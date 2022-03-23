 
Vietnamese smartphone market to double sales this yearicon
Vietnamese smartphone market to double sales this year

Along with the trend of upgrading phones to be compatible with 4G/5G networks, the local smartphone market in 2022 is forecast to double sales in 2021. Last year smartphone sales in Vietnam grew by nearly 12%.
 
The Gioi Di Dong (Mobile World) has revealed the opening of a new chain named TopZone, with many indications that it will be their second retail chain abroad.
Vsmart phones now account for 16.7 percent of the Vietnamese smartphone market just 15 months since they were launched by VinSmart, a subsidiary of conglomerate VinGroup.
 
 
