Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# Covid-19
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Bầu cử Tổng thống Mỹ 2020
#Sạt lở Thủy điện Rào Trăng 3
#Mưa lũ gây thiệt hại nặng nề ở Miền Trung
#'Lạm thu' đang xâm phạm những giá trị cốt lõi của giáo dục
#Hoa hậu Việt Nam 2020
#Biển Đông đón bão dồn dập trong tháng 10, 11
#Tài xế BMW bị chặn đường vì gây tai nạn rồi bỏ chạy

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

24/10/2020 03:53:52 (GMT +7)

tag
 

SEA Games 31

tin tức về SEA Games 31 mới nhất

Saola selected as official mascot of SEA Games 31icon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS12 giờ trước0

Saola selected as official mascot of SEA Games 31

Saola has been officially selected as mascot of SEA Games and ASEAN PARA Games 11 to be held in Hanoi in 2021; while a logo symbolising a flying bird and V-shaped hand has been chosen to be the official logo for the events.

 
VPBank Hanoi Marathon ASEAN 2020 - ‘bước chạy đà’ sớm cho SEA Games 31

VPBank Hanoi Marathon ASEAN 2020 - ‘bước chạy đà’ sớm cho SEA Games 31

icon17/10/20200
Hanoi ready for next year's SEA Games 31

Hanoi ready for next year's SEA Games 31

icon01/10/20200
Vien to go for gold at SEA Games 31icon

Vien to go for gold at SEA Games 31

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
30/08/2020

Vietnam’s top swimmer Nguyen Thi Anh Vien will be the country's main medal hope at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 31 to be held in Vietnam next year.

VN athlete racing to make the triathlon in SEA Games 31icon

VN athlete racing to make the triathlon in SEA Games 31

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
30/08/2020

Every step Nguyen Tien Hung takes on the familiar roads of Phu Tho Province makes him feel happy.

Chưa chốt đưa eSports vào nội dung thi đấu ở SEA Games 31icon

Chưa chốt đưa eSports vào nội dung thi đấu ở SEA Games 31

Công nghệ
23/07/2020

Hội nghị Liên đoàn Thể thao Đông Nam Á lần thứ I/2020 vừa kết thúc hôm 22/7 vẫn chưa quyết định bổ sung các môn thi đấu mới, trong đó có thể thao điện tử (eSports), tranh tài ở SEA Games 31.

PV GAS National Volleyball Championship to start on June 13icon

PV GAS National Volleyball Championship to start on June 13

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/06/2020

The 2020 PV Gas National Volleyball Championship will kick off on June 13, attracting the participation of five men’s and five women’s teams across the country, according to the Volleyball Federation of Vietnam (VFV).

Vietnam strives to secure more Olympic berthsicon

Vietnam strives to secure more Olympic berths

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
04/04/2020

Vietnam’s sports sector is doing all it can to turn difficulties into advantages for athletes in the race for berths at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

National steering committee set up for hosting regional sporting eventsicon

National steering committee set up for hosting regional sporting events

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
13/03/2020

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has set up a national steering committee for the organisation of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and the 11th Southeast Asian Para Games (ASEAN Para Games 11) in 2021.

Vietnam focuses on Olympic events at SEA Games 31icon

Vietnam focuses on Olympic events at SEA Games 31

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
04/03/2020

Vietnam will focus on Olympic sports at the 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games to be held in Hanoi next year.

Vietnam to host SEA Games 31 in 2021icon

Vietnam to host SEA Games 31 in 2021

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/11/2019

Vietnam will host the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), followed by the 11th ASEAN Para Games (Para Games 11) in 2021, as announced by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 14.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 