 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#Tải App VietNamNet
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Vợ anh Nguyễn Ngọc Mạnh không thể tin nổi chồng mình cứu được cháu bé rơi từ tầng 12A chung cư
#Chính biến ở Myanmar
#Cuộc chiến bản quyền tin tức giữa Facebook và Autralia
#Vắc xin Covid-19 Việt Nam
#Cuộc giải cứu xuyên đêm: Một dòng tin nhắn, nghìn người chung tay
#Kỳ thi vào lớp 10 công lập ở Hà Nội
#NSND Hoàng Dũng qua đời

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

03/03/2021 01:20:42 (GMT +7)

tag
 

seafood export

tin tức về seafood export mới nhất

Fishery exporters take pandemic in their strideicon
BUSINESS6 giờ trước0

Fishery exporters take pandemic in their stride

Vietnam exported 160 tonnes of frozen shrimp products to the US, Europe and Japan on January 5, its first seafood consignment of the year.
 
Leading exports take advantage of new generation FTAs

Leading exports take advantage of new generation FTAs

icon09/02/20210
Vietnam’s tuna exports soar as EVFTA tariff cuts take effect

Vietnam’s tuna exports soar as EVFTA tariff cuts take effect

icon17/11/20200
Yellow card causes big losses to Vietnam’s seafood exports to EUicon

Yellow card causes big losses to Vietnam’s seafood exports to EU

BUSINESS
12/06/2020
The average loss for each container of shipments to the EU due to the EC’s yellow card is 10,000 euros, according to a source.
EC's yellow card could see local seafood exports to EU taking a hiticon

EC's yellow card could see local seafood exports to EU taking a hit

BUSINESS
03/06/2020
Vietnam’s seafood shipments to the European Union (EU) may encounter losses of up to 10,000 euros (US$11,125) per container due to the impact of the European Commission’s (EC) yellow card on local seafood products, 
Vietnam to talk with the US on Minh Phu tax evasion caseicon

Vietnam to talk with the US on Minh Phu tax evasion case

BUSINESS
09/02/2020
The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has said it will talk with the US on the case of local Minh Phu seafood firm, which was accused of tax evasion in the US.  
Vietnam aims for 9 bln USD worth of fishery exports in 2020icon

Vietnam aims for 9 bln USD worth of fishery exports in 2020

BUSINESS
20/01/2020
Vietnam has targeted to earn $9 billion from fishery exports in 2020, a year-on-year increase of 7 percent, according to the Directorate of Fisheries.
VN cracks down on use of banned substance in fish foodicon

VN cracks down on use of banned substance in fish food

BUSINESS
15/01/2020
Vietnam will strengthen controls on Ethoxyquin in feed production for the fishery industry to ensure stability in seafood exports to the EU, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).  
Additional five Vietnamese seafood firms eligible to export to Russiaicon

Additional five Vietnamese seafood firms eligible to export to Russia

BUSINESS
08/12/2019
The Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (FSVPS) has announced that it is allowing a further five Vietnamese enterprises to export their seafood products to Russia starting from December 4, 2019.
1,000 tons of squid unsalable as China changes import modeicon

1,000 tons of squid unsalable as China changes import mode

BUSINESS
28/06/2019
Fishermen in Quang Nam Province have seen nearly 1,000 tons of dried squid become unsalable as Chinese traders have moved to importing the product through official channels instead of through border trade.
Farm exports meet barriers on the way to Chinaicon

Farm exports meet barriers on the way to China

BUSINESS
24/05/2019
China has fallen from the No 1 position on the list of Vietnam’s biggest rice export markets into the seventh position. The growth of seafood exports to the market has also slowed down.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 