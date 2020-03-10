Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Saigon

tin tức về Saigon mới nhất

Opera House metro station to open for public viewing in April
SOCIETY 10/03/2020

Opera House metro station to open for public viewing in April

Final touches on the Opera House station of HCMC’s first metro line project are being made and the station is scheduled for public visits on April 30, marking welcome progress on the country’s key national projects.

 
HCM City featured in Disney’s new blockbuster

HCM City featured in Disney’s new blockbuster

05/03/2020
PM, Gov't Advisory Group aim to turn HCM City into int'l financial centre

PM, Gov't Advisory Group aim to turn HCM City into int'l financial centre

02/03/2020
Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City named in top 25 trending destinations for 2020icon

Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City named in top 25 trending destinations for 2020

TRAVEL
02/03/2020

Vietnam’s central coastal city of Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City were both named among the top 25 trending destinations in the world for 2020 by the world’s largest travel platform TripAdvisor.

Hot weather to peak in HCMC

Hot weather to peak in HCMC

SOCIETY
28/02/2020

Local weather experts have forecast that HCMC will experience its peak summer heat from March onward, with temperatures expected to soar to 38 degrees Celsius, alongside worsening air pollution.

Violinist Nguyen Huu Nguyen to lead Opera House concert

Violinist Nguyen Huu Nguyen to lead Opera House concert

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/02/2020

The renowned Paris-based violinist Nguyen Huu Nguyen will lead a concert on March 14 in which the HCMC Ballet, Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will present chamber and string orchestra music under the general title of Divertimento.

Coronavirus: Thousands queue for face masks in HCM City

Coronavirus: Thousands queue for face masks in HCM City

PHOTOS
17/02/2020

Thousands of people queued for hours on Ho Chi Minh City’s Nguyen Gian Thanh Street to buy face masks on February 16.

HCMC seeks to convert 384 hectares of farmland into urban land

HCMC seeks to convert 384 hectares of farmland into urban land

SOCIETY
13/02/2020

The HCMC government has proposed the prime minister allow it to change the use purpose of 384 hectares of agricultural land in its outlying district of Hoc Mon into urban land to reduce pressure on the inner-city areas.

HCMC seeks to build elevated roads

HCMC seeks to build elevated roads

SOCIETY
13/02/2020

HCMC Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan has asked the relevant departments and agencies to draw up plans to build elevated roads in the city.

French artist François Andes to hold exhibition in HCMC

French artist François Andes to hold exhibition in HCMC

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
13/02/2020

A solo exhibition of French artist François Andes, curated by Luiz Gustavo Carvalho, will be held at Galerie Quynh in District 1, HCMC from February 14 to March 28.

Flood tides forecasted to submerge many areas in HCM City

Flood tides forecasted to submerge many areas in HCM City

SOCIETY
12/02/2020

Flood tides have been forecasted to reach peaks of 1.6 metres on Saigon and Dong Nai rivers on February 12 and would flood many areas in HCM City.

Thousands self-quarantined in HCM City

Thousands self-quarantined in HCM City

SOCIETY
11/02/2020

More than 2,100 people have quarantined themselves due to fears of Coronavirus infections in HCM City.

Entertainment Events in Hanoi & HCMC on February 10-16

Entertainment Events in Hanoi & HCMC on February 10-16

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10/02/2020

A selection of noteworthy artistic and cultural events to take place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Resident DJs celebrate Valentine's Day

Resident DJs celebrate Valentine's Day

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
07/02/2020

The local DJ community from Sài Gòn will celebrate Valentine's Day with a live music show called “Pomlove” at Arcan on February 14.

Int'l, local rock bands to perform at music event in HCMC

Int’l, local rock bands to perform at music event in HCMC

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
04/02/2020

A multi-day live music event will be held across several venues in HCMC from February 13 to 15, gathering renowned rock bands from Vietnam and abroad.

HCMC hands out 100,000 free face masks to tourists

HCMC hands out 100,000 free face masks to tourists

TRAVEL
03/02/2020

This is part of the municipal Department of Tourism’s plan to offer around 100,00 free face masks to tourists from January 2-10.

Barriers keep foreign investors away from Vietnam's high-tech parks

Barriers keep foreign investors away from Vietnam’s high-tech parks

BUSINESS
29/01/2020

Experts suggest that to increase the attractiveness of the high-tech parks, together with effective special incentives, the high-tech parks should have a dynamic working environment, and modern and synchronous infrastructure.

Gov't inspectors to announce boundaries of Thu Thiem urban project before Tet

Gov’t inspectors to announce boundaries of Thu Thiem urban project before Tet

SOCIETY
13/01/2020

The Government Inspectorate will announce the revised zoning boundaries of five adjacent quarters affected by the controversial Thu Thiem New Urban Area project in District 2, HCMC, ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year.

Entertainment Events in Hanoi & HCMC on January 6-12

Entertainment Events in Hanoi & HCMC on January 6-12

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/01/2020

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Giant internaitonal brands prefer fashion-conscious HCM City

Giant internaitonal brands prefer fashion-conscious HCM City

BUSINESS
05/01/2020

With the opening of the first Uniqlo store in Vietnam, HCM City has added another fashion giant to its growing list of popular brands.

 
 
