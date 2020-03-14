school closure
Many cities and provinces in Vietnam have continued to keep local schools closed amid the rise in Covid-19 cases.
09/03/2020
The move was taken after Hanoi confirmed the first case of Covid-19 on March 6 and the city’s authorities continued to postpone the reopening of schools.
09/03/2020
As many as 150 private educational institutions are seeking assistance from the Government, as nationwide school closures triggered by the spread of the novel coronavirus have caused great difficulties for them.
07/03/2020
Hanoi has decided to continue let students remain off to avoid the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak.
05/03/2020
As many as 60 out of 63 provinces and cities in Vietnam have decided to further delay reopening of kindergartens, primary and junior secondary schools until March 17.
29/02/2020
University and high school students in 23 provinces will go back to school on March 2, local authorities announced on Friday.
28/02/2020
The month-long closure will affect 13 million students, the government says.
27/02/2020
The authorities in HCM City said that it was not safe to reopen schools for nearly two million pupils while the Covid-19 outbreak hasn't ended.
18/02/2020
The mandatory closing may be closed until the end of February or more depending on the evolution of the epidemic.
14/02/2020
As of 11.20 on February 14, 30 cities and provinces have reported to the Ministry of Education and Training on their decision to allow students back to school from February 17, after a two-week break due to Covid-19 outbreak.
12/02/2020
Despite teachers’ efforts to continue teaching and advising students online amid the coronavirus outbreak, Vietnamese parents have expressed deep concerns over their children’s academic progress during the prolonged school closure.
08/02/2020
The closure immediately followed the 9-day Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday, leaving thousands of parents scrambling for daycare solutions.
07/02/2020
Students in HCMC will stay out of school until February 16 to help contain the spread of a deadly coronavirus which emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.
06/02/2020
HCM City authorities have decided to continue closing all schools next week. Meanwhile, Hanoi and Da Nang are also considering to close schools for one more week.
20/09/2019
Thousands of schools in Malaysia and Indonesia were forced to close on September 19 as air quality has reached unhealthy level due to haze from forest fires.