sketches
tin tức về sketches mới nhất
An array of fantastic artworks made by students have been entered into a drawing contest launched by the Ho Chi Minh City University of Architecture, with lots of the pieces proving to be a heartwarming sight for viewers.
28/12/2019
L’Espace will introduce sketches and photos about Hanoi by Jean-Charles Sarrazin at an exhibition that will open to the public from January 14 to 18.
29/04/2019
Several paintings and sketches created during the American War on the legendary Truong Son Trail will be on display at an exhibition open to public from April 26.