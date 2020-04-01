Russia
tin tức về Russia mới nhất
Police say the shooter opened fire on a group of people gathered outside his house.
SOCIETY
23/02/2020
US officials accused “malign” Russian actors of promoting unfounded theories about the virus online.
FEATURE
05/02/2020
Living far from their hometowns, overseas Vietnamese in Vladikavkaz, the capital city of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, Russia, are always turn their hearts to the motherland whenever the nation’s traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) comes.
POLITICS
03/02/2020
Defence Minister Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich on February 3 began an official visit to Russia at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Gen. Sergey Shoigu.
PHOTOS
31/01/2020
Situated in Moscow, Russia, the Hanoi-Moscow Multifunctional Complex appears like a little corner Hanoi in the Russian capital, serving as a bridge strengthening friendship ties between the two cities.
VIETNAM & WORLD
20/01/2020
Vietnamese communities all over the world held separate gatherings on January 18 to celebrate the Tet (Lunar New Year), which falls on January 25.
BUSINESS
08/01/2020
The steel industry experienced many difficulties in 2019 due to stronger steel imports and reduced sales of locally made products at home and abroad.
TRAVEL
03/01/2020
Ho Chi Minh City has proposed a direct air route linking it with Saint Petersburg city of Russia in an effort to facilitate bilateral tourism, investment, trade and people-to-people exchange.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
17/12/2019
Vietnamese student Cao Dinh Thang has won third prize at an international music competition in Orenburg city, Russia.
POLITICS
15/12/2019
National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan arrived in Hanoi on December 15 morning, concluding official visits to Russia and Belarus from December 8 to 14.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/12/2019
The Ho Chi Minh City International Music Festival 2019 (HOZO 2019) kicked off at the Nguyen Hue pedestrian street, District 1, HCM City on December 13.
POLITICS
11/12/2019
Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan held talks with Chairwoman of the Russian Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko in Moscow on December 10.
POLITICS
09/12/2019
Vietnamese National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan met with Chairman of the State Council of Tatarstan Farid Khayrullovich Mukhametshin in Kazan city on December 8 as part of her official visit to Russia.
POLITICS
09/12/2019
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan met with the Vietnamese community in Kazan, the Republic of Tatarstan, at the House of Peoples’ Friendship on December 8 (local time).
POLITICS
09/12/2019
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan arrived in Kazan city, the Republic of Tatarstan, on December 8 afternoon, beginning her official visit to Russia.
BUSINESS
08/12/2019
The Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (FSVPS) has announced that it is allowing a further five Vietnamese enterprises to export their seafood products to Russia starting from December 4, 2019.
POLITICS
08/12/2019
Russia is one of the most reliable partners of Vietnam and the coming visit (December 8-11) by National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan is another illustration of the special and multi-faceted relations.