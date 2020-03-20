sci-tech news
tin tức về sci-tech news mới nhất
icon
Got It, a technology startup, has introduced a trial version of COVID-19 Check, a service that helps users check the possibility of infection with coronavirus, classified from F0 to F5.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/03/2020
If Vietnam can create reasonable policies and keep strict control over the development, it may become an emerging market in the wind power industry.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
17/03/2020
Vietnam-Japan cooperation in the field of shipbuilding is hoped to bring great opportunities to develop Vietnam’s technology, especially in ship designing.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
16/03/2020
Investors are no longer rushing to pour money into solar power projects because the new solar power purchase price is considered unattractive.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/03/2020
Analysts began issuing warnings about the saturation of the mobile phone market several years ago. However, mobile phone distributors are still thriving.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/03/2020
Compared with businesses in the US and Europe, the digital transformation process in Vietnamese enterprises is less risky and simpler.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/03/2020
Analysts believe that an agreement between Viettel, a mobile network operator, and Vsmart, a mobile phone manufacturer, could drive Chinese smartphones into a corner.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
09/03/2020
“If we don’t develop our own digital platforms, we will still just be hired workers in the next 15-20 years,” said Tran Thanh Hai, who was the CEO of beGroup.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
04/03/2020
Witnessing a satisfying increase of 3 positions to 42 out of 129 nations/economies in the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2019, Vietnam is planning to put more focus on improving this rating via a series of practical activities.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
29/02/2020
Vietnam’s nuclear engineering is used in traditional fields but also in organic agricultural development, farm produce origin tracing, and others.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
28/02/2020
If the government puts the new 2600 MHz frequency band up for auction, it will be able to collect VND6-8 trillion, a significant amount of money in the context of Covid-19 which is threatening economic growth.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/02/2020
The process of coping with the Covid-2019 epidemic kicked off at an emergency session chaired by Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Cong Tac on January 30, the first working day after Tet holiday.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
17/02/2020
Vu Ngoc Tam, a young Vietnamese professor working at the Department of Computer Science at the University of Colorado Boulder, USA, has been honoured as a 2020 Sloan Research Fellowship recipient.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
12/02/2020
Vietnam is not only a pioneer in experimenting with 5G, but also aims to be a manufacturer of 5G telecom devices that could be launched on the market as early as this year.
icon SOCIETY
11/02/2020
Vietnamese scientists will trial a drug that has long been used to treat people with HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, as a possible therapy against the novel coronavirus, which has killed over 1,000 people in China.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/02/2020
Netflix is the most popular movie and TV show service in the world today. Subscribers have to pay a monthly fee to be able to access its films.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/02/2020
Gene analysis is the use of DNA (Deoxyribo Nucleic Acid) in the cells of human body to identify genetic factors such as physical conditions and disease risk in each person.