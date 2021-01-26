 
National programme to boost development of high technology
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT

National programme to boost development of high technology

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision on the national programme on high technology development to 2030, which aims to develop and master 20 prioritised technologies in different fields.
 
Science and technology one of the country's major policies: official

Science and technology one of the country's major policies: official

icon26/01/20210
“Make in Vietnam” key to Vietnam’s target of high income by 2045

“Make in Vietnam” key to Vietnam’s target of high income by 2045

icon15/01/20210
Science and technology keys to long-term economic growth

Science and technology keys to long-term economic growth

BUSINESS
19/10/2020
Vietnam must maintain its growth momentum in the next two decades in order to escape the middle-income trap by 2045 - a key objective set by the government's development vision for 2030 - and the only way to do so is to invest
Vietnamese Talent Awards honour innovation

Vietnamese Talent Awards honour innovation

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
16/11/2019
A speech-to-text software application with accuracy of up to 93.6 percent was honoured on November 15 as the winner of the Vietnamese Talent Awards 2019 IT category.
Vietnamese firms invest over US$430 million abroad in nine months

Vietnamese firms invest over US$430 million abroad in nine months

BUSINESS
14/11/2019
Domestic businesses have invested approximately US$431.7 million abroad during the first nine months of the year, according to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
 
 
