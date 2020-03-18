saltwater intrusion
tin tức về saltwater intrusion mới nhất
icon
The UN Development Programme and the Partnership for Disaster Risk Reduction under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development signed an agreement on March 17 to support the Mekong Delta’s response to drought and saltwater intrusion.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
06/03/2020
Provinces in the Mekong Delta are taking prompt actions to help local residents adapt to drought and saltwater intrusion during the dry season.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
03/03/2020
Saltwater intrusion will worsen in the Mekong Delta region in March, especially from March 11 to 15, when it will be more severe than the peak recorded in mid-February and in the same period in 2016.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/02/2020
Though saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta was predicted to come earlier and with higher level of salinity than that recorded in the 2015-2016 dry season, the damages to farming areas are expected to be less serious.
icon SOCIETY
08/02/2020
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) asked localities nationwide to stay active in responding to drought and saltwater intrusion, during a meeting in Hanoi on February 7.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
31/01/2020
The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and Mekong River Commission (MRC) say the river bed of Mekong’s two main tributaries in Mekong Delta fell by 1.4 meters in 1998-2008 due to sand overexploitation.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
24/01/2020
Saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta might reduce between late March and June this year, according to Phung Tien Dung, head of the Hydrological Forecasting Department for the Central, Central Highlands and Southern region.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
16/01/2020
Saltwater intrusion has occurred on a large scale in the Mekong Delta, forcing local authorities to take measures to protect agricultural production and ensure water supply for household use.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/01/2020
Saltwater intrusion has occurred in most areas of the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Tra Vinh, forcing authorities to close most saltwater-prevention sluices and to stop planting the 2019-20 winter-spring crop in some areas.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/01/2020
Saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta during the dry season, is forecast to enter local rivers 30-40km deeper than the annual average.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
24/12/2019
Many provinces have been bracing for it following a forecast that the intrusion of seawater up rivers would be early and severe this year.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
21/12/2019
The Mekong Delta may experience sooner and even more serious droughts and saltwater intrusion in the 2019 – 2020 dry season, compared to the situation in 2016 when historic saline intrusion was recorded, an official has said.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
09/10/2019
Rising sea levels and saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta are becoming alarming, said Prof. David Dapice, Senior Economist, Vietnam and Myanmar Programme, Harvard Kennedy School, at a meeting with leaders of Can Tho city on October 8.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
06/10/2019
The Mekong Delta plans to grow this year’s winter – spring rice crop early since drought and saltwater intrusion are forecast to be severe in the dry season starting at the end of this year.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/09/2019
The Mekong Delta region is sinking between 2 and 5cm per year, Lao Dong newspaper reported, citing source from the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/04/2019
The coastal area of Go Cong, a major agricultural hub in Tien Giang Province, has taken effective measures against drought and saltwater intrusion into rivers this year.