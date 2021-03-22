shooting
Vietnamese shooters won a silver medal at the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup but failed to secure an Olympic slot.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
17/03/2021
Vietnam’s shooting team has left for India to take part in the 2021 International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup (Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun), which is scheduled to take place in New Delhi from March 18 to 29.
SOCIETY
28/08/2020
A man suspected of shooting two people and killing one in Thai Nguyen Province on Wednesday night was arrested after a four-hour search, police announced on Thursday morning.
SOCIETY
27/08/2020
A person was shot dead in the head and another was injured while driving a motorbike on a road in Thai Nguyen province, northern Vietnam, according to local police.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
03/05/2020
Olympic champion shooter Hoang Xuan Vinh has announced he will not compete at the 31st Southeast Asian Games to be held in Vietnam next year.
SOCIETY
28/02/2020
The babysitter had been taking selfies with the weapon when the shooting occurred on Tuesday.