drive motorbikes homeicon

Study finds 68% of people consuming liquor in restaurants drive motorbikes home

SOCIETY
09/10/2019

People who have consumed alcohol should not be allowed to ride motorcycles, a conference held to discuss the influence of alcohol on driving has suggested.

World’s leading chefs to descend on Hanoi for ‘Culinary Stars’ weekicon

World’s leading chefs to descend on Hanoi for ‘Culinary Stars’ week

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/10/2019

Leading culinary stars from around the world, including eight Michelin stars, will join the second edition of “Metropole Culinary Stars” at Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi.

Argentinean guest chef amazes local gourmets with traditional recipesicon

Argentinean guest chef amazes local gourmets with traditional recipes

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/09/2019

For Argentinean guest chef Alberto Curia, who is now in Hanoi to introduce local connoisseurs to the best of his home country’s cuisine, playing the role as a “gastronomy ambassador” is a great honour.

 
 
