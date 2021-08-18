seaports
tin tức về seaports mới nhất
The Ministry of Transport (MoT) has asked provincial and municipal authorities to ease the travel of labourers at seaports so as to avoid the disruption of production and supply chains amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
16/04/2021
The HCMC Department of Transport has proposed the municipal government develop six key traffic infrastructure projects leading to the seaports in the city with an estimated investment of over VND27 trillion.
12/01/2021
Vietnam’s port sector will flourish this year as trade in goods is expected to thrive on the back of recovery in production, domestic consumption, and export markets, according to industry analysts.
15/12/2020
Despite strong objections among businesses, Ho Chi Minh City will start collecting infrastructure and service fees at seaports from July 2021, triggering concerns over logistics cost increases.
04/12/2020
Vietnam has a long coastline but its maritime transport has not developed well. Railway transport has also been ‘forgotten’.
13/10/2020
With its annual growth of 12-14 per cent, the logistics sector, especially seaports, is becoming attractive to both domestic and foreign investors,...
28/05/2020
Despite some improvements, seaport joint ventures between foreign partners and state-owned shipping giant Vietnam Maritime Corporation continued to incur losses in the first quarter of this year,
04/02/2020
Nine people have been taken into quarantine and put under observation in Da Nang after being detected with a slight fever. The nine were among a total of 8,300 tested at the international airport and seaports.
31/01/2020
Competition between seaports is set to increase in 2020 when more ports open.
11/12/2019
HCM City should draft a master plan to develop its logistics sector, Pham Thanh Kien, director of its Department of Trade and Industry, said.
21/11/2019
The Customs Bureau of HCM City has proposed that city authorities collect infrastructure fees at seaports to increase revenue for the city.
26/08/2019
The Vietnam Association of Financial Investors (VAFI) has requested the PM and relevant authorities' approval to build deepwater ports from the proceeds of divesting state ownership in large corporations like Vinamilk, Sabeco, and FPT.