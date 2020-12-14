ride-hailing
Vietnam is narrowing the gap in competition between ride-hailing businesses and traditional taxis by imposing 10 per cent VAT on the former.
13/08/2020
E-hailing apps, after a period of focusing on their core business field of carrying passengers, have begun seeking other business opportunities, Thoi Bao Kinh Te Sai Gon reported. Most of them are offering an e-payment service.
13/07/2020
All vehicles providing cargo and passenger transportation services must change from white licence plates to yellow ones with black letters and numbers from August 1, according to the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security.
02/06/2020
After only two years of operation, the shareholder structures of both local ride-hailing platforms FastGo and be are now a mystery.
27/02/2020
Vietnam has legalised ride-hailing, opening up opportunities for ride-hailing firms and bringing more benefits to passengers and driver-partners.
06/01/2020
Tran Thanh Hai, CEO of the ride-hailing service Be, has stepped down after two years at the head of the service, which he joined in the beginning days.
20/12/2019
The MoPS has proposed to change the colour of the licence plates of ride-hailing vehicles, sparking concerns about increasing expenses, time and labour costs.
18/11/2019
Such trend would help better meet transportation needs at more affordable prices, ensuring convenience, safety and improving service quality of both taxis and electronic-contract based vehicles, stated Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
07/11/2019
MyGo, Viettel Post’s app, will likely decide to focus its fleet on delivery services and drop ride-hailing.
29/08/2019
Grab Holdings Inc. announced on August 28 that it will invest $500 million in Vietnam in the next five years to expand its services in the country.
29/07/2019
Bonus payments for ride-hailing drivers seem a lot less forthcoming now that the firms have gained a firmer foothold in Vietnam. Comparing Grab, Go-Viet, and newcomer Be, the Singaporean giant seems the most tight-fisted.
15/07/2019
The Ministry of Finance makes a careful study of tax laws to collect taxes from electronic contract-based vehicles to avoid evasion and ensure a level playing field for ride-hailing and traditional taxi firms.
04/07/2019
Vietnam’s proposal requesting all ride-hailing vehicles to put taxi signs on vehicles will weigh down disruptive businesses and dampen benefits to stakeholders.
04/07/2019
The Vietnam Competition and Consumer Protection Authority (VCA) submitted a complaint about the decision of the Vietnam Competition Authority that Grab's acquisition of Uber does not violate the Competition Law.
24/06/2019
As competition is uneven among ride-hailing firms and traditional taxi companies, there is heated debate about how to better regulate new business models.