It is now the dry season, but landslides and subsidence are occurring in most localities in Mekong Delta.
10/03/2020
The central region is at high risk of drought from March to May, the remaining months of this dry season, said Deputy Director of the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting Vu Duc Long said on March 9.
04/03/2020
The General Water Resources Directorate has predicted that saline intrusion in Mekong Delta this year will come earlier and be more serious than in 2015-2016.
03/03/2020
Along with Mekong Delta, the central region will suffer prolonged drought and saline intrusion during the rest of this year’s dry season, experts warned.
22/02/2020
Over 20,000 households in Ca Mau are being threatened by erosion along with drought and saline intrusion.
15/02/2020
The Mekong Delta is taking steps to ensure sufficient freshwater supply for household use and agricultural production in areas affected by saltwater intrusion and drought.
25/01/2020
The Mekong Delta region of Vietnam, an area that helps feed about 200 million people, is predicted to sink underwater by 2100.
21/12/2019
The Mekong Delta may experience sooner and even more serious droughts and saltwater intrusion in the 2019 – 2020 dry season, compared to the situation in 2016 when historic saline intrusion was recorded, an official has said.
05/10/2019
Low and late floods have further worsened saline intrusion in the Mekong Delta region, heard a workshop held in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on October 4.
17/08/2019
Saltwater is expected to severely intrude into the Mekong Delta during the remainder of the year, instead of in March or April next year, as normal, said the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.
28/06/2019
Minister of Natural Resources and the Environment Tran Hong Ha said at a national conference recently that climate change in Mekong Delta "comes sooner and much faster than many scenarios" had predicted.