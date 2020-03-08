RoK
tin tức về RoK mới nhất
South Korea will send three quick response teams to Vietnam to assist 276 Koreans under quarantine in Vietnam.
SOCIETY
24/02/2020
Those who enter Vietnam from the Republic of Korea (RoK) have been officially required to fill out medical declaration forms amid the increase of COVID-19 cases in the East Asian country, according to the Ministry of Health.
SOCIETY
24/02/2020
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has adopted a number of measures to protect Vietnamese citizens living in the Republic of Korea, which reported a huge rise in the number of confirmed new coronavirus infection cases over the last few days.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
31/01/2020
The Vietnamese women’s football team is set to fly out to the Republic of Korea (RoK) in the early hours of January 31 in order to prepare for their upcoming fixtures in the third qualification round for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
TRAVEL
03/01/2020
Vietnam will continue visa exemption for citizens of Russia, Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Finland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Belarus, until the end of 2022.
BUSINESS
24/12/2019
Daegu Bank of the Republic of Korea (RoK) is preparing to open a branch in Ho Chi Minh City after getting the green light from the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).
BUSINESS
18/12/2019
A recent survey by the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) showed that 93 percent of Korean enterprises operating in Vietnam expressed satisfaction when investing in the country.
SOCIETY
08/12/2019
The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) will provide Tam Ky city in Quang Nam province with non-refundable aid of US$9 million to help the city with its smart city building project.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
30/11/2019
The Vietnam – Republic of Korea (RoK) Contemporary Art Exchange Exhibition themed “Different yet similar, similar yet different” is due to take place at the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum and the Korean Cultural Centre in Hanoi from December 3-14.
POLITICS
25/11/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has highly valued cooperative relations between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK), as well as between ASEAN and the RoK.
POLITICS
25/11/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 24 attended the ground-breaking ceremony of a smart city in Gangseo district, Busan city, the Republic of Korea.
SOCIETY
22/11/2019
Vietnam appears poised to enjoy a leap forward in education thanks to an increasing contribution from the private sector and the use of cutting-edge technologies.
SOCIETY
21/11/2019
No human and property losses related to Vietnamese students and citizens in Hong Kong have been reported so far via the hotline of the Vietnamese Consulate General in Hong Kong and Macau (China).
BUSINESS
12/11/2019
Vietnam and South Korea considered ways to bolster trade and investment ties to bring their bilateral trade to US$100 billion next year at the Vietnam-South Korea Business Summit last Friday.
BUSINESS
29/10/2019
The Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has decided to apply anti-dumping duties on some colour-coated steel products originating from the Republic of Korea (RoK) and China in the Vietnamese market.
SOCIETY
19/10/2019
Police in Haiphong have successfully arrested a Vietnamese woman suspected of being the gang leader of an international drug trafficking ring between the northern port city and the Republic of Korea (RoK).
VIDEO
04/10/2019
The Republic of Korea will temporarily waive the visa application fee for Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31.
POLITICS
30/08/2019
Vietnam’s Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Ministry of Employment and Labor (MOEL) signed a memorandum of understanding on co-operation in Hanoi on August 29.