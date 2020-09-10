Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
rice fields

tin tức về rice fields mới nhất

Season of ripening rice in Y Ty Communeicon
TRAVEL10/09/20200

Season of ripening rice in Y Ty Commune

The border commune of Y Ty, in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, is well-known as an ideal place to enjoy the dazzling beauty of terraced paddy fields and clouds 

 
Yellow season arrives in Vietnam's northwestern region

Yellow season arrives in Vietnam's northwestern region

icon07/09/20200
Ripening rice fields in Vietnam's northwestern region

Ripening rice fields in Vietnam's northwestern region

icon02/09/20200
Sinking predicted for Mekong Delta regionicon

Sinking predicted for Mekong Delta region

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
25/01/2020

The Mekong Delta region of Vietnam, an area that helps feed about 200 million people, is predicted to sink underwater by 2100.

The environmental threat from spiritual tourism projectsicon

The environmental threat from spiritual tourism projects

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
21/10/2019

Businesses have poured trillions of dong into spiritual tourism projects, causing hundreds of hectares of forestland and rice fields to be cleared.

Beautiful images of the ripening rice fields of An Giangicon

Beautiful images of the ripening rice fields of An Giang

PHOTOS
26/06/2019

With the harvest season approaching, the rice fields of An Giang province have started to ripen, creating stunning images of vast yellow fields.

Rice farmers switch to corn as fresh water supply shrinksicon

Rice farmers switch to corn as fresh water supply shrinks

SOCIETY
15/05/2019

Facing water shortages, farmers in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Tien Giang have grown corn on nearly 2,000ha of rice fields for the 2018-19 winter-spring crop.

 
 
