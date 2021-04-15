scholarship
tin tức về scholarship mới nhất
The Quang Ngai Department of Home Affairs has found it difficult to claim back VND10 billion from four individuals who studied abroad with provincial funding but didn’t return to work for provincial agencies as they had previously committed.
11/04/2021
Young Asian Chess champion 2019 Nghiem Thao Tam, 18, got a perfect score of 800/800 on the SAT Math II test and a band score of 7.0 on IELTS test.
27/12/2020
Children of policy beneficiary families in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap received 100 scholarships valued at VND1.5 million each and 100 gift sets, including notebooks, cake, and necessities, from generous donors on Saturday, December 26.
21/06/2019
Ten universities in the US and one in Japan granted scholarships worth billions of dong, but Ninh Quynh Anh registered to study at Fulbright University in Vietnam.