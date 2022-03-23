smartphone market
tin tức về smartphone market mới nhất
Along with the trend of upgrading phones to be compatible with 4G/5G networks, the local smartphone market in 2022 is forecast to double sales in 2021. Last year smartphone sales in Vietnam grew by nearly 12%.
11/10/2021
The Gioi Di Dong (Mobile World) has revealed the opening of a new chain named TopZone, with many indications that it will be their second retail chain abroad.
12/04/2020
Vsmart phones now account for 16.7 percent of the Vietnamese smartphone market just 15 months since they were launched by VinSmart, a subsidiary of conglomerate VinGroup.