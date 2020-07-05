retail premises

More landlords want to sell townhouses after Covid-19, which has caused prices of houses in inner HCM City to slightly decrease in the second quarter.
15/04/2020
Many realtors have slashed retail premises rent by 20-40 percent to help tenants survive Covid-19, which is damaging the economy.
02/04/2020
Many shopping malls and landlords have accepted to lower retail premises rent or exempt rent to help tenants overcome difficulties at this time.
06/03/2020
Businesses now have bigger choices for retail premises as the rent has decreased significantly.
03/01/2020
The real estate market was lackluster last year. The land fever in early 2019 was followed by a sharp decline in supply and the number of transactions.
02/12/2019
Zara’s revenue reached VND1.7 trillion in 2018, six times higher than 2016 thanks to the Vietnamese people’s preference for fast fashion styles.
26/11/2019
So many bubble tea shops joined the market in recent years that many of them have had to give up the game.
25/11/2019
Forced to pay high rent for retail premises, many F&B chains have had to shut down.