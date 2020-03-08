Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 23/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

23/03/2020 22:11:55 (GMT +7)

tag
 

RoK

tin tức về RoK mới nhất

Vietnam to support S.Korea in assisting citizens: ministryicon
SOCIETY08/03/20200

Vietnam to support S.Korea in assisting citizens: ministry

South Korea will send three quick response teams to Vietnam to assist 276 Koreans under quarantine in Vietnam.

 
Ministry asks for effective treatment of Vietnamese with COVID-19 in RoK

Ministry asks for effective treatment of Vietnamese with COVID-19 in RoK

icon02/03/20200
Bamboo Airways to suspend flights to RoK over coronavirus concerns

Bamboo Airways to suspend flights to RoK over coronavirus concerns

icon25/02/20200
Passengers from South Korea forced to fill out health declaration formsicon

Passengers from South Korea forced to fill out health declaration forms

SOCIETY
24/02/2020

Those who enter Vietnam from the Republic of Korea (RoK) have been officially required to fill out medical declaration forms amid the increase of COVID-19 cases in the East Asian country, according to the Ministry of Health.

VN ready to protect Vietnamese in RoK amid COVID-19 fearsicon

VN ready to protect Vietnamese in RoK amid COVID-19 fears

SOCIETY
24/02/2020

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has adopted a number of measures to protect Vietnamese citizens living in the Republic of Korea, which reported a huge rise in the number of confirmed new coronavirus infection cases over the last few days.

Women footballers ready to depart for Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifiers in RoKicon

Women footballers ready to depart for Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifiers in RoK

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
31/01/2020

The Vietnamese women’s football team is set to fly out to the Republic of Korea (RoK) in the early hours of January 31 in order to prepare for their upcoming fixtures in the third qualification round for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Visa exemption extended for visitors from eight countriesicon

Visa exemption extended for visitors from eight countries

TRAVEL
03/01/2020

Vietnam will continue visa exemption for citizens of Russia, Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Finland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Belarus, until the end of 2022.

Daegu Bank of RoK to open branch in HCM Cityicon

Daegu Bank of RoK to open branch in HCM City

BUSINESS
24/12/2019

Daegu Bank of the Republic of Korea (RoK) is preparing to open a branch in Ho Chi Minh City after getting the green light from the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

Investment wave from Korean enterprisesicon

Investment wave from Korean enterprises

BUSINESS
18/12/2019

A recent survey by the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) showed that 93 percent of Korean enterprises operating in Vietnam expressed satisfaction when investing in the country.

RoK provides Tam Ky with US$9 million to build smart cityicon

RoK provides Tam Ky with US$9 million to build smart city

SOCIETY
08/12/2019

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) will provide Tam Ky city in Quang Nam province with non-refundable aid of US$9 million to help the city with its smart city building project.

Vietnam-RoK contemporary painting exhibition set to open in Hanoiicon

Vietnam-RoK contemporary painting exhibition set to open in Hanoi

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
30/11/2019

The Vietnam – Republic of Korea (RoK) Contemporary Art Exchange Exhibition themed “Different yet similar, similar yet different” is due to take place at the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum and the Korean Cultural Centre in Hanoi from December 3-14.

PM highlights Vietnam-RoK, ASEAN-RoK fruitful cooperationicon

PM highlights Vietnam-RoK, ASEAN-RoK fruitful cooperation

POLITICS
25/11/2019

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has highly valued cooperative relations between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK), as well as between ASEAN and the RoK.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends groundbreaking ceremony of smart city in Busanicon

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends groundbreaking ceremony of smart city in Busan

POLITICS
25/11/2019

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 24 attended the ground-breaking ceremony of a smart city in Gangseo district, Busan city, the Republic of Korea.

Vietnam ready to leapfrog in educationicon

Vietnam ready to leapfrog in education

SOCIETY
22/11/2019

Vietnam appears poised to enjoy a leap forward in education thanks to an increasing contribution from the private sector and the use of cutting-edge technologies.

No losses of Vietnamese citizens in Hong Kong reported yet: spokespersonicon

No losses of Vietnamese citizens in Hong Kong reported yet: spokesperson

SOCIETY
21/11/2019

No human and property losses related to Vietnamese students and citizens in Hong Kong have been reported so far via the hotline of the Vietnamese Consulate General in Hong Kong and Macau (China).

Vietnam, S. Korea target US$100 billion trade by 2020icon

Vietnam, S. Korea target US$100 billion trade by 2020

BUSINESS
12/11/2019

Vietnam and South Korea considered ways to bolster trade and investment ties to bring their bilateral trade to US$100 billion next year at the Vietnam-South Korea Business Summit last Friday.

Vietnam imposes anti-dumping duties on colour-coated steel products of RoK and Chinaicon

Vietnam imposes anti-dumping duties on colour-coated steel products of RoK and China

BUSINESS
29/10/2019

The Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has decided to apply anti-dumping duties on some colour-coated steel products originating from the Republic of Korea (RoK) and China in the Vietnamese market.

Female international drug trafficker arrested in Hai Phongicon

Female international drug trafficker arrested in Hai Phong

SOCIETY
19/10/2019

Police in Haiphong have successfully arrested a Vietnamese woman suspected of being the gang leader of an international drug trafficking ring between the northern port city and the Republic of Korea (RoK).

South Korea waives visa application fee for Vietnamese visitorsicon

South Korea waives visa application fee for Vietnamese visitors

VIDEO
04/10/2019

The Republic of Korea will temporarily waive the visa application fee for Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31.

Vietnam, RoK foster labour co-operationicon

Vietnam, RoK foster labour co-operation

POLITICS
30/08/2019

Vietnam’s Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Ministry of Employment and Labor (MOEL) signed a memorandum of understanding on co-operation in Hanoi on August 29.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 