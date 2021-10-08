smartphones
Vietnam’s big retailer Mobile World has announced that its TopZone chain will sell Apple products only.
15/03/2021
Nearly 60 million mobile phone subscribers in Vietnam are using only voice and message services reported the Vietnam Telecommunications Authority (VNTA) under the Ministry of Information and Communications.
06/01/2021
The impressive growth of Vsmart, a Vietnamese brand, was the highlight of the Vietnamese smartphone market in 2020.
29/12/2020
Around 22 million subscribers out of total 130 million mobile phone subscribers in Vietnam use 2G, according to the Authority of Telecommunications (AOT).
03/07/2020
Digiworld Corporation has embarked on strategic cooperation with Apple, though purchasing power in Vietnam is showing signs of slowdown.
23/03/2020
Samsung has been hit hard by Vietnam's restrictions on travel from South Korea, setting the production of the latest Galaxy Note smartphones behind schedule.
29/02/2020
Google and Microsoft are accelerating efforts to shift production from China to Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam, amid the worsening novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) outbreak, the Nikkei Asian Review reported.
30/10/2019
The expansion of Foxconn's investment in Vietnam may lead to the eventual production of iPhones in the country.
04/10/2019
Four smartphones produced by VinSmart, a subsidiary of Vietnamese property and retail conglomerate Vingroup, have officially hit stores in Russia.
26/06/2019
Most students hate studying, but they love surfing the web with their smartphones, so one teacher in An Giang Province has come up with a novel way of combining the two.
29/05/2019
Forest management officials in the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang are now using a forest fire-warning software on their smartphones as part of fire-prevention and efficiency measures.
03/05/2019
Many families are relying on smartphones to educate their children, but this is inadvisable, experts say.