Ride-hailing firms forced to complete tax missionicon
BUSINESS14/12/20200

Ride-hailing firms forced to complete tax mission

Vietnam is narrowing the gap in competition between ride-hailing businesses and traditional taxis by imposing 10 per cent VAT on the former.
 
Tax hike worries ride-hailing drivers, but their companies actually pay the tax

Tax hike worries ride-hailing drivers, but their companies actually pay the tax

icon02/12/20200
Traditional taxi firms lose ground as e-hailing taxi services boom

Traditional taxi firms lose ground as e-hailing taxi services boom

icon15/08/20200
E-hailing apps rush to add payment apps to their servicesicon

E-hailing apps rush to add payment apps to their services

BUSINESS
13/08/2020
E-hailing apps, after a period of focusing on their core business field of carrying passengers, have begun seeking other business opportunities, Thoi Bao Kinh Te Sai Gon reported. Most of them are offering an e-payment service.
Vehicles providing transport services will have yellow licence platesicon

Vehicles providing transport services will have yellow licence plates

BUSINESS
13/07/2020
All vehicles providing cargo and passenger transportation services must change from white licence plates to yellow ones with black letters and numbers from August 1, according to the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security.
Queries around shareholders of FastGo and beicon

Queries around shareholders of FastGo and be

BUSINESS
02/06/2020
After only two years of operation, the shareholder structures of both local ride-hailing platforms FastGo and be are now a mystery.
Decree 10 legalises ride-hailing for benefit of passengers and driversicon

Decree 10 legalises ride-hailing for benefit of passengers and drivers

BUSINESS
27/02/2020
Vietnam has legalised ride-hailing, opening up opportunities for ride-hailing firms and bringing more benefits to passengers and driver-partners.
CEO of ride-hailing service Be resignsicon

CEO of ride-hailing service Be resigns

BUSINESS
06/01/2020
Tran Thanh Hai, CEO of the ride-hailing service Be, has stepped down after two years at the head of the service, which he joined in the beginning days.
Changing licence plate colour leads to more consequencesicon

Changing licence plate colour leads to more consequences

BUSINESS
20/12/2019
The MoPS has proposed to change the colour of the licence plates of ride-hailing vehicles, sparking concerns about increasing expenses, time and labour costs.
Rise of ride-hailing firms against traditional taxis is inevitable in Vietnam: PMicon

Rise of ride-hailing firms against traditional taxis is inevitable in Vietnam: PM

POLITICS
18/11/2019
Such trend would help better meet transportation needs at more affordable prices, ensuring convenience, safety and improving service quality of both taxis and electronic-contract based vehicles, stated Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
MyGo lost in ride-hailing market?icon

MyGo lost in ride-hailing market?

BUSINESS
07/11/2019
MyGo, Viettel Post’s app, will likely decide to focus its fleet on delivery services and drop ride-hailing.
Grab to invest $500 mln in Vietnam in next five yearsicon

Grab to invest $500 mln in Vietnam in next five years

BUSINESS
29/08/2019
Grab Holdings Inc. announced on August 28 that it will invest $500 million in Vietnam in the next five years to expand its services in the country.  
Grab, Go-Viet, and Be: who is the stingiest?icon

Grab, Go-Viet, and Be: who is the stingiest?

BUSINESS
29/07/2019
Bonus payments for ride-hailing drivers seem a lot less forthcoming now that the firms have gained a firmer foothold in Vietnam. Comparing Grab, Go-Viet, and newcomer Be, the Singaporean giant seems the most tight-fisted.  
Viet Nam seeks to provide fair treatment to ride-hailing, traditional taxi firmsicon

Viet Nam seeks to provide fair treatment to ride-hailing, traditional taxi firms

BUSINESS
15/07/2019
The Ministry of Finance makes a careful study of tax laws to collect taxes from electronic contract-based vehicles to avoid evasion and ensure a level playing field for ride-hailing and traditional taxi firms.  
Should ride-hailing vehicles install taxi signs?icon

Should ride-hailing vehicles install taxi signs?

BUSINESS
04/07/2019
Vietnam’s proposal requesting all ride-hailing vehicles to put taxi signs on vehicles will weigh down disruptive businesses and dampen benefits to stakeholders.
VN Competition and Consumer Protection Authority submits complaint about Grab-Uber rulingicon

VN Competition and Consumer Protection Authority submits complaint about Grab-Uber ruling

BUSINESS
04/07/2019
The Vietnam Competition and Consumer Protection Authority (VCA) submitted a complaint about the decision of the Vietnam Competition Authority that Grab's acquisition of Uber does not violate the Competition Law.
Regulating ride-hailing firms: Do not dampen the developmenticon

Regulating ride-hailing firms: Do not dampen the development

BUSINESS
24/06/2019
As competition is uneven among ride-hailing firms and traditional taxi companies, there is heated debate about how to better regulate new business models.
 
 
