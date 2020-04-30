SEA Games
The second Vietnamese athlete to earn a berth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, 25-year-old Le Thanh Tung considers the postponement of the world’s largest sporting event an opportunity rather than a let-down.
06/03/2020
An article titled “Captain Nhu out to make history with Vietnam” has been released by FIFA detailing the exploits of Huynh Nhu, the captain of the Vietnamese women’s football team.
12/02/2020
Head coach of the Vietnamese national men’s football team Park Hang-seo has been fined $5,000 and banned from directing the team in four friendly matches for his complaint to the referee at SEA Games 30 in the Philippines in December last year.
25/01/2020
- Trong ngày đầu năm Canh Tý, nhà vô địch SEA Games, nữ cung thủ xinh đẹp Lộc Thị Đào rất vinh dự khi được gửi lời chúc Tết tới báo VietNamNet cùng các độc giả.
23/01/2020
On his debut at the Southeast Asian Games arena last year, 16-year-old Tran Hung Nguyen stunned everyone by overcoming many tough competitors to seize two gold medals and break one record.
17/01/2020
Cô gái nhỏ nhắn với biệt danh "Ốc tiêu" Nguyễn Thị Oanh - VĐV đã giành 3 Huy chương vàng SEA Games 30 được sinh ra trong gia đình có 8 người con bố mẹ làm thuần nông.
16/01/2020
Từng hụt mất SEA Games 2015 vì căn bệnh viêm cầu thận, Nguyễn Thị Oanh vượt qua ''biến cố'' mất ngủ mấy tháng nỗ lực và tỏa sáng ở Sea Games 30 thành ''VĐV tiêu biểu của Việt Nam 2019''.
07/01/2020
Following her gold medal at the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in the Philippines, weightlifter Vuong Thi Huyen has set her sights on the Tokyo Olympics later this year.
06/01/2020
When Pham Thi Hue finished her SEA Games’ 10,000m race in first place, she shared her joy with one man watching from the stands.
05/01/2020
The Vietnamese men’s national football team has climbed the FIFA rankings over the past 10-years to be named as the top footballing nation in Southeast Asia.
03/01/2020
Vietnamese athlete Tran Nhat Hoang has finished first in the Victory Cup Awards 2019, with voting for the awards closing at midnight on January 1.
27/12/2019
Vietnam will exercise its prerogative as the host of the 2021 Southeast Asian Games to add shuttlecock kicking, diving and vovinam.
22/12/2019
Archer Loc Thi Dao won a golden hat-trick at the 30th SEA Games. Now she wants a berth at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.
22/12/2019
“Khát vọng Việt Nam như vậy không chỉ trong thể thao mà tôi nghĩ phải lan tỏa ra trong phát triển kinh tế - xã hội đất nước thời gian tới”, Thủ tướng phát biểu.
21/12/2019
The Vietnamese men’s football team progressing to the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup and their first ever gold medal at the Southeast Asian Games marks a year of memorable landmarks for football in the nation.
18/12/2019
The national women’s football team which competed at the SEA Games 30 enjoyed being recipients of bonuses totaling VND22 billion during a ceremony held on December.
17/12/2019
HLV Park Hang Seo được lòng người hâm mộ không chỉ bởi những thành tích ông gây dựng cho bóng đá Việt Nam mà còn là những tình cảm, hành động ông dành cho các học trò.