Russia

tin tức về Russia mới nhất

Five shot dead in Russia for 'talking loudly'icon
SOCIETY13 giờ trước0

Five shot dead in Russia for 'talking loudly'

Police say the shooter opened fire on a group of people gathered outside his house.

 
Coronavirus: Russia includes jail terms to enforce crackdown

Coronavirus: Russia includes jail terms to enforce crackdown

icon01/04/20200
Russian teacher with love for Vietnamese kids

Russian teacher with love for Vietnamese kids

icon10/03/20200
Coronavirus: Russia denies spreading US conspiracy on social mediaicon

Coronavirus: Russia denies spreading US conspiracy on social media

SOCIETY
23/02/2020

US officials accused “malign” Russian actors of promoting unfounded theories about the virus online.

United Vietnamese community in Vladikavkazicon

United Vietnamese community in Vladikavkaz

FEATURE
05/02/2020

Living far from their hometowns, overseas Vietnamese in Vladikavkaz, the capital city of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, Russia, are always turn their hearts to the motherland whenever the nation’s traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) comes.

Vietnam enhances defence ties with Russiaicon

Vietnam enhances defence ties with Russia

POLITICS
03/02/2020

Defence Minister Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich on February 3 began an official visit to Russia at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Gen. Sergey Shoigu.

An insight into Hanoi-Moscow Multifunctional Complex in Russiaicon

An insight into Hanoi-Moscow Multifunctional Complex in Russia

PHOTOS
31/01/2020

Situated in Moscow, Russia, the Hanoi-Moscow Multifunctional Complex appears like a little corner Hanoi in the Russian capital, serving as a bridge strengthening friendship ties between the two cities.

Vietnamese people abroad gather for Teticon

Vietnamese people abroad gather for Tet

VIETNAM & WORLD
20/01/2020

Vietnamese communities all over the world held separate gatherings on January 18 to celebrate the Tet (Lunar New Year), which falls on January 25.

Second int’l circus gala to take place in HCM Cityicon

Second int’l circus gala to take place in HCM City

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/01/2020

Ho Chi Minh City will host its second international circus gala from January 20.

VN steel sector faces troubles in 2019icon

VN steel sector faces troubles in 2019

BUSINESS
08/01/2020

The steel industry experienced many difficulties in 2019 due to stronger steel imports and reduced sales of locally made products at home and abroad.

HCM City – St. Petersburg direct air route proposedicon

HCM City – St. Petersburg direct air route proposed

TRAVEL
03/01/2020

Ho Chi Minh City has proposed a direct air route linking it with Saint Petersburg city of Russia in an effort to facilitate bilateral tourism, investment, trade and people-to-people exchange.

Vietnamese student wins third prize at int’l music contest in Russiaicon

Vietnamese student wins third prize at int’l music contest in Russia

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
17/12/2019

Vietnamese student Cao Dinh Thang has won third prize at an international music competition in Orenburg city, Russia.

NA leader wraps up official visits to Russia, Belarusicon

NA leader wraps up official visits to Russia, Belarus

POLITICS
15/12/2019

National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan arrived in Hanoi on December 15 morning, concluding official visits to Russia and Belarus from December 8 to 14.

HCM City International Music Festival opensicon

HCM City International Music Festival opens

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/12/2019

The Ho Chi Minh City International Music Festival 2019 (HOZO 2019) kicked off at the Nguyen Hue pedestrian street, District 1, HCM City on December 13.

Vietnamese, Russian top legislators hold talksicon

Vietnamese, Russian top legislators hold talks

POLITICS
11/12/2019

Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan held talks with Chairwoman of the Russian Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko in Moscow on December 10.

Top legislator meets Chairman of Tatarstan’s State Councilicon

Top legislator meets Chairman of Tatarstan’s State Council

POLITICS
09/12/2019

Vietnamese National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan met with Chairman of the State Council of Tatarstan Farid Khayrullovich Mukhametshin in Kazan city on December 8 as part of her official visit to Russia.

NA Chairwoman meets Vietnamese community in Tatarstanicon

NA Chairwoman meets Vietnamese community in Tatarstan

POLITICS
09/12/2019

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan met with the Vietnamese community in Kazan, the Republic of Tatarstan, at the House of Peoples’ Friendship on December 8 (local time).

NA Chairwoman arrives in Kazan, begining Russia visiticon

NA Chairwoman arrives in Kazan, begining Russia visit

POLITICS
09/12/2019

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan arrived in Kazan city, the Republic of Tatarstan, on December 8 afternoon, beginning her official visit to Russia.

Additional five Vietnamese seafood firms eligible to export to Russiaicon

Additional five Vietnamese seafood firms eligible to export to Russia

BUSINESS
08/12/2019

The Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (FSVPS) has announced that it is allowing a further five Vietnamese enterprises to export their seafood products to Russia starting from December 4, 2019.

Parliamentary cooperation a new pulse for Vietnam – Russia ties: ambassadoricon

Parliamentary cooperation a new pulse for Vietnam – Russia ties: ambassador

POLITICS
08/12/2019

Russia is one of the most reliable partners of Vietnam and the coming visit (December 8-11) by National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan is another illustration of the special and multi-faceted relations.

 
 
