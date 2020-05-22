sendo
tin tức về sendo mới nhất
Following the hottest M&A retail deal of Vingroup and Masan in early 2020, the merger of Tiki and Sendo is expected to make the competition in e-commerce industry fiercer.
BUSINESS
28/02/2020
E-commerce and fintechs accounted for four-fifths of the total number of big calls for capital in 2019. The biggest deal was worth $300 million.
BUSINESS
27/02/2020
If Tiki and Sendo successfully carry out the merger, the Vietnamese e-commerce market will be the playing field for three major players. Two of them, Lazada and Shopee, are foreign invested.
FEATURE
22/02/2020
Local tech platforms and startups aim to take on the world but doing so won't be easy.
Đầu tư
19/02/2020
Nếu Tiki và Sendo sáp nhập thành công, thị trường thương mại điện tử sẽ là cuộc chiến tam mã, trong đó hai đối thủ nặng ký Lazada và Shopee đến từ ông lớn nước ngoài.
BUSINESS
18/02/2020
An expected co-operation deal between Tiki and Sendo has surprised the merger and acquisition arena in Vietnam, coming hot off the heels of the announced partnership between Vingroup and Masan late last year.
Công nghệ
16/02/2020
Lòng tin của người dùng Việt vào giao dịch mua bán trực tuyến còn thấp. Nguyên nhân là bởi tình trạng lừa đảo trực tuyến, chất lượng giao vận hay thông tin cá nhân của người dùng khi mua sắm online không được đảm bảo
Công nghệ
11/02/2020
Theo tạp chí DealStreetAsia, 2 sàn thương mại điện tử Tiki và Sendo của Việt Nam có thể sẽ sát nhập với nhau để trở thành một “con hổ” mới trong lĩnh vực bán hàng trực tuyến.
FEATURE
01/02/2020
The digital sector is expected to contribute 30% to Vietnam's economy by 2030.
Hàng thật - Hàng giả
03/12/2019
Đăng bán những cây sương sáo tươi tốt nhưng Sendo lại giao cho khách một đống cỏ khô, không hơn không kém.
BUSINESS
12/11/2019
The year-end online shopping frenzy has kicked off with giant local and foreign players like Lazada, Tiki, Sendo, and Shopee rolling out promotions since the middle of last month.
Điểm nóng
06/11/2019
Sau phản ánh của Zing.vn về nhiều website thương mại điện tử bán hàng hóa cài cắm đường lưỡi bò, Cục Thương mại điện tử và Kinh tế số đã vào cuộc kiểm tra và yêu cầu gỡ bỏ.
BUSINESS
28/10/2019
The multi-billion dollar capital flow which went to India and helped the country build decacorns (startups with value of over $10 billion) and unicorns (over $1 billion) in e-commerce, is now heading for Vietnam.
BUSINESS
22/10/2019
Despite non-stop spending, Lazada remains overwhelmed by local platforms Sendo and Mobile World, in addition to other players Shopee and Tiki.
BUSINESS
18/09/2019
Five Vietnamese e-commerce platforms were named among ten most visited sites in Southeast Asia in the first half of this year.
BUSINESS
18/07/2019
Sendo, for the first time, was listed as one of the four most visited ecommerce platforms in the second quarter of 2019, according to data from iPrice Insights’ map of ecommerce.
Doanh nhân
09/06/2019
Trong quá trình đi học, học giỏi, điểm số là quan trọng, nhưng học giỏi mà lớn lên không thành công là vô nghĩa.