school reopening
tin tức về school reopening mới nhất
icon
Following directions from Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on preparing conditions to reopen schools, many universities in Hanoi plans to welcome students back for in-person learning after the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.
icon FEATURE
20/01/2022
Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son said that gradual reopening of schools is a necessity as Vietnam’s vaccination rate is high, drugs for Covid-19 have been improved, and anti-pandemic conditions and people’s awareness have improved.
icon SOCIETY
26/12/2021
The Department of Education and Training of Thu Duc City and 21 districts proposed return to school plan for students at all grades from January 3, 2022.
icon SOCIETY
03/12/2021
School principals and experts have welcomed the return of in-person learning as schools in Hanoi prepare for a limited reopening.
icon SOCIETY
06/07/2021
The Hanoi Department of Education and Training has proposed municipal authorities allow students to return to schools between July 10-24, after a two-month-long pause to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.
icon SOCIETY
02/03/2021
On March 2, Hanoi students returned to school after a month-long lunar New Year holiday due to the Covid-19 outbreak. As a result, Hanoians struggled to move again on the roads.
icon SOCIETY
22/02/2021
After a long lunar new year holiday and absence from school because of the Covid-19 pandemic, many provinces have decided to open schools from February 22.
icon SOCIETY
29/04/2020
Schools across Ho Chi Minh City will welcome students back starting from May 4 after a three-and-a-half month break, while beauty spas and entertainment facilities will remain in shutdown.
icon SOCIETY
28/02/2020
HCMC will let ninth and twelfth graders to return to school on March 2 and other school children will follow suit two weeks later, starting March 16, after an extended Lunar New Year holiday.
icon SOCIETY
27/02/2020
The authorities in HCM City said that it was not safe to reopen schools for nearly two million pupils while the Covid-19 outbreak hasn't ended.