rice fields
tin tức về rice fields mới nhất
icon
The border commune of Y Ty, in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, is well-known as an ideal place to enjoy the dazzling beauty of terraced paddy fields and clouds
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
25/01/2020
The Mekong Delta region of Vietnam, an area that helps feed about 200 million people, is predicted to sink underwater by 2100.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
21/10/2019
Businesses have poured trillions of dong into spiritual tourism projects, causing hundreds of hectares of forestland and rice fields to be cleared.
icon PHOTOS
26/06/2019
With the harvest season approaching, the rice fields of An Giang province have started to ripen, creating stunning images of vast yellow fields.
icon SOCIETY
15/05/2019
Facing water shortages, farmers in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Tien Giang have grown corn on nearly 2,000ha of rice fields for the 2018-19 winter-spring crop.