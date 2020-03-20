Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 23/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

23/03/2020 22:14:24 (GMT +7)

tag
 

sci-tech news

tin tức về sci-tech news mới nhất

Covid-19 Check trial service tracks possible infectionsicon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT20/03/20200

Covid-19 Check trial service tracks possible infections

Got It, a technology startup, has introduced a trial version of COVID-19 Check, a service that helps users check the possibility of infection with coronavirus, classified from F0 to F5.

 
Fossil 'wonderchicken' could be earliest known fowl

Fossil 'wonderchicken' could be earliest known fowl

icon19/03/20200
How did Vietnam develop its SARS-CoV-2 test kits?

How did Vietnam develop its SARS-CoV-2 test kits?

icon19/03/20200
Investors develop wind power projects to enjoy good pricesicon

Investors develop wind power projects to enjoy good prices

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/03/2020

If Vietnam can create reasonable policies and keep strict control over the development, it may become an emerging market in the wind power industry.

Great progress expected from Vietnam-Japan shipbuilding cooperationicon

Great progress expected from Vietnam-Japan shipbuilding cooperation

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
17/03/2020

Vietnam-Japan cooperation in the field of shipbuilding is hoped to bring great opportunities to develop Vietnam’s technology, especially in ship designing.

Investment slows in solar power projects as prices dropicon

Investment slows in solar power projects as prices drop

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
16/03/2020

Investors are no longer rushing to pour money into solar power projects because the new solar power purchase price is considered unattractive.

Is Vietnam’s mobile phone market saturated?icon

Is Vietnam’s mobile phone market saturated?

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/03/2020

Analysts began issuing warnings about the saturation of the mobile phone market several years ago. However, mobile phone distributors are still thriving.

Vietnam has great advantages in digital transformationicon

Vietnam has great advantages in digital transformation

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/03/2020

Compared with businesses in the US and Europe, the digital transformation process in Vietnamese enterprises is less risky and simpler.

Will Chinese low-cost smartphones in Vietnam lose market share?icon

Will Chinese low-cost smartphones in Vietnam lose market share?

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/03/2020

Analysts believe that an agreement between Viettel, a mobile network operator, and Vsmart, a mobile phone manufacturer, could drive Chinese smartphones into a corner.

Vietnam urged to develop digital platforms of its ownicon

Vietnam urged to develop digital platforms of its own

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
09/03/2020

“If we don’t develop our own digital platforms, we will still just be hired workers in the next 15-20 years,” said Tran Thanh Hai, who was the CEO of beGroup.

Vietnam aiming to boost its innovation indexicon

Vietnam aiming to boost its innovation index

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
04/03/2020

Witnessing a satisfying increase of 3 positions to 42 out of 129 nations/economies in the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2019, Vietnam is planning to put more focus on improving this rating via a series of practical activities.

Nuclear technology applied in production, daily life in Vietnamicon

Nuclear technology applied in production, daily life in Vietnam

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
29/02/2020

Vietnam’s nuclear engineering is used in traditional fields but also in organic agricultural development, farm produce origin tracing, and others.

Vietnam plans to allocate wavebands through auctionicon

Vietnam plans to allocate wavebands through auction

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
28/02/2020

If the government puts the new 2600 MHz frequency band up for auction, it will be able to collect VND6-8 trillion, a significant amount of money in the context of Covid-19 which is threatening economic growth.

Covid-2019: what can Vietnam’s scientists do?icon

Covid-2019: what can Vietnam’s scientists do?

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/02/2020

The process of coping with the Covid-2019 epidemic kicked off at an emergency session chaired by Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Cong Tac on January 30, the first working day after Tet holiday.

Vietnamese professor awarded 2020 Sloan Research Fellowshipicon

Vietnamese professor awarded 2020 Sloan Research Fellowship

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
17/02/2020

Vu Ngoc Tam, a young Vietnamese professor working at the Department of Computer Science at the University of Colorado Boulder, USA, has been honoured as a 2020 Sloan Research Fellowship recipient.

Viettel, Vingroup to pioneer manufacture of 5G devicesicon

Viettel, Vingroup to pioneer manufacture of 5G devices

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
12/02/2020

Vietnam is not only a pioneer in experimenting with 5G, but also aims to be a manufacturer of 5G telecom devices that could be launched on the market as early as this year.

Vietnam to trial HIV drug on coronavirus patientsicon

Vietnam to trial HIV drug on coronavirus patients

SOCIETY
11/02/2020

Vietnamese scientists will trial a drug that has long been used to treat people with HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, as a possible therapy against the novel coronavirus, which has killed over 1,000 people in China.

Vietnam works with developed countries to deploy 5Gicon

Vietnam works with developed countries to deploy 5G

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
11/02/2020

Both Viettel and Vingroup have stated they will commercialize 5G telecom devices by 2020.

Netflix stops free trial program in Vietnamicon

Netflix stops free trial program in Vietnam

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/02/2020

Netflix is the most popular movie and TV show service in the world today. Subscribers have to pay a monthly fee to be able to access its films.

AI-based technology used in genetic analysisicon

AI-based technology used in genetic analysis

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/02/2020

Gene analysis is the use of DNA (Deoxyribo Nucleic Acid) in the cells of human body to identify genetic factors such as physical conditions and disease risk in each person.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 