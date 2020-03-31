Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Ministry of Industry and Trade proposes resuming rice exportsicon
Ministry of Industry and Trade proposes resuming rice exports

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has proposed resuming rice exports from April, with a volume of 400,000 tonnes, after it has compiled reports on production, domestic consumption and exports to submit to the Prime Minister.

 
PM: rice exports must be controlled to ensure food security

PM: rice exports must be controlled to ensure food security

Halting rice exports to stabilise food supplies

Halting rice exports to stabilise food supplies

Vietnam's rice exports to Philippines in 2019 surgeicon

Vietnam's rice exports to Philippines in 2019 surge

Vietnam shipped 884.94 million USD worth of rice to the Philippines in 2019, a year-on-year rise of 92.58 percent, according to the General Department of Customs.

Rice exports face tough time amid huge global supplyicon

Rice exports face tough time amid huge global supply

With an abundant global supply and high inventory in major exporting countries, Vietnam is expected to struggle to secure exports of rice in the second half of the year, speakers said at a conference held in HCM City on Monday.

 
 
