school closure

tin tức về school closure mới nhất

Schools in many localities close over Covid-19 fearsicon
SOCIETY14/03/20200

Schools in many localities close over Covid-19 fears

Many cities and provinces in Vietnam have continued to keep local schools closed amid the rise in Covid-19 cases.

 
Private schools struggle to thrive amid temporary closure

Private schools struggle to thrive amid temporary closure

icon11/03/20200
COVID-19: Philippines declares emergency state, cases in Malaysia surpass 100

COVID-19: Philippines declares emergency state, cases in Malaysia surpass 100

icon10/03/20200
Hanoi offers televised lectures for 9th and 12th-grade studentsicon

Hanoi offers televised lectures for 9th and 12th-grade students

SOCIETY
09/03/2020

The move was taken after Hanoi confirmed the first case of Covid-19 on March 6 and the city’s authorities continued to postpone the reopening of schools.

Fearing bankruptcies, private schools call for help amid virus outbreakicon

Fearing bankruptcies, private schools call for help amid virus outbreak

SOCIETY
09/03/2020

As many as 150 private educational institutions are seeking assistance from the Government, as nationwide school closures triggered by the spread of the novel coronavirus have caused great difficulties for them.

Schools closures continue in Hanoi amid rising virus fearsicon

Schools closures continue in Hanoi amid rising virus fears

SOCIETY
07/03/2020

Hanoi has decided to continue let students remain off to avoid the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak.

60 localities further delay reopening of junior high schools due to COVID-19 outbreakicon

60 localities further delay reopening of junior high schools due to COVID-19 outbreak

SOCIETY
05/03/2020

As many as 60 out of 63 provinces and cities in Vietnam have decided to further delay reopening of kindergartens, primary and junior secondary schools until March 17.

Some high schools, universities to open on Mondayicon

Some high schools, universities to open on Monday

SOCIETY
29/02/2020

University and high school students in 23 provinces will go back to school on March 2, local authorities announced on Friday.

Coronavirus: Japan to close all schools to halt spreadicon

Coronavirus: Japan to close all schools to halt spread

SOCIETY
28/02/2020

The month-long closure will affect 13 million students, the government says.

HCM City authorities raise Covid-19 concerns over school reopeningicon

HCM City authorities raise Covid-19 concerns over school reopening

SOCIETY
27/02/2020

The authorities in HCM City said that it was not safe to reopen schools for nearly two million pupils while the Covid-19 outbreak hasn't ended.

Vietnam lengthens school closure to prevent COVID-19 spreadicon

Vietnam lengthens school closure to prevent COVID-19 spread

SOCIETY
18/02/2020

The mandatory closing may be closed until the end of February or more depending on the evolution of the epidemic.

Students in 30 localities back to school from February 17icon

Students in 30 localities back to school from February 17

SOCIETY
14/02/2020

As of 11.20 on February 14, 30 cities and provinces have reported to the Ministry of Education and Training on their decision to allow students back to school from February 17, after a two-week break due to Covid-19 outbreak.

Amid prolonged school closure, parents fear students’ academic performancesicon

Amid prolonged school closure, parents fear students’ academic performances

SOCIETY
12/02/2020

Despite teachers’ efforts to continue teaching and advising students online amid the coronavirus outbreak, Vietnamese parents have expressed deep concerns over their children’s academic progress during the prolonged school closure.

Millions of kids find creative ways to keep busy during coronavirus breakicon

Millions of kids find creative ways to keep busy during coronavirus break

SOCIETY
08/02/2020

The closure immediately followed the 9-day Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday, leaving thousands of parents scrambling for daycare solutions.

HCM City schools remain shut for another weekicon

HCM City schools remain shut for another week

SOCIETY
07/02/2020

Students in HCMC will stay out of school until February 16 to help contain the spread of a deadly coronavirus which emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Further school closure to be considered for coronavirus preventionicon

Further school closure to be considered for coronavirus prevention

SOCIETY
06/02/2020

HCM City authorities have decided to continue closing all schools next week. Meanwhile, Hanoi and Da Nang are also considering to close schools for one more week.

Thousands of schools in Malaysia, Indonesia close due to smogicon

Thousands of schools in Malaysia, Indonesia close due to smog

SOCIETY
20/09/2019

Thousands of schools in Malaysia and Indonesia were forced to close on September 19 as air quality has reached unhealthy level due to haze from forest fires.

 
 
