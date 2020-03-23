Sapa
The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have seriously hit restaurants and hotels in the famous northern tourist town of Sa Pa Town.
Đời sống
18/02/2020
Được biết đến với tên gọi “Nóc nhà Đông Dương”, nơi đây còn nổi tiếng với những lễ hội đượm sắc màu Tây Bắc, cảnh sắc kỳ vĩ, không gian thiền định, du khách và Phật tử bốn phương tìm về chiêm bái cầu an mỗi dịp xuân sang.
Đời sống
14/02/2020
Hai điểm đến, một ở phía Bắc, một ở miền Trung cùng vô số những điều lý thú… sẽ khiến nửa kia của bạn phải cảm thán về sự tinh tế của người mình yêu.
Sống lạ
30/01/2020
Câu chuyện về cụ bà 81 tuổi đến từ Đồng Nai thích đi đây đó, leo 600 bậc đá để chinh phục đỉnh Fansipan khiến cư dân mạng vô cùng ngưỡng mộ.
TRAVEL
20/01/2020
A host of tour operators in Ho Chi Minh City have reported their business looks brisk for the upcoming Tet holiday.
PHOTOS
15/01/2020
Flower shops nationwide have been importing orchids featuring colourful designs, including orchid pots costing several thousands of dollars, as a means of serving consumers for the upcoming Lunar New Year or Tet.
PHOTOS
05/01/2020
Situated in the northwest of Vietnam, the mountainous northern province of Lao Cai is home to Sa Pa, a culturally-rich town that boasts stunning natural landscapes when spring arrives.
Đời sống
30/12/2019
Ngày 28/12/2019 tổ chức Kỷ lục Việt Nam trao kỷ lục kép cho cụm công trình tàu hỏa leo núi Mường Hoa và show nghệ thuật “Vũ điệu trên mây” thuộc Khu du lịch Sun World Fansipan Legend (Sa Pa, Lào Cai)”.
SOCIETY
24/12/2019
Mount Fansipan in the northern province of Lao Cai has been enveloped by frost today.
PHOTOS
17/12/2019
The cherry blossoms trees planted on the green tea hills in Sapa have become a beautiful tourist attraction.
PHOTOS
09/12/2019
Located in the northern province of Lao Cai, Fansipan saw thousands of visitors flocking to the top of the nation’s tallest mountain over the weekend to enjoy the sight of ice and frost.
PHOTOS
06/12/2019
Mount Fansipan in the northern province of Lao Cai has been covered by frost, creating a picturesque scene for Sapa.
Đời sống
26/11/2019
Là một trong những điểm đến hấp dẫn nhất hành tinh, du lịch Sa Pa đang nỗ lực bứt tốc. Nhưng “đi nhanh” chưa đủ, để thật sự “đi xa”, tăng thời gian lưu trú và mức độ chi tiêu của du khách, Sa Pa còn nhiều việc phải làm.
SOCIETY
20/11/2019
The reported cold spell has covered the whole of the North, causing temperatures to plunge with several places having recorded extreme cold on the morning of November 19.
TRAVEL
15/10/2019
As the autumn begins, Sa Pa, proves to be a popular attraction among visitors due to its cool climate and picturesque landscapes featuring terraced fields which surround the Hoang Lien mountain range.
TRAVEL
01/10/2019
With autumn’s cool climate upon us, now is the best time for visitors to enjoy the magnificent scenery of the northern region’s most popular tourist sites.
Đời sống
27/09/2019
Thưởng vị Tây Bắc đúng điệu, hòa vào cuộc sống vùng cao thuần chất, mua sắm sản vật địa phương, ngắm lúa chín vàng trải dài bên triền núi, xem show Vũ điệu trên mây…, có vô vàn trải nghiệm không thể bỏ qua khi đến Sa Pa thu này…
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/09/2019
Vietnamese runner Nguyen Tien Hung won Vietnam's biggest mountain race - Vietnam Mountain Marathon (VNM) 2019 - the seventh of its kind, in Sa Pa town, the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai on September 22.