Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tin tức ngày 28/5/2020 trên Báo VietNamNet
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

28/05/2020 16:31:22 (GMT +7)

tag
 

sendo

tin tức về sendo mới nhất

Will Vietnamese e-commerce platforms Tiki and Sendo soon merge?icon
BUSINESS23 giờ trước0

Will Vietnamese e-commerce platforms Tiki and Sendo soon merge?

Following the hottest M&A retail deal of Vingroup and Masan in early 2020, the merger of Tiki and Sendo is expected to make the competition in e-commerce industry fiercer.

 
Tiki lập gian hàng trên Sendo, mở đầu cho sáp nhập?

Tiki lập gian hàng trên Sendo, mở đầu cho sáp nhập?

icon22/05/20200
Xôn xao Tiki sáp nhập Sendo, chờ tên tuổi lớn thay đổi cuộc chơi

Xôn xao Tiki sáp nhập Sendo, chờ tên tuổi lớn thay đổi cuộc chơi

icon22/05/20200
VN e-commerce and fintech firms successfully call for huge capital in 2019icon

VN e-commerce and fintech firms successfully call for huge capital in 2019

BUSINESS
28/02/2020

E-commerce and fintechs accounted for four-fifths of the total number of big calls for capital in 2019. The biggest deal was worth $300 million.

Vietnam’s e-commerce firms spend big money to fight foreign giantsicon

Vietnam’s e-commerce firms spend big money to fight foreign giants

BUSINESS
27/02/2020

If Tiki and Sendo successfully carry out the merger, the Vietnamese e-commerce market will be the playing field for three major players. Two of them, Lazada and Shopee, are foreign invested.

Tech companies looking globalicon

Tech companies looking global

FEATURE
22/02/2020

Local tech platforms and startups aim to take on the world but doing so won't be easy.

Đốt tiền đấu với đại gia ngoại, DN nội tìm cửa sống sóticon

Đốt tiền đấu với đại gia ngoại, DN nội tìm cửa sống sót

Đầu tư
19/02/2020

Nếu Tiki và Sendo sáp nhập thành công, thị trường thương mại điện tử sẽ là cuộc chiến tam mã, trong đó hai đối thủ nặng ký Lazada và Shopee đến từ ông lớn nước ngoài.

Tiki-Sendo speculation piques sector interesticon

Tiki-Sendo speculation piques sector interest

BUSINESS
18/02/2020

An expected co-operation deal between Tiki and Sendo has surprised the merger and acquisition arena in Vietnam, coming hot off the heels of the announced partnership between Vingroup and Masan late last year. 

1/3 người mua hàng trực tuyến Việt Nam chưa hài lòng về dịch vụicon

1/3 người mua hàng trực tuyến Việt Nam chưa hài lòng về dịch vụ

Công nghệ
16/02/2020

 Lòng tin của người dùng Việt vào giao dịch mua bán trực tuyến còn thấp. Nguyên nhân là bởi tình trạng lừa đảo trực tuyến, chất lượng giao vận hay thông tin cá nhân của người dùng khi mua sắm online không được đảm bảo

Tiki và Sendo sát nhập, "hội quân" cho "cuộc chiến đốt tiền"?icon

Tiki và Sendo sát nhập, "hội quân" cho "cuộc chiến đốt tiền"?

Công nghệ
11/02/2020

 Theo tạp chí DealStreetAsia, 2 sàn thương mại điện tử Tiki và Sendo của Việt Nam có thể sẽ sát nhập với nhau để trở thành một “con hổ” mới trong lĩnh vực bán hàng trực tuyến.

Vietnam: Fastest-growing digital economy in Asia-Pacificicon

Vietnam: Fastest-growing digital economy in Asia-Pacific

FEATURE
01/02/2020

The digital sector is expected to contribute 30% to Vietnam's economy by 2030.

Đăng bán hình cây xanh tốt, Sendo giao cho khách…đống cỏ khô!icon

Đăng bán hình cây xanh tốt, Sendo giao cho khách…đống cỏ khô!

Hàng thật - Hàng giả
03/12/2019

Đăng bán những cây sương sáo tươi tốt nhưng Sendo lại giao cho khách một đống cỏ khô, không hơn không kém.

Year-end promotions heat up Vietnam's e-commerce marketicon

Year-end promotions heat up Vietnam's e-commerce market

BUSINESS
12/11/2019

The year-end online shopping frenzy has kicked off with giant local and foreign players like Lazada, Tiki, Sendo, and Shopee rolling out promotions since the middle of last month.

Yêu cầu Lazada, Sendo chuyển danh sách người bán hàng có đường lưỡi bòicon

Yêu cầu Lazada, Sendo chuyển danh sách người bán hàng có đường lưỡi bò

Điểm nóng
06/11/2019

Sau phản ánh của Zing.vn về nhiều website thương mại điện tử bán hàng hóa cài cắm đường lưỡi bò, Cục Thương mại điện tử và Kinh tế số đã vào cuộc kiểm tra và yêu cầu gỡ bỏ.

Multi-billion dollar capital flows to e-commerce in Vietnamicon

Multi-billion dollar capital flows to e-commerce in Vietnam

BUSINESS
28/10/2019

The multi-billion dollar capital flow which went to India and helped the country build decacorns (startups with value of over $10 billion) and unicorns (over $1 billion) in e-commerce, is now heading for Vietnam.

Lazada and Tiki fall further behind e-commerce competitionicon

Lazada and Tiki fall further behind e-commerce competition

BUSINESS
22/10/2019

Despite non-stop spending, Lazada remains overwhelmed by local platforms Sendo and Mobile World, in addition to other players Shopee and Tiki.

Five Vietnamese companies among ten most visited e-commerce sites in Southeast Asiaicon

Five Vietnamese companies among ten most visited e-commerce sites in Southeast Asia

BUSINESS
18/09/2019

Five Vietnamese e-commerce platforms were named among ten most visited sites in Southeast Asia in the first half of this year.

Vietnam's top five e-commerce platforms in Q2 announced: iPriceicon

Vietnam's top five e-commerce platforms in Q2 announced: iPrice

BUSINESS
18/07/2019

Sendo, for the first time, was listed as one of the four most visited ecommerce platforms in the second quarter of 2019, according to data from iPrice Insights’ map of ecommerce.

Đại gia nói thật lòng: 'Học giỏi lớn lên không thành công là vô nghĩa'icon

Đại gia nói thật lòng: 'Học giỏi lớn lên không thành công là vô nghĩa'

Doanh nhân
09/06/2019

 Trong quá trình đi học, học giỏi, điểm số là quan trọng, nhưng học giỏi mà lớn lên không thành công là vô nghĩa.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 