school reopening

tin tức về school reopening mới nhất

Universities plan to receive students for in-person learning after Teticon
SOCIETY4 giờ trước0

Universities plan to receive students for in-person learning after Tet

Following directions from Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on preparing conditions to reopen schools, many universities in Hanoi plans to welcome students back for in-person learning after the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.
 
Hanoi parents applaud school reopening decision

Hanoi parents applaud school reopening decision

icon27/01/20220
Schools to be re-opened no later than February 14

Schools to be re-opened no later than February 14

icon26/01/20220
Students can go back to school: Ministericon

Students can go back to school: Minister

FEATURE
20/01/2022
Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son said that gradual reopening of schools is a necessity as Vietnam’s vaccination rate is high, drugs for Covid-19 have been improved, and anti-pandemic conditions and people’s awareness have improved.
HCMC proposes return to school plan from January 3, 2022icon

HCMC proposes return to school plan from January 3, 2022

SOCIETY
26/12/2021
The Department of Education and Training of Thu Duc City and 21 districts proposed return to school plan for students at all grades from January 3, 2022.
Educators and experts welcome limited reopening of schoolsicon

Educators and experts welcome limited reopening of schools

SOCIETY
03/12/2021
School principals and experts have welcomed the return of in-person learning as schools in Hanoi prepare for a limited reopening. 
Hanoi's education department proposes reopening schools on July 10icon

Hanoi’s education department proposes reopening schools on July 10

SOCIETY
06/07/2021
The Hanoi Department of Education and Training has proposed municipal authorities allow students to return to schools between July 10-24, after a two-month-long pause to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.
Students return to school, street congestion in Hanoi reappearsicon

Students return to school, street congestion in Hanoi reappears

SOCIETY
02/03/2021
On March 2, Hanoi students returned to school after a month-long lunar New Year holiday due to the Covid-19 outbreak. As a result, Hanoians struggled to move again on the roads.  
Schools in many provinces, cities to reopen on February 22icon

Schools in many provinces, cities to reopen on February 22

SOCIETY
22/02/2021
After a long lunar new year holiday and absence from school because of the Covid-19 pandemic, many provinces have decided to open schools from February 22.
HCM City schools to reopen from May 4, entertainment facilities remain closedicon

HCM City schools to reopen from May 4, entertainment facilities remain closed

SOCIETY
29/04/2020
Schools across Ho Chi Minh City will welcome students back starting from May 4 after a three-and-a-half month break, while beauty spas and entertainment facilities will remain in shutdown.
HCM City expected to allow 9th, 12th graders back to school on Mondayicon

HCM City expected to allow 9th, 12th graders back to school on Monday

SOCIETY
28/02/2020
HCMC will let ninth and twelfth graders to return to school on March 2 and other school children will follow suit two weeks later, starting March 16, after an extended Lunar New Year holiday.  
HCM City authorities raise Covid-19 concerns over school reopeningicon

HCM City authorities raise Covid-19 concerns over school reopening

SOCIETY
27/02/2020
The authorities in HCM City said that it was not safe to reopen schools for nearly two million pupils while the Covid-19 outbreak hasn't ended.  
 
 
