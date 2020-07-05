Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Thông tin tuyển sinh Đại học, cao đẳng năm 2020
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

10/07/2020 05:23:05 (GMT +7)

tag
 

retail premises

tin tức về retail premises mới nhất

More streetfront houses up for sale in HCMC centericon
BUSINESS05/07/20200

More streetfront houses up for sale in HCMC center

More landlords want to sell townhouses after Covid-19, which has caused prices of houses in inner HCM City to slightly decrease in the second quarter.

 
Chain business models under spotlight after Egroup woes

Chain business models under spotlight after Egroup woes

icon24/06/20200
Retailers say rent for retail premised are too expensive

Retailers say rent for retail premised are too expensive

icon24/06/20200
Business rents on the decreaseicon

Business rents on the decrease

BUSINESS
15/04/2020

Many realtors have slashed retail premises rent by 20-40 percent to help tenants survive Covid-19, which is damaging the economy.

Vietnamese businesses, landlords lean on each other to survive epidemicicon

Vietnamese businesses, landlords lean on each other to survive epidemic

BUSINESS
02/04/2020

Many shopping malls and landlords have accepted to lower retail premises rent or exempt rent to help tenants overcome difficulties at this time.

HCM City: Retail premises rent declines as beer shops shut downicon

HCM City: Retail premises rent declines as beer shops shut down

BUSINESS
06/03/2020

Businesses now have bigger choices for retail premises as the rent has decreased significantly.

Land prices escalate in some localities, ‘bogus’ projects break outicon

Land prices escalate in some localities, ‘bogus’ projects break out

BUSINESS
03/01/2020

The real estate market was lackluster last year. The land fever in early 2019 was followed by a sharp decline in supply and the number of transactions.

Vietnam attracts foreign fast-fashion brandsicon

Vietnam attracts foreign fast-fashion brands

BUSINESS
02/12/2019

Zara’s revenue reached VND1.7 trillion in 2018, six times higher than 2016 thanks to the Vietnamese people’s preference for fast fashion styles.

Is the bubble tea craze in Vietnam over?icon

Is the bubble tea craze in Vietnam over?

BUSINESS
26/11/2019

So many bubble tea shops joined the market in recent years that many of them have had to give up the game.

High retail rent eating into F&amp;B chains’ profitsicon

High retail rent eating into F&B chains’ profits

BUSINESS
25/11/2019

Forced to pay high rent for retail premises, many F&B chains have had to shut down.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 