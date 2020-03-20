Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
salinity

tin tức về salinity mới nhất

Da Nang: Dams built to deal with lack of fresh watericon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT20/03/20200

Da Nang: Dams built to deal with lack of fresh water

Da Nang has begun construction of a steel dam – the second of its kind – on the lower Cam Le River to reduce salinity and deal with serious water shortages in the dry season this year.

 
What would Vietnam be without the Mekong Delta?

What would Vietnam be without the Mekong Delta?

icon14/03/20200
Salinity forecast to worsen in Mekong Delta this month

Salinity forecast to worsen in Mekong Delta this month

icon03/03/20200
Mekong Delta takes measures to reduce saltwater intrusionicon

Mekong Delta takes measures to reduce saltwater intrusion

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/02/2020

Though saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta was predicted to come earlier and with higher level of salinity than that recorded in the 2015-2016 dry season, the damages to farming areas are expected to be less serious.

Mekong Delta raises warnings over water shortageicon

Mekong Delta raises warnings over water shortage

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/11/2019

According to the National Centre for Hydrometeorology Forecasting, the total rainfall from now until the end of 2019 in the southern region will be 10-30% lower than in previous years.

Salinity in Vietnam's Mekong Delta forecast not to worsenicon

Salinity in Vietnam's Mekong Delta forecast not to worsen

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
14/10/2019

While some experts have issued a warning against high salinity in the dry season in the 2019-2020 period, a representative of the agriculture sector has remained optimistic.

Mekong Delta to face earlier, more severe salinity, droughtsicon

Mekong Delta to face earlier, more severe salinity, droughts

VIDEO
13/08/2019

Salinity and droughts will come earlier and be more severe than in the 2018-2019 dry season in the Mekong Delta, according to Hoang Phuc Lam, Vice Director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

 
 
