scientific research

tin tức về scientific research mới nhất

ASEAN, US enhance cooperation in COVID-19 fighticon
POLITICS02/04/20200

ASEAN, US enhance cooperation in COVID-19 fight

A teleconference of senior officials of ASEAN and the US was held on April 1 to promote coordination between the two sides in coping with the COVID-19 pandemic and public health challenges.

 
Vietnamese lecturer publishes research on Covid-19 from quarantine area

Vietnamese lecturer publishes research on Covid-19 from quarantine area

icon02/04/20200
Vietnamese scientist in South Korea sets up start-up to create robots

Vietnamese scientist in South Korea sets up start-up to create robots

icon23/02/20200
VN doctor carries out research on ‘technology of the future’icon

VN doctor carries out research on ‘technology of the future’

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
21/02/2020

Nguyen Duy Tam’s research is mostly in the fields of energy storage and conversion materials, materials that catalyze electrochemical reactions and nanostructured materials.

Young associate professor invents unmanned aerial vehicleicon

Young associate professor invents unmanned aerial vehicle

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/02/2020

Born in 1983, Vu Ngoc Anh, a lecturer and researcher, is one of a few young individuals granted the title of associate professor in 2019.

Vietnamese scientist uses food fibers to prevent bowel cancericon

Vietnamese scientist uses food fibers to prevent bowel cancer

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
17/02/2020

At the age of 30, Dr Tran Van Hung turned down a job opportunity in Japan and returned to Vietnam to work. He is the author of 16 SCI/SCIE articles published in Ranking Q1 international journals.

Vietnamese 8X generation listed among the world’s top scientistsicon

Vietnamese 8X generation listed among the world’s top scientists

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/02/2020

Young Vietnamese scientists born in the 1980s have found their names on the list of the world’s 106,369 leading scientists for the number of scientific citations and scientific quantitative indicators, according to Scopus Database.

Vietnamese teachers win international acclaim in 2019icon

Vietnamese teachers win international acclaim in 2019

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
05/02/2020

The world last year recognized great achievements by many Vietnamese teachers who live in Vietnam or other countries.

Doctor committed to treat water in rural areasicon

Doctor committed to treat water in rural areas

SOCIETY
30/01/2020

Dr Tran Nguyen Hai, 35, from Duy Tan University, is a member of the editorial board of 12 prestigious international science journals.

Research universities in Vietnam? It’s easier said than doneicon

Research universities in Vietnam? It’s easier said than done

SOCIETY
15/01/2020

This is the first time that research universities have been mentioned in the revised Higher Education Law and the decree guiding the implementation of the law.

Vietnamese scientists develop new uses for bee venomicon

Vietnamese scientists develop new uses for bee venom

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/01/2020

This is the first time a study on anti-inflammatory and analgesic effects of bee venom (apis mellifera) on experimental animals has been carried out in Vietnam.

3,000 Vietnamese scientists produced only 20 research works in 2019icon

3,000 Vietnamese scientists produced only 20 research works in 2019

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
08/01/2020

The number of scientists working at research institutes is high, but the volume of research work is modest.

Universities lead in scientific research capability in Vietnamicon

Universities lead in scientific research capability in Vietnam

SOCIETY
29/11/2019

The agencies with the highest numbers of scientific research works are universities operating under the mode of autonomy and private universities, data from the Web of Science/Publons shows.

Vietnamese professor wins many international science awardsicon

Vietnamese professor wins many international science awards

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
22/11/2019

After 10 years of pursuing scientific research, Prof Duong Quang Trung, 40, is highly respected internationally for his impressive achievements.

University lab build brands with internationally published articlesicon

University lab build brands with internationally published articles

SOCIETY
01/09/2019

The physics/chemical laboratory of the HCM City University of Natural Resources and the Environment, established in 2011, is the start of many students' research paths.

Vietnamese can do scientific research at international level: experticon

Vietnamese can do scientific research at international level: expert

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/08/2019

Prof Nguyen Thanh Liem, head of Vinmec Research Institute of Stem Cell and Gene Technology and one of top 100 Asian scientists 2019, says that Vietnamese are quite capable of carrying out scientific research at the international level.

Vietnamese researcher's thesis published in ISI journalicon

Vietnamese researcher's thesis published in ISI journal

SOCIETY
22/07/2019

Canada's animal science journal has published a study on three indigenous Vietnamese chicken varieties by Do Quang Son from the Vietnam Agriculture Academy.

Students study, earn money at labsicon

Students study, earn money at labs

SOCIETY
13/06/2019

Working in laboratories not only allows students to translate knowledge into practice, but also helps them earn money to cover their study costs.

What can be done with 'bad' universities?icon

What can be done with 'bad' universities?

SOCIETY
11/06/2019

The plan on re-organizing pedagogical schools will be submitted to the PM by Q2, and the plan on dissolving and merging state-owned schools in Q3.

Universities told to earn their bread on technology transfer, not tuitionicon

Universities told to earn their bread on technology transfer, not tuition

SOCIETY
28/05/2019

In Vietnam, universities focus on training activities, but pay inappropriate attention to scientific research.

 
 
