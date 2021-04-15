 
scholarship

tin tức về scholarship mới nhất

High-ranking officials’ relatives study with state money, but don’t return to work in state agenciesicon
SOCIETY2 giờ trước0

High-ranking officials’ relatives study with state money, but don’t return to work in state agencies

The Quang Ngai Department of Home Affairs has found it difficult to claim back VND10 billion from four individuals who studied abroad with provincial funding but didn’t return to work for provincial agencies as they had previously committed.
 
Student is first Vietnamese to win scholarship for master's degree at University of Sydney

Student is first Vietnamese to win scholarship for master's degree at University of Sydney

icon15/04/20210
‘Super-girl’ wins two prestigious scholarships

‘Super-girl’ wins two prestigious scholarships

icon12/04/20210
Young Asian Chess Cup champion wins scholarship of VND3.3 billionicon

Young Asian Chess Cup champion wins scholarship of VND3.3 billion

FEATURE
11/04/2021
Young Asian Chess champion 2019 Nghiem Thao Tam, 18, got a perfect score of 800/800 on the SAT Math II test and a band score of 7.0 on IELTS test. 
Scholarships granted to children of policy beneficiary families in Dong Thapicon

Scholarships granted to children of policy beneficiary families in Dong Thap

SOCIETY
27/12/2020
Children of policy beneficiary families in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap received 100 scholarships valued at VND1.5 million each and 100 gift sets, including notebooks, cake, and necessities, from generous donors on Saturday, December 26.
Student refuses 10 US universities, decides to study in Vietnamicon

Student refuses 10 US universities, decides to study in Vietnam

SOCIETY
21/06/2019
Ten universities in the US and one in Japan granted scholarships worth billions of dong, but Ninh Quynh Anh registered to study at Fulbright University in Vietnam. 
 
 
