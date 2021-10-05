 
Satellite

tin tức về Satellite mới nhất

Launch of NanoDragon satellite suspended due to bad weathericon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT1 giờ trước0

Launch of NanoDragon satellite suspended due to bad weather

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, JAXA, on October 7 morning suspended the launch of its fifth Epsilon solid-fuel rocket that is expected to carry nine small satellites, including Vietnam’s NanoDragon.
 
NanoDragon, a nano-layer cubesat satellite developed by the Vietnam National Space Centre (VNSC) under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, is scheduled to be launched into orbit from Japan on October 1.
Vietnam has sent NanoDragon satellite to Japan to hand over to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) to launch into space.
Micro-satellite NanoDragon, developed and built by the Vietnam National Space Center (VNSC), will go through a final test this month before it is put into orbit this September.
Elon Musk’s interconnected internet network project has begun accepting people, including Vietnamese, who want to sign up for a trial period.
A telecom carrier said launching a satellite would assess the efficiency of a satellite-internet business model. If it is done, Vietnam would use satellite constellation technology, a growing trend.
A research project by the Department of National Remote Sensing has for the first time used images provided by VNREDSat-1, Vietnam’s very first remote sensing satellite, in calculating carbon dioxide emissions.
 
 
