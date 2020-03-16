Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
rice export

tin tức về rice export mới nhất

Rosy signs show bright prospect for rice exporticon
BUSINESS16/03/20200

Rosy signs show bright prospect for rice export

Vietnam is enjoying strong growth in both rice export volume and value, and more export chances are still ahead as some FTAs have come into force and consumers around the globe are boosting purchase to ensure food security.

 
Vietnam enhances rice, pork price stabilisation

Vietnam enhances rice, pork price stabilisation

icon11/03/20200
Vietnam overtakes Thailand in rice exports

Vietnam overtakes Thailand in rice exports

icon11/03/20200
Vietnam needs to find new rice markets to replace China: expertsicon

Vietnam needs to find new rice markets to replace China: experts

BUSINESS
17/02/2020

Since the novel coronavirus (Covid-2019) epidemic will surely affect exports to China, diversifying markets is an urgent requirement for Vietnamese rice exporters, experts have said.

S.Korea says to import 55,000 tons of rice from Vietnamicon

S.Korea says to import 55,000 tons of rice from Vietnam

BUSINESS
18/01/2020

South Korea has opened up its market to Vietnamese rice, setting the annual import quota of Vietnamese rice at 55,112 tons, according to the Import-Export Department at the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

182 rice traders certified as eligible for rice exportsicon

182 rice traders certified as eligible for rice exports

BUSINESS
07/01/2020

 The Ministry of Industry and Trade has granted 47 certificates of eligibility to rice export businesses over the past year, lifting the number of rice exporters to 182 traders.

Lack of capital, human resources, land impedes rice productionicon

Lack of capital, human resources, land impedes rice production

BUSINESS
31/12/2019

Vietnam is a major rice producer and exporter in the world, but Vietnamese farmers and companies cannot make fat profits.

The hard lot of Vietnam’s riceicon

The hard lot of Vietnam’s rice

BUSINESS
05/12/2019

Vietnam’s rice export price is always low compared with other countries because consumer confidence in Vietnam’s rice quality is not high, experts say.

Fake world’s best rice products flooding in the marketicon

Fake world’s best rice products flooding in the market

BUSINESS
27/11/2019

Products which claim to feature the ST25 rice strain which was crowned the World's Best Rice at a recent contest have flooded in the Vietnamese market.

Vietnamese rice crowned world’s best titleicon

Vietnamese rice crowned world’s best title

BUSINESS
13/11/2019

Vietnam’s ST24 rice variety was recognised as the World's Best Rice this year.

Vietnamese rice 50% cheaper than Thai riceicon

Vietnamese rice 50% cheaper than Thai rice

BUSINESS
07/11/2019

Vietnam and Thailand are two major rice exporters to the Hong Kong market, but Vietnamese rice prices are 50% lower than those offered by its rival, leaving wide room for growth for Vietnamese rice exports to the former British territory.

Vietnam should improve rice quality in long-term strategyicon

Vietnam should improve rice quality in long-term strategy

BUSINESS
14/10/2019

Experts believe Vietnam needs a long-term strategy to increase the quality of its rice exports to create sustainable growth in the future.

Vietnam struggles to reach rice export planicon

Vietnam struggles to reach rice export plan

BUSINESS
08/10/2019

Analysts warn that Vietnam will have to struggle to implement the rice export plan this year because many key markets have tightened control over imports.

Thai policy on rice subsidy is double-edged sword for Vietnamicon

Thai policy on rice subsidy is double-edged sword for Vietnam

BUSINESS
07/10/2019

The government of Thailand has approved a budget of 21.5 billion baht to ensure a rice price at a reasonable level for Thai farmers. The policy is expected to have a negative impact on other export countries, including Vietnam.

Thailand’s rice subsidy program may affect Vietnam: rice operatorsicon

Thailand’s rice subsidy program may affect Vietnam: rice operators

BUSINESS
28/09/2019

Thailand has passed a plan to allocate its budget of 21.5 billion baht to help stabilize rice prices for Thai farmers. This subsidy program may affect rice exporters including Vietnam, according to local rice operators.

Vietnam’s rice exports to Philippines up, but farmers aren’t happyicon

Vietnam’s rice exports to Philippines up, but farmers aren’t happy

BUSINESS
28/09/2019

Rice exports to the Philippines have increased sharply as the country has lifted quotas since the beginning of the year. However, Vietnamese farmers have not received big benefits.

Vietnamese rice has more opportunities to enter the USicon

Vietnamese rice has more opportunities to enter the US

BUSINESS
27/09/2019

Several US importers have added rice to the list of product items they will buy from Vietnam.

Thailand: Government rice price payouts to start next monthicon

Thailand: Government rice price payouts to start next month

BUSINESS
17/09/2019

The rice price guarantee scheme will begin next month with farmers set to be paid the difference when the price falls below a predetermined benchmark, Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said.

Vietnamese exports rise, but not because of trade war: economisticon

Vietnamese exports rise, but not because of trade war: economist

BUSINESS
22/08/2019

Vietnam’s economy has been better off over the last three years with exports growing rapidly.

Vietnam still faces rice export difficultiesicon

Vietnam still faces rice export difficulties

BUSINESS
24/06/2019

Vietnam's rice export industry is trying to find new customers as exports to China, the country’s biggest customer, dropped.

 
 
