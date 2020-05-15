Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Savills VIETNAM

tin tức về Savills VIETNAM mới nhất

Resort real estate anticipates quick reboundicon
BUSINESS20 giờ trước0

Resort real estate anticipates quick rebound

Resort real estate is one of the segments expected to see the fastest pace of recovery in the post-pandemic times.

 
Decree puts focus in right direction

Decree puts focus in right direction

icon15/05/20200
Experts: industrial real estate faring well in 2020

Experts: industrial real estate faring well in 2020

icon27/04/20200
Tourism industry predicted to recover rapidly after COVID-19icon

Tourism industry predicted to recover rapidly after COVID-19

TRAVEL
16/04/2020

Hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam’s tourism sector is likely to be one of the first to recover strongly after the pandemic is brought under control, according to an expert from Savills Vietnam.

The EVFTA’s grand impacts on Vietnam’s industrial sectoricon

The EVFTA’s grand impacts on Vietnam’s industrial sector

FEATURE
14/03/2020

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and Investment Protection Agreement raise many hopes for all of Vietnam’s economic sectors. 

Vietnam’s estate companies seek investment opportunities in foreign marketsicon

Vietnam’s estate companies seek investment opportunities in foreign markets

BUSINESS
15/02/2020

More and more domestic real estate firms have begun to seek investment opportunities in global markets, according to Savills Vietnam.

South Korean paid million dollars to own real estate in Vietnamicon

South Korean paid million dollars to own real estate in Vietnam

BUSINESS
13/10/2019

Vietnam is second after the United States on the list countries where South Korean people and enterprises have spent a total of $440.11 million on buying real estate in 2018, drawing in $56.1 million.

VN residential market derives from bright economic outlook, golden demographicsicon

VN residential market derives from bright economic outlook, golden demographics

BUSINESS
16/06/2019

With ASEAN’s third largest population of over 94 million people yet the region’s lowest urbanisation ratio of 36 per cent in 2018, Vietnam and its property market have the potential to surpass regional peers.

Stiff competition continues in Hanoi’s retail property marketicon

Stiff competition continues in Hanoi’s retail property market

BUSINESS
14/04/2019

Hanoi continued to see fierce competition among retail properties during the first quarter of 2019, partially due to an additional 16,000 square meters from an inner-city project, reported Savills Vietnam.

HCM City office rents soaricon

HCM City office rents soar

BUSINESS
11/04/2019

The office market in HCM City had a strong start to the year, setting new records, according to a report by property services provider Savills.

 
 
