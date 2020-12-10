 
Saigon Heat

tin tức về Saigon Heat mới nhất

Saigon Heat wins second 2020VBA championshipicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS10/12/20200

Saigon Heat wins second 2020VBA championship

Saigon Heat won 73-54 in game 4 against Thang Long Warriors on Tuesday night, becoming the first team in the league to successfully defend its championship.
 
Keyes' top perfomance helps Saigon Heat lead the VBA Finals

Keyes' top perfomance helps Saigon Heat lead the VBA Finals

icon08/12/20200
Saigon Heat crowned as regular season champion, go to playoff

Saigon Heat crowned as regular season champion, go to playoff

icon20/11/20200
Harvard grad and new VBA star aims to inspire on and off the courticon

Harvard grad and new VBA star aims to inspire on and off the court

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/06/2020
Harvard University doesn’t typically produce first round draft picks for any sporting league, but then again Christian Juzang is no typical Harvard graduate.
Top five local and overseas Vietnamese players in basketball leagueicon

Top five local and overseas Vietnamese players in basketball league

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
07/04/2020
If you are missing your fix of basketball because of COVID-19, don’t worry. We hav compiled a list of the best players since the Vietnam Basketball Association(VBA) Leagues started in 2016.
2019-2020 ASEAN Basketball League suspended indefinitelyicon

2019-2020 ASEAN Basketball League suspended indefinitely

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/03/2020
The ASEAN Basketball League (ABL)’s organising board has announced it has decided to suspend the event indefinitely due to the continued spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the region.  
Saigon Heat lose to Mono Vampire at ABLicon

Saigon Heat lose to Mono Vampire at ABL

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/02/2020
Saigon Heat lost to Mono Vampire of Thailand 87-95 in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) at the GSB Stadium 29 in Nonthaburi, Thailand on Tuesday.  
After VBA glory, Saigon Heat ready to conquer ABLicon

After VBA glory, Saigon Heat ready to conquer ABL

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
26/12/2019
Following their first Vietnam Basketball Association (VBA) League championship this year, the Saigon Heat are eager to conquer the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) 2019-20.
New faces in new places as Saigon Heat embark on new ABL seasonicon

New faces in new places as Saigon Heat embark on new ABL season

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/12/2019
A little taste of playoff success has Saigon Heat fans craving more. And new head coach Kevin Yurkus has his sights set on delivering.  
Lifting trophy with Saigon Heat like a dream: Nixicon

Lifting trophy with Saigon Heat like a dream: Nix

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
29/10/2019
Saigon Heat have fulfilled their dream of lifting the Việt Nam Basketball Association (VBA) title after beating Cantho Catfish in the decisive fifth match of the VBA final series last month.
Saigon Heat wins first ever VBA League trophyicon

Saigon Heat wins first ever VBA League trophy

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/09/2019
Saigon Heat have won the championship title for the Vietnam Basketball Association League 2019 season following their victory over the Cantho Catfish during the final played on September 17.
Saigon Heat secure VBA playoff berthicon

Saigon Heat secure VBA playoff berth

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
13/08/2019
Saigon Heat ended hosts Danang Dragons’ Viet Nam Basketball Association playoff hopes after beating them 70-62 at the Military Zone 5 Gymnasium on Sunday.
 
 
