SBV
tin tức về SBV mới nhất
icon
The news that VP Bank has decided to shift its subsidiary FE Credit, specializing in consumer lending, to a joint stock company from a limited company has stirred up the public.
icon BUSINESS
17/03/2020
The lack of independent credit rating firms is hindering the development of the corporate bond market.
icon BUSINESS
17/03/2020
Local lenders are considering waiving interest rates of outstanding loans worth VND185 trillion (US$7.94 billion) for 34,350 customers.
icon BUSINESS
16/03/2020
With greater liquidity, investors would look for markets deemed safe with less negative impacts from the Covid-19 epidemic.
icon BUSINESS
12/03/2020
Experts have warned that the epidemic would lead to increased risk in asset quality.
icon BUSINESS
03/03/2020
Credit institutions have so far supported more than 44,000 COVID-19 affected customers following directions from the State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV), an official reported on Monday.
icon BUSINESS
28/02/2020
Tran Ngoc Tho, member of the National Advisory Council on Financial and Monetary Policies, digs into the implications of coronavirus.
icon BUSINESS
21/02/2020
Most banks made fat profits in 2019 and some of them had profit of over tens of trillion of dong. But their profits mostly came from lending.
icon BUSINESS
19/02/2020
SSI Research says the financial market in 2020 will be unpredictable and much less active than the forecasts released at the end of 2019.
icon BUSINESS
10/02/2020
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has many times affirmed that Vietnam has no intention of devaluing the local currency to gain advantages in trade with its partners.
icon BUSINESS
09/02/2020
The official dong/dollar exchange rate announced by SBV reached a peak of VND23,206 per dollar on February 4, an increase of VND36 per dollar compared with the time before Tet.
icon BUSINESS
07/02/2020
Fitch Ratings believes larger, more established finance companies are better-placed to meet the new requirements while newer, smaller companies that concentrate on cash loans may find it harder to shift their business models.
icon BUSINESS
28/01/2020
To keep up with the ever-evolving technology, banks have to be well-positioned to engage with the new wave of digitally empowered customers.
icon BUSINESS
27/01/2020
With Circular 22, which took effect on January 1, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has laid a new block to restrict capital flow to the property sector.
icon BUSINESS
25/01/2020
Total assets of commercial banks under state ownership accounted for 42.7% of the total in the banking sector, followed by joint stock commercial banks with 41.6%.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
22/01/2020
Vietnam’s banks started replacing magnetic cards with chip cards some years ago, but the process has been going slowly.
icon BUSINESS
21/01/2020
Vietnam is one of 10 countries in the latest watchlist for currency manipulation released by the US Treasury Department.
icon BUSINESS
16/01/2020
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) said it will continue coordinating with concerned Vietnamese ministries and agencies to communicate with the US regarding the US Department of Treasury’s latest report