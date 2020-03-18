Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
UNDP assists Mekong Delta in drought response effortsicon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT18/03/20200

UNDP assists Mekong Delta in drought response efforts

The UN Development Programme and the Partnership for Disaster Risk Reduction under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development signed an agreement on March 17 to support the Mekong Delta’s response to drought and saltwater intrusion.

 
Mekong Delta faces severe saltwater intrusion in March

Mekong Delta faces severe saltwater intrusion in March

icon16/03/20200
Fresh water sent to areas hit by saltwater intrusion

Fresh water sent to areas hit by saltwater intrusion

icon09/03/20200
Mekong Delta provinces adapt to drought, saltwater intrusionicon

Mekong Delta provinces adapt to drought, saltwater intrusion

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
06/03/2020

Provinces in the Mekong Delta are taking prompt actions to help local residents adapt to drought and saltwater intrusion during the dry season.

Salinity forecast to worsen in Mekong Delta this monthicon

Salinity forecast to worsen in Mekong Delta this month

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
03/03/2020

Saltwater intrusion will worsen in the Mekong Delta region in March, especially from March 11 to 15, when it will be more severe than the peak recorded in mid-February and in the same period in 2016.

Mekong Delta takes measures to reduce saltwater intrusionicon

Mekong Delta takes measures to reduce saltwater intrusion

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/02/2020

Though saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta was predicted to come earlier and with higher level of salinity than that recorded in the 2015-2016 dry season, the damages to farming areas are expected to be less serious.

Localities asked to stay active in coping with water scarcityicon

Localities asked to stay active in coping with water scarcity

SOCIETY
08/02/2020

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) asked localities nationwide to stay active in responding to drought and saltwater intrusion, during a meeting in Hanoi on February 7.

Landslides in Mekong Delta attributed to sand exploitationicon

Landslides in Mekong Delta attributed to sand exploitation

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
31/01/2020

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and Mekong River Commission (MRC) say the river bed of Mekong’s two main tributaries in Mekong Delta fell by 1.4 meters in 1998-2008 due to sand overexploitation.

Saltwater intrusion in Mekong Delta to ease by Aprilicon

Saltwater intrusion in Mekong Delta to ease by April

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
24/01/2020

Saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta might reduce between late March and June this year, according to Phung Tien Dung, head of the Hydrological Forecasting Department for the Central, Central Highlands and Southern region.

Mekong Delta takes measures to cope with saltwater intrusionicon

Mekong Delta takes measures to cope with saltwater intrusion

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
16/01/2020

Saltwater intrusion has occurred on a large scale in the Mekong Delta, forcing local authorities to take measures to protect agricultural production and ensure water supply for household use.

Saltwater intrusion enters Tra Vinhicon

Saltwater intrusion enters Tra Vinh

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/01/2020

Saltwater intrusion has occurred in most areas of the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Tra Vinh, forcing authorities to close most saltwater-prevention sluices and to stop planting the 2019-20 winter-spring crop in some areas.

Saltwater intrusion to enter deeper in Mekong Deltaicon

Saltwater intrusion to enter deeper in Mekong Delta

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/01/2020

Saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta during the dry season, is forecast to enter local rivers 30-40km deeper than the annual average.

Saltwater enters Mekong Delta rivers earlier than normalicon

Saltwater enters Mekong Delta rivers earlier than normal

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
24/12/2019

Many provinces have been bracing for it following a forecast that the intrusion of seawater up rivers would be early and severe this year.

Mekong Delta may face more serious saline intrusion this dry seasonicon

Mekong Delta may face more serious saline intrusion this dry season

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
21/12/2019

The Mekong Delta may experience sooner and even more serious droughts and saltwater intrusion in the 2019 – 2020 dry season, compared to the situation in 2016 when historic saline intrusion was recorded, an official has said.

Mekong Delta’s sea level rise alarming: US professoricon

Mekong Delta’s sea level rise alarming: US professor

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
09/10/2019

Rising sea levels and saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta are becoming alarming, said Prof. David Dapice, Senior Economist, Vietnam and Myanmar Programme, Harvard Kennedy School, at a meeting with leaders of Can Tho city on October 8.

Drought, saltwater intrusion loom in Vietnam's Mekong Deltaicon

Drought, saltwater intrusion loom in Vietnam's Mekong Delta

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
06/10/2019

The Mekong Delta plans to grow this year’s winter – spring rice crop early since drought and saltwater intrusion are forecast to be severe in the dry season starting at the end of this year.

Vietnam's Mekong Delta subsides up to 5cm each yearicon

Vietnam's Mekong Delta subsides up to 5cm each year

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/09/2019

The Mekong Delta region is sinking between 2 and 5cm per year, Lao Dong newspaper reported, citing source from the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).

Tien Giang coastal area manages to cope with drought, saltwater intrusionicon

Tien Giang coastal area manages to cope with drought, saltwater intrusion

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/04/2019

The coastal area of Go Cong, a major agricultural hub in Tien Giang Province, has taken effective measures against drought and saltwater intrusion into rivers this year.

 
 
