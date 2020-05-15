Savills VIETNAM
Resort real estate is one of the segments expected to see the fastest pace of recovery in the post-pandemic times.
16/04/2020
Hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam’s tourism sector is likely to be one of the first to recover strongly after the pandemic is brought under control, according to an expert from Savills Vietnam.
14/03/2020
The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and Investment Protection Agreement raise many hopes for all of Vietnam’s economic sectors.
15/02/2020
More and more domestic real estate firms have begun to seek investment opportunities in global markets, according to Savills Vietnam.
13/10/2019
Vietnam is second after the United States on the list countries where South Korean people and enterprises have spent a total of $440.11 million on buying real estate in 2018, drawing in $56.1 million.
16/06/2019
With ASEAN’s third largest population of over 94 million people yet the region’s lowest urbanisation ratio of 36 per cent in 2018, Vietnam and its property market have the potential to surpass regional peers.
14/04/2019
Hanoi continued to see fierce competition among retail properties during the first quarter of 2019, partially due to an additional 16,000 square meters from an inner-city project, reported Savills Vietnam.
11/04/2019
The office market in HCM City had a strong start to the year, setting new records, according to a report by property services provider Savills.