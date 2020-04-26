Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
# VirusCorona
sketches

tin tức về sketches mới nhất

Students submit heartfelt sketches to mark COVID-19 fighticon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS26/04/20200

Students submit heartfelt sketches to mark COVID-19 fight

An array of fantastic artworks made by students have been entered into a drawing contest launched by the Ho Chi Minh City University of Architecture, with lots of the pieces proving to be a heartwarming sight for viewers.

 
Artist group shows love for Hanoi through sketches

icon11/04/20200
Sketches depict quarantine life vividly

icon06/04/20200
L’Espace to show sketches and photos by French artist

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/12/2019

L’Espace will introduce sketches and photos about Hanoi by Jean-Charles Sarrazin at an exhibition that will open to the public from January 14 to 18.

Paintings recall memory of historic Truong Son Trail

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
29/04/2019

Several paintings and sketches created during the American War on the legendary Truong Son Trail will be on display at an exhibition open to public from April 26.

 
 
