Crunch time for labour-intensive areasicon
BUSINESS27/04/20200

Crunch time for labour-intensive areas

As the country faces an unexpected economic crisis, industrial zones are reeling to protect enterprises vulnerable to diseases, especially those labour-intensive businesses that play an important role in the nation’s exports.

 
Over 300 Samsung experts quarantined after landing in Vietnam

Over 300 Samsung experts quarantined after landing in Vietnam

icon18/04/20200
Part of Samsung Vietnam isolated after COVID-19 case detected

Part of Samsung Vietnam isolated after COVID-19 case detected

icon13/04/20200
Samsung builds US$220 million R&amp;D centre in Vietnamicon

Samsung builds US$220 million R&D centre in Vietnam

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
03/03/2020

Samsung Vietnam has announced the commencement of construction on a new 220 million USD research and development (R&D) centre in Vietnam, with completion scheduled for late 2022.

Vietnam tightens control over YouTube’s adsicon

Vietnam tightens control over YouTube’s ads

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/06/2019

The targeted companies include Samsung Vietnam, Grab, Sun Group, Yamaha, Shopee, VNG, Huawei Vietnam, among others.

Hanoi vows to facilitate construction of Samsung R&amp;D centreicon

Hanoi vows to facilitate construction of Samsung R&D centre

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
23/04/2019

Hanoi will create optimal conditions for the licensing and construction of a new research and development (R&D) centre of Samsung Vietnam, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has said.

 
 
