Saigon Heat
tin tức về Saigon Heat mới nhất
Saigon Heat won 73-54 in game 4 against Thang Long Warriors on Tuesday night, becoming the first team in the league to successfully defend its championship.
05/06/2020
Harvard University doesn’t typically produce first round draft picks for any sporting league, but then again Christian Juzang is no typical Harvard graduate.
07/04/2020
If you are missing your fix of basketball because of COVID-19, don’t worry. We hav compiled a list of the best players since the Vietnam Basketball Association(VBA) Leagues started in 2016.
16/03/2020
The ASEAN Basketball League (ABL)’s organising board has announced it has decided to suspend the event indefinitely due to the continued spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the region.
06/02/2020
Saigon Heat lost to Mono Vampire of Thailand 87-95 in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) at the GSB Stadium 29 in Nonthaburi, Thailand on Tuesday.
26/12/2019
Following their first Vietnam Basketball Association (VBA) League championship this year, the Saigon Heat are eager to conquer the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) 2019-20.
20/12/2019
A little taste of playoff success has Saigon Heat fans craving more. And new head coach Kevin Yurkus has his sights set on delivering.
29/10/2019
Saigon Heat have fulfilled their dream of lifting the Việt Nam Basketball Association (VBA) title after beating Cantho Catfish in the decisive fifth match of the VBA final series last month.
18/09/2019
Saigon Heat have won the championship title for the Vietnam Basketball Association League 2019 season following their victory over the Cantho Catfish during the final played on September 17.
13/08/2019
Saigon Heat ended hosts Danang Dragons’ Viet Nam Basketball Association playoff hopes after beating them 70-62 at the Military Zone 5 Gymnasium on Sunday.