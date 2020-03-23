Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Sapa

tin tức về Sapa mới nhất

SOCIETY23/03/20200

Sa Pa salmon farmers hit by pandemic

The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have seriously hit restaurants and hotels in the famous northern tourist town of Sa Pa Town.

 
Tourist numbers to Sapa sharply falls due to Covid-19

icon13/03/20200
Wanderlust offers 17 suggestions on best things to do in Vietnam

icon04/03/20200
Du Xuân bái Phật trên miền mây trắng

Đời sống
18/02/2020

Được biết đến với tên gọi “Nóc nhà Đông Dương”, nơi đây còn nổi tiếng với những lễ hội đượm sắc màu Tây Bắc, cảnh sắc kỳ vĩ, không gian thiền định, du khách và Phật tử bốn phương tìm về chiêm bái cầu an mỗi dịp xuân sang.

Những điểm ‘đi trốn’ cùng người yêu không nên bỏ lỡ dịp Valentine

Đời sống
14/02/2020

Hai điểm đến, một ở phía Bắc, một ở miền Trung cùng vô số những điều lý thú… sẽ khiến nửa kia của bạn phải cảm thán về sự tinh tế của người mình yêu.

Ngưỡng mộ cụ bà 81 tuổi leo 600 bậc đá, chinh phục Fansipan

Sống lạ
30/01/2020

Câu chuyện về cụ bà 81 tuổi đến từ Đồng Nai thích đi đây đó, leo 600 bậc đá để chinh phục đỉnh Fansipan khiến cư dân mạng vô cùng ngưỡng mộ. 

Tet tour options in HCM City

TRAVEL
20/01/2020

A host of tour operators in Ho Chi Minh City have reported their business looks brisk for the upcoming Tet holiday.

Expensive orchid pots prove popular among customers ahead of Tet

PHOTOS
15/01/2020

Flower shops nationwide have been importing orchids featuring colourful designs, including orchid pots costing several thousands of dollars, as a means of serving consumers for the upcoming Lunar New Year or Tet.

Exploring spectacular sight of Sapa during spring

PHOTOS
05/01/2020

Situated in the northwest of Vietnam, the mountainous northern province of Lao Cai is home to Sa Pa, a culturally-rich town that boasts stunning natural landscapes when spring arrives.

Sa Pa nhận ‘cú đúp’ kỷ lục Việt Nam về du lịch

Đời sống
30/12/2019

Ngày 28/12/2019 tổ chức Kỷ lục Việt Nam trao kỷ lục kép cho cụm công trình tàu hỏa leo núi Mường Hoa và show nghệ thuật “Vũ điệu trên mây” thuộc Khu du lịch Sun World Fansipan Legend (Sa Pa, Lào Cai)”.

Frost continues covering Mount Fansipan

SOCIETY
24/12/2019

Mount Fansipan in the northern province of Lao Cai has been enveloped by frost today.

Beautiful scenery as cherry blossoms bloom in Sapa

PHOTOS
17/12/2019

The cherry blossoms trees planted on the green tea hills in Sapa have become a beautiful tourist attraction.

Hordes of tourists head to the peak of Fansipan

PHOTOS
09/12/2019

Located in the northern province of Lao Cai, Fansipan saw thousands of visitors flocking to the top of the nation’s tallest mountain over the weekend to enjoy the sight of ice and frost.

Frost blankets Mount Fansipan

PHOTOS
06/12/2019

Mount Fansipan in the northern province of Lao Cai has been covered by frost, creating a picturesque scene for Sapa.

‘Đi nhanh’ chưa đủ, du lịch Sapa cần ‘đi xa’ hơn

Đời sống
26/11/2019

Là một trong những điểm đến hấp dẫn nhất hành tinh, du lịch Sa Pa đang nỗ lực bứt tốc. Nhưng “đi nhanh” chưa đủ, để thật sự “đi xa”, tăng thời gian lưu trú và mức độ chi tiêu của du khách, Sa Pa còn nhiều việc phải làm.

Extreme cold records in Bac Ha and Sapa as cold spell covers the North

SOCIETY
20/11/2019

The reported cold spell has covered the whole of the North, causing temperatures to plunge with several places having recorded extreme cold on the morning of November 19.

Exploring Sapa via the town’s famed cable car

TRAVEL
15/10/2019

As the autumn begins, Sa Pa, proves to be a popular attraction among visitors due to its cool climate and picturesque landscapes featuring terraced fields which surround the Hoang Lien mountain range.

Top visitor-friendly destinations in northern region during October

TRAVEL
01/10/2019

With autumn’s cool climate upon us, now is the best time for visitors to enjoy the magnificent scenery of the northern region’s most popular tourist sites.

Thử làm người bản, du khách nô nức về Lễ hội Ẩm thực Tây Bắc 2019

Đời sống
27/09/2019

Thưởng vị Tây Bắc đúng điệu, hòa vào cuộc sống vùng cao thuần chất, mua sắm sản vật địa phương, ngắm lúa chín vàng trải dài bên triền núi, xem show Vũ điệu trên mây…, có vô vàn trải nghiệm không thể bỏ qua khi đến Sa Pa thu này…

Nguyen Tien Hung wins Vietnam's biggest mountain race in Sa Pa

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/09/2019

Vietnamese runner Nguyen Tien Hung won Vietnam's biggest mountain race - Vietnam Mountain Marathon (VNM) 2019 - the seventh of its kind, in Sa Pa town, the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai on September 22.

 
 
