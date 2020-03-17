retail
tin tức về retail mới nhất
icon
By injecting VND500 billion ($21.74 million) into Anco, Masan MeatLife will increase its stakes from 70 to nearly 100 per cent.
icon BUSINESS
02/03/2020
The local retail property market has reached the saturation point years ago and now empty storefronts and shopping centres are putting a dent in forecasts.
icon BUSINESS
02/03/2020
Vietnam, with its young demographic, growing incomes and large population, is considered a hugely promising market for retailers.
icon BUSINESS
25/02/2020
Feeling the bite of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, many businesses in retail and services are coming up with measures to soften the blow.
icon BUSINESS
11/02/2020
Tiki and Sendo may be in talks over a potential merger to break the dominance of Shopee and Lazada and their foreign backers.
icon BUSINESS
07/02/2020
Nine industries could be negatively affected in the short term by the fallout of the coronavirus epidemic, according to SSI Securities Corp.
icon BUSINESS
22/01/2020
The profit margin of VinMart+ has been improving over the last three years, and despite current losses, the retailer expects to turn a profit next year.
icon BUSINESS
27/12/2019
Vietnam’s total investment abroad was estimated at 508.14 million USD in 2019, according to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
icon BUSINESS
12/12/2019
Vietnam’s largest conglomerate Vingroup has announced the sale of its retail and agricultural arms to Masan Group.
icon BUSINESS
11/12/2019
While Vietnamese goods have become more popular in the domestic market, there's still a long way to go before local products rule the roost.
icon BUSINESS
08/12/2019
Vingroup is now able to focus on its core businesses while Masan found its last piece of a puzzle to build an empire of consumer retail.
icon BUSINESS
03/12/2019
During the Black Friday 2019 shopping season, Hanoi remained muted while Ho Chi Minh City shoppers were out in numbers.
icon BUSINESS
03/12/2019
The website and facebook page of Vien Thong A has officially been renamed to VinPro, Vingroup’s retail brand for high-tech products.
icon BUSINESS
19/11/2019
Mobile World Group (MWG) at a meeting with investors last week said Bach Hoa Xanh might break even later than expected.
icon BUSINESS
31/10/2019
The increasing number of elderly and the shrinking young population of Japan may be the main reasons pushing UNIQLO to other markets, including Vietnam.
icon BUSINESS
31/07/2019
Different levels of discounts will be offered to a wide range of products during the Hanoi Sales Promotion Month, which is set to take place in November with the participation of 500 retailers and businesses.
icon FEATURE
17/06/2019
Reading through the history of Vietnam gives one enormous respect for its people’s resilience.
icon BUSINESS
09/06/2019
As consumer demand for convenience soars across Southeast Asia, convenience retail channels are experiencing record growth rates and higher rates than any other retail channel, according to a new study by Nielsen.