SBV

tin tức về SBV mới nhất

VP Bank shifts FE Credit to joint stock company
BUSINESS7 giờ trước0

VP Bank shifts FE Credit to joint stock company

The news that VP Bank has decided to shift its subsidiary FE Credit, specializing in consumer lending, to a joint stock company from a limited company has stirred up the public.

 
VN central bank delays foreign ownership cap in payment services industry

VN central bank delays foreign ownership cap in payment services industry

icon8 giờ trước0
Central bank cuts interest rates to buffer COVID-19 impact

Central bank cuts interest rates to buffer COVID-19 impact

icon17/03/20200
Vietnam needs corporate credit rating to attract more investors in bonds

Vietnam needs corporate credit rating to attract more investors in bonds

BUSINESS
17/03/2020

The lack of independent credit rating firms is hindering the development of the corporate bond market.

Vietnam banks restructure debt maturities worth over US$930 million for customers

Vietnam banks restructure debt maturities worth over US$930 million for customers

BUSINESS
17/03/2020

Local lenders are considering waiving interest rates of outstanding loans worth VND185 trillion (US$7.94 billion) for 34,350 customers.

Fed's rate cut offers opportunity for Vietnam stock market

Fed’s rate cut offers opportunity for Vietnam stock market

BUSINESS
16/03/2020

With greater liquidity, investors would look for markets deemed safe with less negative impacts from the Covid-19 epidemic.

VN banks' asset quality worsens because of Covid-19

VN banks’ asset quality worsens because of Covid-19

BUSINESS
12/03/2020

Experts have warned that the epidemic would lead to increased risk in asset quality.

VN banks offer aids to 44,000 COVID-19 affected customers

VN banks offer aids to 44,000 COVID-19 affected customers

BUSINESS
03/03/2020

Credit institutions have so far supported more than 44,000 COVID-19 affected customers following directions from the State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV), an official reported on Monday.

Prudence important in assessing COVID-19 implications

Prudence important in assessing COVID-19 implications

BUSINESS
28/02/2020

Tran Ngoc Tho, member of the National Advisory Council on Financial and Monetary Policies, digs into the implications of coronavirus.

VN banks still living on credit

VN banks still living on credit

BUSINESS
21/02/2020

Most banks made fat profits in 2019 and some of them had profit of over tens of trillion of dong. But their profits mostly came from lending.

How will exchange rate and interest rate be affected amid Covid-19 outbreak?

How will exchange rate and interest rate be affected amid Covid-19 outbreak?

BUSINESS
19/02/2020

SSI Research says the financial market in 2020 will be unpredictable and much less active than the forecasts released at the end of 2019.

Vietnam will not use exchange rate as a tool to boost trade: SBV

Vietnam will not use exchange rate as a tool to boost trade: SBV

BUSINESS
10/02/2020

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has many times affirmed that Vietnam has no intention of devaluing the local currency to gain advantages in trade with its partners.

Dollar price rises, investors seek shelter amid coronavirus outbreak

Dollar price rises, investors seek shelter amid coronavirus outbreak

BUSINESS
09/02/2020

The official dong/dollar exchange rate announced by SBV reached a peak of VND23,206 per dollar on February 4, an increase of VND36 per dollar compared with the time before Tet.

Vietnam's new consumer finance curbs to challenge business models: Fitch

Vietnam's new consumer finance curbs to challenge business models: Fitch

BUSINESS
07/02/2020

Fitch Ratings believes larger, more established finance companies are better-placed to meet the new requirements while newer, smaller companies that concentrate on cash loans may find it harder to shift their business models.

SBV sets new course to board Industry 4.0 in banking sector

SBV sets new course to board Industry 4.0 in banking sector

BUSINESS
28/01/2020

To keep up with the ever-evolving technology, banks have to be well-positioned to engage with the new wave of digitally empowered customers.

With new barrier, real estate credit expected to flow more slowly

With new barrier, real estate credit expected to flow more slowly

BUSINESS
27/01/2020

With Circular 22, which took effect on January 1, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has laid a new block to restrict capital flow to the property sector.

Total assets of banks in Vietnam swell 9.12% to over US$518 billion

Total assets of banks in Vietnam swell 9.12% to over US$518 billion

BUSINESS
25/01/2020

Total assets of commercial banks under state ownership accounted for 42.7% of the total in the banking sector, followed by joint stock commercial banks with 41.6%.

Vietnam's banks to complete shift to chip cards in 2 years

Vietnam’s banks to complete shift to chip cards in 2 years

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
22/01/2020

Vietnam’s banks started replacing magnetic cards with chip cards some years ago, but the process has been going slowly.

Vietnam on US watchlist for currency manipulation

Vietnam on US watchlist for currency manipulation

BUSINESS
21/01/2020

Vietnam is one of 10 countries in the latest watchlist for currency manipulation released by the US Treasury Department.

Vietnam c.bank responds to US's latest forex exchange report

Vietnam c.bank responds to US’s latest forex exchange report

BUSINESS
16/01/2020

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) said it will continue coordinating with concerned Vietnamese ministries and agencies to communicate with the US regarding the US Department of Treasury’s latest report

 
 
