 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#Covid-19
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Chiến sự ở Afghanistan
#Lionel Messi chia tay Barca, gia nhập PSG
#Kiện toàn nhân sự lãnh đạo khóa mới
#Bộ GD-ĐT ra chuẩn tiến sĩ mới gây tranh cãi
#Kỳ thi tốt nghiệp THPT năm 2021
#Áp lực tuổi 15 trượt lớp 10 công lập ở Hà Nội
#Hội thao quân sự quốc tế Army Games 2021

MobileHotline: 19001081 (8-20h) | 0962237788 (ngoài giờ HC)

Tuyển dụng04/09/2021 08:34:11 (GMT +7)

tag
 

seaports

tin tức về seaports mới nhất

Transport Ministry directs to ease operation of seaports amid pandemicicon
BUSINESS18/08/20210

Transport Ministry directs to ease operation of seaports amid pandemic

The Ministry of Transport (MoT) has asked provincial and municipal authorities to ease the travel of labourers at seaports so as to avoid the disruption of production and supply chains amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
Port backlogs force alternative actions

Port backlogs force alternative actions

icon12/08/20210
Ministry seeks PM’s approval to deal with container backlog at HCM City port

Ministry seeks PM’s approval to deal with container backlog at HCM City port

icon06/08/20210
Over VND27 trillion sought for key roads leading to seaports in HCM Cityicon

Over VND27 trillion sought for key roads leading to seaports in HCM City

SOCIETY
16/04/2021
The HCMC Department of Transport has proposed the municipal government develop six key traffic infrastructure projects leading to the seaports in the city with an estimated investment of over VND27 trillion.
Vietnamese ports on pace to post banner yearicon

Vietnamese ports on pace to post banner year

BUSINESS
12/01/2021
Vietnam’s port sector will flourish this year as trade in goods is expected to thrive on the back of recovery in production, domestic consumption, and export markets, according to industry analysts.
Fresh port charges hit HCM City’s logisticsicon

Fresh port charges hit HCM City’s logistics

BUSINESS
15/12/2020
Despite strong objections among businesses, Ho Chi Minh City will start collecting infrastructure and service fees at seaports from July 2021, triggering concerns over logistics cost increases.
Seaways, railways have been forgotten: logistic firmsicon

Seaways, railways have been forgotten: logistic firms

BUSINESS
04/12/2020
Vietnam has a long coastline but its maritime transport has not developed well. Railway transport has also been ‘forgotten’.
Investors find VN ports, logistics attractiveicon

Investors find VN ports, logistics attractive

BUSINESS
13/10/2020
With its annual growth of 12-14 per cent, the logistics sector, especially seaports, is becoming attractive to both domestic and foreign investors,...
Seaport ambitions fail to hold watericon

Seaport ambitions fail to hold water

BUSINESS
28/05/2020
Despite some improvements, seaport joint ventures between foreign partners and state-owned shipping giant Vietnam Maritime Corporation continued to incur losses in the first quarter of this year, 
Drastic measures taken for prevention of coronavirusicon

Drastic measures taken for prevention of coronavirus

SOCIETY
04/02/2020
Nine people have been taken into quarantine and put under observation in Da Nang after being detected with a slight fever. The nine were among a total of 8,300 tested at the international airport and seaports. 
Fierce competition forecast between portsicon

Fierce competition forecast between ports

BUSINESS
31/01/2020
Competition between seaports is set to increase in 2020 when more ports open.
HCM City to build 8 logistic centresicon

HCM City to build 8 logistic centres

BUSINESS
11/12/2019
HCM City should draft a master plan to develop its logistics sector, Pham Thanh Kien, director of its Department of Trade and Industry, said.  
HCM City to collect infrastructure fees at seaportsicon

HCM City to collect infrastructure fees at seaports

BUSINESS
21/11/2019
The Customs Bureau of HCM City has proposed that city authorities collect infrastructure fees at seaports to increase revenue for the city.
VN Association of Financial Investors proposes state divestments to build deepwater portsicon

VN Association of Financial Investors proposes state divestments to build deepwater ports

BUSINESS
26/08/2019
The Vietnam Association of Financial Investors (VAFI) has requested the PM and relevant authorities' approval to build deepwater ports from the proceeds of divesting state ownership in large corporations like Vinamilk, Sabeco, and FPT.  
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

Tuyển dụng

 