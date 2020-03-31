Schools
Many provincial universities and colleges are planning to merge with large universities to improve their enrolment rates and quality standards.
SOCIETY
17/03/2020
It's unprecedented, but now students all over Viet Nam have had their Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday extended to more than a month.
SOCIETY
15/02/2020
The move means schools, universities and colleges in the country's two biggest cities will have been shut for a full three weeks after the end of the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.
SOCIETY
14/02/2020
As of 11.20 on February 14, 30 cities and provinces have reported to the Ministry of Education and Training on their decision to allow students back to school from February 17, after a two-week break due to Covid-19 outbreak.
SOCIETY
14/02/2020
Schools in HCM City are making preparations to welcome students back after two weeks off due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
SOCIETY
12/02/2020
Schools in HCM City will reopen from February 17 after two weeks of closing to prevent the spreading of Coronavirus, said the deputy director of HCM City Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu.
SOCIETY
07/02/2020
A number of universities and schools in several provinces and cities will extend their closure until February 16 amid an ongoing public health emergency caused by the novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV.
SOCIETY
06/02/2020
As concerns over the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) mount, all the 63 cities and provinces nationwide are letting their students stay at home as part of enhanced measures to prevent the virus’ spread.
SOCIETY
03/02/2020
Schools in Vietnam have been instructed to temporarily shut down amid the quick spread of coronavirus.
SOCIETY
01/02/2020
Departments of education and training, schools, English centres and hotels are taking preventive measures against the spread of the deadly coronavirus which has killed 213 in China as of Friday.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/01/2020
Students of Thanh Da Secondary School in HCM City’s Binh Thanh District have greater awareness of air pollution and measures to prevent it after an air quality index monitor was installed in the school a few months ago.
SOCIETY
08/01/2020
Students at a mountainous district in Quang Nam Province have a long walk to school because of difficult terrain.
BUSINESS
05/09/2019
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has set the deadline for all schools and hospitals in urban areas go cashless in the next three months.
SOCIETY
30/08/2019
Teachers at schools in HCM City, especially kindergartens, have co-operated with health officials to clean and disinfect toys and the environment to ensure hygiene when a new academic year begins on September 5.
SOCIETY
14/08/2019
Kids at the private Sao Viet Kindergarten in HCM City’s Hoc Mon District are happy to put vegetable seeds in styrofoam boxes and water them in the garden.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
21/04/2019
Educational institutions in several provinces and Ho Chi Minh City are encouraging their students and staff not to use single-use plastic water bottles and straws as part of the UN’s global Beat Plastic Pollution campaign.