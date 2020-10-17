SEA Games 31
Saola has been officially selected as mascot of SEA Games and ASEAN PARA Games 11 to be held in Hanoi in 2021; while a logo symbolising a flying bird and V-shaped hand has been chosen to be the official logo for the events.
30/08/2020
Vietnam’s top swimmer Nguyen Thi Anh Vien will be the country's main medal hope at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 31 to be held in Vietnam next year.
30/08/2020
Every step Nguyen Tien Hung takes on the familiar roads of Phu Tho Province makes him feel happy.
23/07/2020
Hội nghị Liên đoàn Thể thao Đông Nam Á lần thứ I/2020 vừa kết thúc hôm 22/7 vẫn chưa quyết định bổ sung các môn thi đấu mới, trong đó có thể thao điện tử (eSports), tranh tài ở SEA Games 31.
06/06/2020
The 2020 PV Gas National Volleyball Championship will kick off on June 13, attracting the participation of five men’s and five women’s teams across the country, according to the Volleyball Federation of Vietnam (VFV).
04/04/2020
Vietnam’s sports sector is doing all it can to turn difficulties into advantages for athletes in the race for berths at the Tokyo Olympic Games.
13/03/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has set up a national steering committee for the organisation of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and the 11th Southeast Asian Para Games (ASEAN Para Games 11) in 2021.
04/03/2020
Vietnam will focus on Olympic sports at the 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games to be held in Hanoi next year.
15/11/2019
Vietnam will host the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), followed by the 11th ASEAN Para Games (Para Games 11) in 2021, as announced by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 14.