The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has proposed resuming rice exports from April, with a volume of 400,000 tonnes, after it has compiled reports on production, domestic consumption and exports to submit to the Prime Minister.
05/02/2020
Vietnam shipped 884.94 million USD worth of rice to the Philippines in 2019, a year-on-year rise of 92.58 percent, according to the General Department of Customs.
25/06/2019
With an abundant global supply and high inventory in major exporting countries, Vietnam is expected to struggle to secure exports of rice in the second half of the year, speakers said at a conference held in HCM City on Monday.