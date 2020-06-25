scholarships
tin tức về scholarships mới nhất
icon
Seven students in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai have won scholarships worth over VND20 billion (US$863,000) to universities in the US and Australia.
icon SOCIETY
02/05/2020
A high school student in the central province of Nghe An has just won scholarships worth USD1.8 million offered by 15 universities in the US.
icon SOCIETY
22/02/2020
A Vietnamese student has just won scholarships to five high schools in the US.
icon SOCIETY
11/02/2020
The Australian Government will provide 50 Australia Awards scholarships to Vietnamese citizens this year.
icon SOCIETY
07/02/2020
Education New Zealand (ENZ) has announced the return of its New Zealand Schools Scholarships (NZSS), a prestigious scholarships programme offered exclusively to Vietnamese school students.
icon SOCIETY
25/11/2019
The Australian Government has just offered 50 scholarships to 36 female and 14 male emerging leaders from Vietnam to study masters programs at Australia’s educational institutions in 2020.