scientific research
A teleconference of senior officials of ASEAN and the US was held on April 1 to promote coordination between the two sides in coping with the COVID-19 pandemic and public health challenges.
21/02/2020
Nguyen Duy Tam’s research is mostly in the fields of energy storage and conversion materials, materials that catalyze electrochemical reactions and nanostructured materials.
18/02/2020
Born in 1983, Vu Ngoc Anh, a lecturer and researcher, is one of a few young individuals granted the title of associate professor in 2019.
17/02/2020
At the age of 30, Dr Tran Van Hung turned down a job opportunity in Japan and returned to Vietnam to work. He is the author of 16 SCI/SCIE articles published in Ranking Q1 international journals.
10/02/2020
Young Vietnamese scientists born in the 1980s have found their names on the list of the world’s 106,369 leading scientists for the number of scientific citations and scientific quantitative indicators, according to Scopus Database.
05/02/2020
The world last year recognized great achievements by many Vietnamese teachers who live in Vietnam or other countries.
30/01/2020
Dr Tran Nguyen Hai, 35, from Duy Tan University, is a member of the editorial board of 12 prestigious international science journals.
15/01/2020
This is the first time that research universities have been mentioned in the revised Higher Education Law and the decree guiding the implementation of the law.
13/01/2020
This is the first time a study on anti-inflammatory and analgesic effects of bee venom (apis mellifera) on experimental animals has been carried out in Vietnam.
08/01/2020
The number of scientists working at research institutes is high, but the volume of research work is modest.
29/11/2019
The agencies with the highest numbers of scientific research works are universities operating under the mode of autonomy and private universities, data from the Web of Science/Publons shows.
22/11/2019
After 10 years of pursuing scientific research, Prof Duong Quang Trung, 40, is highly respected internationally for his impressive achievements.
01/09/2019
The physics/chemical laboratory of the HCM City University of Natural Resources and the Environment, established in 2011, is the start of many students' research paths.
10/08/2019
Prof Nguyen Thanh Liem, head of Vinmec Research Institute of Stem Cell and Gene Technology and one of top 100 Asian scientists 2019, says that Vietnamese are quite capable of carrying out scientific research at the international level.
22/07/2019
Canada's animal science journal has published a study on three indigenous Vietnamese chicken varieties by Do Quang Son from the Vietnam Agriculture Academy.
13/06/2019
Working in laboratories not only allows students to translate knowledge into practice, but also helps them earn money to cover their study costs.
11/06/2019
The plan on re-organizing pedagogical schools will be submitted to the PM by Q2, and the plan on dissolving and merging state-owned schools in Q3.
28/05/2019
In Vietnam, universities focus on training activities, but pay inappropriate attention to scientific research.