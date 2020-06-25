Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
# VirusCorona
scholarships

tin tức về scholarships mới nhất

Lao Cai students offered nearly $900,000 in scholarships
SOCIETY25/06/20200

Lao Cai students offered nearly $900,000 in scholarships

Seven students in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai have won scholarships worth over VND20 billion (US$863,000) to universities in the US and Australia.

 
Quang Ngai student wins scholarships to 21 universities overseas

Quang Ngai student wins scholarships to 21 universities overseas

icon12/06/20200
Hanoi student wins scholarships to nine US colleges

Hanoi student wins scholarships to nine US colleges

icon31/05/20200
Nghe An student wins scholarships to 15 US universities

Nghe An student wins scholarships to 15 US universities

SOCIETY
02/05/2020

A high school student in the central province of Nghe An has just won scholarships worth USD1.8 million offered by 15 universities in the US.

Hanoi student wins scholarships to five US high schools

Hanoi student wins scholarships to five US high schools

SOCIETY
22/02/2020

A Vietnamese student has just won scholarships to five high schools in the US.

Australia offers 50 scholarships to Vietnamese citizens

Australia offers 50 scholarships to Vietnamese citizens

SOCIETY
11/02/2020

The Australian Government will provide 50 Australia Awards scholarships to Vietnamese citizens this year.

New Zealand offers exclusive scholarships for Vietnamese students

New Zealand offers exclusive scholarships for Vietnamese students

SOCIETY
07/02/2020

Education New Zealand (ENZ) has announced the return of its New Zealand Schools Scholarships (NZSS), a prestigious scholarships programme offered exclusively to Vietnamese school students.

Australian Government provides 50 scholarships for Vietnamese students

Australian Government provides 50 scholarships for Vietnamese students

SOCIETY
25/11/2019

The Australian Government has just offered 50 scholarships to 36 female and 14 male emerging leaders from Vietnam to study masters programs at Australia’s educational institutions in 2020.

 
 
