Saigon
tin tức về Saigon mới nhất
Final touches on the Opera House station of HCMC’s first metro line project are being made and the station is scheduled for public visits on April 30, marking welcome progress on the country’s key national projects.
TRAVEL
02/03/2020
Vietnam’s central coastal city of Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City were both named among the top 25 trending destinations in the world for 2020 by the world’s largest travel platform TripAdvisor.
SOCIETY
28/02/2020
Local weather experts have forecast that HCMC will experience its peak summer heat from March onward, with temperatures expected to soar to 38 degrees Celsius, alongside worsening air pollution.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/02/2020
The renowned Paris-based violinist Nguyen Huu Nguyen will lead a concert on March 14 in which the HCMC Ballet, Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will present chamber and string orchestra music under the general title of Divertimento.
PHOTOS
17/02/2020
Thousands of people queued for hours on Ho Chi Minh City’s Nguyen Gian Thanh Street to buy face masks on February 16.
SOCIETY
13/02/2020
The HCMC government has proposed the prime minister allow it to change the use purpose of 384 hectares of agricultural land in its outlying district of Hoc Mon into urban land to reduce pressure on the inner-city areas.
SOCIETY
13/02/2020
HCMC Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan has asked the relevant departments and agencies to draw up plans to build elevated roads in the city.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
13/02/2020
A solo exhibition of French artist François Andes, curated by Luiz Gustavo Carvalho, will be held at Galerie Quynh in District 1, HCMC from February 14 to March 28.
SOCIETY
12/02/2020
Flood tides have been forecasted to reach peaks of 1.6 metres on Saigon and Dong Nai rivers on February 12 and would flood many areas in HCM City.
SOCIETY
11/02/2020
More than 2,100 people have quarantined themselves due to fears of Coronavirus infections in HCM City.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10/02/2020
A selection of noteworthy artistic and cultural events to take place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
07/02/2020
The local DJ community from Sài Gòn will celebrate Valentine's Day with a live music show called “Pomlove” at Arcan on February 14.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
04/02/2020
A multi-day live music event will be held across several venues in HCMC from February 13 to 15, gathering renowned rock bands from Vietnam and abroad.
TRAVEL
03/02/2020
This is part of the municipal Department of Tourism’s plan to offer around 100,00 free face masks to tourists from January 2-10.
BUSINESS
29/01/2020
Experts suggest that to increase the attractiveness of the high-tech parks, together with effective special incentives, the high-tech parks should have a dynamic working environment, and modern and synchronous infrastructure.
SOCIETY
13/01/2020
The Government Inspectorate will announce the revised zoning boundaries of five adjacent quarters affected by the controversial Thu Thiem New Urban Area project in District 2, HCMC, ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year.
BUSINESS
05/01/2020
With the opening of the first Uniqlo store in Vietnam, HCM City has added another fashion giant to its growing list of popular brands.