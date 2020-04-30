Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
SEA Games

tin tức về SEA Games mới nhất

Twists and turns in the life of a would-be Olympic gymnast; “Practice makes perfect”icon
FEATURE30/04/20200

Twists and turns in the life of a would-be Olympic gymnast; “Practice makes perfect”

The second Vietnamese athlete to earn a berth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, 25-year-old Le Thanh Tung considers the postponement of the world’s largest sporting event an opportunity rather than a let-down.

 
Young talent swimming towards Olympic dreams

Young talent swimming towards Olympic dreams

icon23/04/20200
Vietnamese pair among famous footballing siblings in Southeast Asia

Vietnamese pair among famous footballing siblings in Southeast Asia

icon16/04/20200
FIFA praise captain of Vietnam women’s team Huynh Nhuicon

FIFA praise captain of Vietnam women’s team Huynh Nhu

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/03/2020

An article titled “Captain Nhu out to make history with Vietnam” has been released by FIFA detailing the exploits of Huynh Nhu, the captain of the Vietnamese women’s football team.

Head coach Park punished for Sea Games red cardicon

Head coach Park punished for Sea Games red card

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/02/2020

Head coach of the Vietnamese national men’s football team Park Hang-seo has been fined $5,000 and banned from directing the team in four friendly matches for his complaint to the referee at SEA Games 30 in the Philippines in December last year.

Nữ cung thủ Lộc Thị Đào chúc Tết độc giả VietNamNeticon

Nữ cung thủ Lộc Thị Đào chúc Tết độc giả VietNamNet

Các môn khác
25/01/2020

 - Trong ngày đầu năm Canh Tý, nhà vô địch SEA Games, nữ cung thủ xinh đẹp Lộc Thị Đào rất vinh dự khi được gửi lời chúc Tết tới báo VietNamNet cùng các độc giả.

Tran Hung Nguyen – A promising talent of Vietnamese swimmingicon

Tran Hung Nguyen – A promising talent of Vietnamese swimming

FEATURE
23/01/2020

On his debut at the Southeast Asian Games arena last year, 16-year-old Tran Hung Nguyen stunned everyone by overcoming many tough competitors to seize two gold medals and break one record.

'Cô gái Vàng' điền kinh VN: Tuổi trẻ bồng bột tôi làm khổ bố mẹicon

'Cô gái Vàng' điền kinh VN: Tuổi trẻ bồng bột tôi làm khổ bố mẹ

Media
17/01/2020

Cô gái nhỏ nhắn với biệt danh "Ốc tiêu" Nguyễn Thị Oanh - VĐV đã giành 3 Huy chương vàng SEA Games 30 được sinh ra trong gia đình có 8 người con bố mẹ làm thuần nông.

'Nữ hoàng điền kinh' vượt bệnh tật viết chuyện cổ tíchicon

'Nữ hoàng điền kinh' vượt bệnh tật viết chuyện cổ tích

Media
16/01/2020

Từng hụt mất SEA Games 2015 vì căn bệnh viêm cầu thận, Nguyễn Thị Oanh vượt qua ''biến cố'' mất ngủ mấy tháng nỗ lực và tỏa sáng ở Sea Games 30 thành ''VĐV tiêu biểu của Việt Nam 2019''.

Vietnam women's volleyball team ascends world rankingicon

Vietnam women's volleyball team ascends world ranking

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/01/2020

The latest world ranking update sees the Vietnamese women's volleyball team climb one place.

Fighting through her pain, Huyen sets sights on Tokyoicon

Fighting through her pain, Huyen sets sights on Tokyo

FEATURE
07/01/2020

Following her gold medal at the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in the Philippines, weightlifter Vuong Thi Huyen has set her sights on the Tokyo Olympics later this year.

Sy hopes to lead runners to best successicon

Sy hopes to lead runners to best success

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/01/2020

When Pham Thi Hue finished her SEA Games’ 10,000m race in first place, she shared her joy with one man watching from the stands.

FIFA rankings indicate Vietnam’s progression over the past decadeicon

FIFA rankings indicate Vietnam’s progression over the past decade

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/01/2020

The Vietnamese men’s national football team has climbed the FIFA rankings over the past 10-years to be named as the top footballing nation in Southeast Asia.

Track-and-field athlete Nhat Hoang wins Victory Cup Awards 2019icon

Track-and-field athlete Nhat Hoang wins Victory Cup Awards 2019

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
03/01/2020

Vietnamese athlete Tran Nhat Hoang has finished first in the Victory Cup Awards 2019, with voting for the awards closing at midnight on January 1.

Vietnam adds shuttlecock kicking to SEA Games 2021icon

Vietnam adds shuttlecock kicking to SEA Games 2021

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
27/12/2019

Vietnam will exercise its prerogative as the host of the 2021 Southeast Asian Games to add shuttlecock kicking, diving and vovinam.

Archer sets her sights on Olympics after SEA Games successicon

Archer sets her sights on Olympics after SEA Games success

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
22/12/2019

Archer Loc Thi Dao won a golden hat-trick at the 30th SEA Games. Now she wants a berth at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

Thủ tướng mong kỳ tích thể thao lan tỏa sang kinh tế, xã hộiicon

Thủ tướng mong kỳ tích thể thao lan tỏa sang kinh tế, xã hội

Chính trị
22/12/2019

“Khát vọng Việt Nam như vậy không chỉ trong thể thao mà tôi nghĩ phải lan tỏa ra trong phát triển kinh tế - xã hội đất nước thời gian tới”, Thủ tướng phát biểu. 

Significant landmarks reached by Vietnamese men’s football team during 2019icon

Significant landmarks reached by Vietnamese men’s football team during 2019

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/12/2019

The Vietnamese men’s football team progressing to the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup and their first ever gold medal at the Southeast Asian Games marks a year of memorable landmarks for football in the nation.

Vietnamese women’s football team at SEA Games receives historic bonusicon

Vietnamese women’s football team at SEA Games receives historic bonus

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/12/2019

The national women’s football team which competed at the SEA Games 30 enjoyed being recipients of bonuses totaling VND22 billion during a ceremony held on December.

Những hành động ‘đốn tim’ của ông Park dành cho học tròicon

Những hành động ‘đốn tim’ của ông Park dành cho học trò

Giới trẻ
17/12/2019

 HLV Park Hang Seo được lòng người hâm mộ không chỉ bởi những thành tích ông gây dựng cho bóng đá Việt Nam mà còn là những tình cảm, hành động ông dành cho các học trò.

 
 
