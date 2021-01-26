science and technology
tin tức về science and technology mới nhất
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision on the national programme on high technology development to 2030, which aims to develop and master 20 prioritised technologies in different fields.
19/10/2020
Vietnam must maintain its growth momentum in the next two decades in order to escape the middle-income trap by 2045 - a key objective set by the government's development vision for 2030 - and the only way to do so is to invest
16/11/2019
A speech-to-text software application with accuracy of up to 93.6 percent was honoured on November 15 as the winner of the Vietnamese Talent Awards 2019 IT category.
14/11/2019
Domestic businesses have invested approximately US$431.7 million abroad during the first nine months of the year, according to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.