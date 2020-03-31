Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Schools

tin tức về Schools mới nhất

Rural colleges with low enrolment rates seek mergers with large universitiesicon
SOCIETY7 giờ trước0

Rural colleges with low enrolment rates seek mergers with large universities

Many provincial universities and colleges are planning to merge with large universities to improve their enrolment rates and quality standards.

 
Hanoi extends online and television-based teaching during COVID-19

Hanoi extends online and television-based teaching during COVID-19

icon31/03/20200
Hanoi to pilot electric bike sharing system

Hanoi to pilot electric bike sharing system

icon18/03/20200
COVID-19 changes nature of learning and teaching for goodicon

COVID-19 changes nature of learning and teaching for good

SOCIETY
17/03/2020

It's unprecedented, but now students all over Viet Nam have had their Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday extended to more than a month.

Hanoi, HCM City schools to stay shut for another weekicon

Hanoi, HCM City schools to stay shut for another week

SOCIETY
15/02/2020

The move means schools, universities and colleges in the country's two biggest cities will have been shut for a full three weeks after the end of the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.

Students in 30 localities back to school from February 17icon

Students in 30 localities back to school from February 17

SOCIETY
14/02/2020

As of 11.20 on February 14, 30 cities and provinces have reported to the Ministry of Education and Training on their decision to allow students back to school from February 17, after a two-week break due to Covid-19 outbreak.

Schools make preparations to welcome students backicon

Schools make preparations to welcome students back

SOCIETY
14/02/2020

Schools in HCM City are making preparations to welcome students back after two weeks off due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

HCM City schools to reopenicon

HCM City schools to reopen

SOCIETY
12/02/2020

Schools in HCM City will reopen from February 17 after two weeks of closing to prevent the spreading of Coronavirus, said the deputy director of HCM City Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu.

Some universities, schools to remain closed until Feb 16 due to coronavirus emergencyicon

Some universities, schools to remain closed until Feb 16 due to coronavirus emergency

SOCIETY
07/02/2020

A number of universities and schools in several provinces and cities will extend their closure until February 16 amid an ongoing public health emergency caused by the novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV.

Schools nationwide close to prevent coronavirus spreadicon

Schools nationwide close to prevent coronavirus spread

SOCIETY
06/02/2020

As concerns over the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) mount, all the 63 cities and provinces nationwide are letting their students stay at home as part of enhanced measures to prevent the virus’ spread.

Vietnam's schools temporarily closed over coronavirus concernsicon

Vietnam's schools temporarily closed over coronavirus concerns

SOCIETY
03/02/2020

Schools in Vietnam have been instructed to temporarily shut down amid the quick spread of coronavirus.

Schools, hotels take preventive measures against coronavirusicon

Schools, hotels take preventive measures against coronavirus

SOCIETY
01/02/2020

Departments of education and training, schools, English centres and hotels are taking preventive measures against the spread of the deadly coronavirus which has killed 213 in China as of Friday.

Air quality monitor equipment at schools seeks to raise students’ awareness of pollutionicon

Air quality monitor equipment at schools seeks to raise students’ awareness of pollution

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/01/2020

Students of Thanh Da Secondary School in HCM City’s Binh Thanh District have greater awareness of air pollution and measures to prevent it after an air quality index monitor was installed in the school a few months ago.

Students take long and difficult road to schools in the mountainicon

Students take long and difficult road to schools in the mountain

SOCIETY
08/01/2020

Students at a mountainous district in Quang Nam Province have a long walk to school because of difficult terrain.

Schools, hospitals in Vietnam to go cashless by Decembericon

Schools, hospitals in Vietnam to go cashless by December

BUSINESS
05/09/2019

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has set the deadline for all schools and hospitals in urban areas go cashless in the next three months.

Schools begin clean-up before start of new yearicon

Schools begin clean-up before start of new year

SOCIETY
30/08/2019

Teachers at schools in HCM City, especially kindergartens, have co-operated with health officials to clean and disinfect toys and the environment to ensure hygiene when a new academic year begins on September 5.

More and more schools in HCM City have green spaceicon

More and more schools in HCM City have green space

SOCIETY
14/08/2019

Kids at the private Sao Viet Kindergarten in HCM City’s Hoc Mon District are happy to put vegetable seeds in styrofoam boxes and water them in the garden.

Schools, colleges begin reducing use of plasticsicon

Schools, colleges begin reducing use of plastics

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
21/04/2019

Educational institutions in several provinces and Ho Chi Minh City are encouraging their students and staff not to use single-use plastic water bottles and straws as part of the UN’s global Beat Plastic Pollution campaign.

 
 
