seafood export
tin tức về seafood export mới nhất
Vietnam exported 160 tonnes of frozen shrimp products to the US, Europe and Japan on January 5, its first seafood consignment of the year.
12/06/2020
The average loss for each container of shipments to the EU due to the EC’s yellow card is 10,000 euros, according to a source.
03/06/2020
Vietnam’s seafood shipments to the European Union (EU) may encounter losses of up to 10,000 euros (US$11,125) per container due to the impact of the European Commission’s (EC) yellow card on local seafood products,
09/02/2020
The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has said it will talk with the US on the case of local Minh Phu seafood firm, which was accused of tax evasion in the US.
20/01/2020
Vietnam has targeted to earn $9 billion from fishery exports in 2020, a year-on-year increase of 7 percent, according to the Directorate of Fisheries.
15/01/2020
Vietnam will strengthen controls on Ethoxyquin in feed production for the fishery industry to ensure stability in seafood exports to the EU, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).
08/12/2019
The Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (FSVPS) has announced that it is allowing a further five Vietnamese enterprises to export their seafood products to Russia starting from December 4, 2019.
28/06/2019
Fishermen in Quang Nam Province have seen nearly 1,000 tons of dried squid become unsalable as Chinese traders have moved to importing the product through official channels instead of through border trade.
24/05/2019
China has fallen from the No 1 position on the list of Vietnam’s biggest rice export markets into the seventh position. The growth of seafood exports to the market has also slowed down.