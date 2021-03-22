 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#Tải App VietNamNet
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Đối thoại Hoa Kỳ - Trung Quốc
#Video cho trẻ em của Thơ Nguyễn bị phản đối
#Bê bối Hoàng Gia Anh qua tiết lộ của Hoàng tử Harry và Meghan
#Vụ tai nạn tàu hỏa tông ô tô khiến bé trai tử vong
#Biểu tình căng thẳng ở Myanmar
#Toàn cảnh vụ bé 2 tuổi rơi từ tầng 12A chung cư 60B Nguyễn Huy Tưởng
#Vợ anh Nguyễn Ngọc Mạnh không thể tin nổi chồng mình cứu được cháu bé rơi từ tầng 12A chung cư

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

24/03/2021 16:22:31 (GMT +7)

tag
 

shooting

tin tức về shooting mới nhất

Shooters take World Cup silver but no Olympic sloticon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS2 giờ trước0

Shooters take World Cup silver but no Olympic slot

Vietnamese shooters won a silver medal at the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup but failed to secure an Olympic slot.
 
VN marksmen to miss 2021 Olympics

VN marksmen to miss 2021 Olympics

icon22/03/20210
Marksman Tran Quoc Cuong shoots for Olympic slot in India

Marksman Tran Quoc Cuong shoots for Olympic slot in India

icon18/03/20210
Vietnamese marksmen compete at world tournament in Indiaicon

Vietnamese marksmen compete at world tournament in India

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
17/03/2021
Vietnam’s shooting team has left for India to take part in the 2021 International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup (Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun), which is scheduled to take place in New Delhi from March 18 to 29.
Suspect in Thai Nguyen fatal shooting arrestedicon

Suspect in Thai Nguyen fatal shooting arrested

SOCIETY
28/08/2020
A man suspected of shooting two people and killing one in Thai Nguyen Province on Wednesday night was arrested after a four-hour search, police announced on Thursday morning.
One dies, one injured in Thai Nguyen shootingicon

One dies, one injured in Thai Nguyen shooting

SOCIETY
27/08/2020
A person was shot dead in the head and another was injured while driving a motorbike on a road in Thai Nguyen province, northern Vietnam, according to local police.
Marksman Vinh to skip SEA Games and aim for Olympicsicon

Marksman Vinh to skip SEA Games and aim for Olympics

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
03/05/2020
Olympic champion shooter Hoang Xuan Vinh has announced he will not compete at the 31st Southeast Asian Games to be held in Vietnam next year.
Ten-year-old in Houston, Texas accidentally shot by babysittericon

Ten-year-old in Houston, Texas accidentally shot by babysitter

SOCIETY
28/02/2020
The babysitter had been taking selfies with the weapon when the shooting occurred on Tuesday.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

Tuyển dụng

 