With restaurant and café chains struggling amid COVID-19, thousands of employees in the service sector could lose their jobs.
TRAVEL
27/10/2019
Tương Bần (soya sauce) has been a delicacy of northern Vietnam since the end of the 19th century.
SOCIETY
09/10/2019
People who have consumed alcohol should not be allowed to ride motorcycles, a conference held to discuss the influence of alcohol on driving has suggested.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/10/2019
Leading culinary stars from around the world, including eight Michelin stars, will join the second edition of “Metropole Culinary Stars” at Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/09/2019
For Argentinean guest chef Alberto Curia, who is now in Hanoi to introduce local connoisseurs to the best of his home country’s cuisine, playing the role as a “gastronomy ambassador” is a great honour.