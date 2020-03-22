Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
saline intrusion

tin tức về saline intrusion mới nhất

Mekong Delta under pressure amid climate changeicon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT6 giờ trước0

Mekong Delta under pressure amid climate change

It is now the dry season, but landslides and subsidence are occurring in most localities in Mekong Delta.

 
Mekong Delta gets bumper crop despite saline intrusion

Mekong Delta gets bumper crop despite saline intrusion

icon22/03/20200
Da Nang: Dams built to deal with lack of fresh water

Da Nang: Dams built to deal with lack of fresh water

icon20/03/20200
Central Vietnam at high risk of drought: officialicon

Central Vietnam at high risk of drought: official

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/03/2020

The central region is at high risk of drought from March to May, the remaining months of this dry season, said Deputy Director of the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting Vu Duc Long said on March 9.

Mekong Delta saline intrusion to be worse this yearicon

Mekong Delta saline intrusion to be worse this year

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
04/03/2020

The General Water Resources Directorate has predicted that saline intrusion in Mekong Delta this year will come earlier and be more serious than in 2015-2016.

Water issues to be severe in many localities: expertsicon

Water issues to be severe in many localities: experts

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
03/03/2020

Along with Mekong Delta, the central region will suffer prolonged drought and saline intrusion during the rest of this year’s dry season, experts warned.

Thousands in Ca Mau affected by subsidenceicon

Thousands in Ca Mau affected by subsidence

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
22/02/2020

Over 20,000 households in Ca Mau are being threatened by erosion along with drought and saline intrusion.

Mekong Delta sets up public tap water faucets as saline intrusion peaksicon

Mekong Delta sets up public tap water faucets as saline intrusion peaks

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/02/2020

The Mekong Delta is taking steps to ensure sufficient freshwater supply for household use and agricultural production in areas affected by saltwater intrusion and drought.

Sinking predicted for Mekong Delta regionicon

Sinking predicted for Mekong Delta region

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
25/01/2020

The Mekong Delta region of Vietnam, an area that helps feed about 200 million people, is predicted to sink underwater by 2100.

Mekong Delta may face more serious saline intrusion this dry seasonicon

Mekong Delta may face more serious saline intrusion this dry season

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
21/12/2019

The Mekong Delta may experience sooner and even more serious droughts and saltwater intrusion in the 2019 – 2020 dry season, compared to the situation in 2016 when historic saline intrusion was recorded, an official has said.

Low, late floods worsen saline intrusion in Mekong Delta: expertsicon

Low, late floods worsen saline intrusion in Mekong Delta: experts

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
05/10/2019

Low and late floods have further worsened saline intrusion in the Mekong Delta region, heard a workshop held in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on October 4.

Mekong Delta may face saline intrusion months earlier than normalicon

Mekong Delta may face saline intrusion months earlier than normal

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
17/08/2019

Saltwater is expected to severely intrude into the Mekong Delta during the remainder of the year, instead of in March or April next year, as normal, said the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Saline intrusion, landslides challenging Mekong Deltaicon

Saline intrusion, landslides challenging Mekong Delta

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
28/06/2019

Minister of Natural Resources and the Environment Tran Hong Ha said at a national conference recently that climate change in Mekong Delta "comes sooner and much faster than many scenarios" had predicted.

 
 
