Mobile World to open new retail chain selling only Apple products
BUSINESS13 giờ trước0

Mobile World to open new retail chain selling only Apple products

Vietnam’s big retailer Mobile World has announced that its TopZone chain will sell Apple products only.
 
Smartphone market narrows, IoT opens up

Smartphone market narrows, IoT opens up

icon08/10/20210
Vietnamese iPhone 13 fans choose Sierra Blue

Vietnamese iPhone 13 fans choose Sierra Blue

icon06/10/20210
Nearly 60 million subscribers only use voice and message services nationwideicon

Nearly 60 million subscribers only use voice and message services nationwide

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/03/2021
Nearly 60 million mobile phone subscribers in Vietnam are using only voice and message services reported the Vietnam Telecommunications Authority (VNTA) under the Ministry of Information and Communications.
Mid-end, affordable smartphones saw higher sales in 2020

Mid-end, affordable smartphones saw higher sales in 2020

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
06/01/2021
The impressive growth of Vsmart, a Vietnamese brand, was the highlight of the Vietnamese smartphone market in 2020.
Network operators offer customers a subsidy for smartphones

Network operators offer customers a subsidy for smartphones

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
29/12/2020
Around 22 million subscribers out of total 130 million mobile phone subscribers in Vietnam use 2G, according to the Authority of Telecommunications (AOT).
What is Digiworld seeking from strategic cooperation with Apple?

What is Digiworld seeking from strategic cooperation with Apple?

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
03/07/2020
Digiworld Corporation has embarked on strategic cooperation with Apple, though purchasing power in Vietnam is showing signs of slowdown.
Samsung Galaxy could be delayed by quarantine regulations of Vietnam

Samsung Galaxy could be delayed by quarantine regulations of Vietnam

BUSINESS
23/03/2020
Samsung has been hit hard by Vietnam's restrictions on travel from South Korea, setting the production of the latest Galaxy Note smartphones behind schedule.
Google, Microsoft accelerate shifting production to Vietnam

Google, Microsoft accelerate shifting production to Vietnam

BUSINESS
29/02/2020
Google and Microsoft are accelerating efforts to shift production from China to Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam, amid the worsening novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) outbreak, the Nikkei Asian Review reported.
Will Foxconn's expansion lead to iPhone production in Vietnam?

Will Foxconn's expansion lead to iPhone production in Vietnam?

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
30/10/2019
The expansion of Foxconn's investment in Vietnam may lead to the eventual production of iPhones in the country.
Four Vietnam's VinSmart phones rolled out in Russia

Four Vietnam's VinSmart phones rolled out in Russia

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
04/10/2019
Four smartphones produced by VinSmart, a subsidiary of Vietnamese property and retail conglomerate Vingroup, have officially hit stores in Russia.
One plus two equals Wi-Fi

One plus two equals Wi-Fi

SOCIETY
26/06/2019
Most students hate studying, but they love surfing the web with their smartphones, so one teacher in An Giang Province has come up with a novel way of combining the two.
Fire-prevention software used effectively in northern Vietnam

Fire-prevention software used effectively in northern Vietnam

SOCIETY
29/05/2019
Forest management officials in the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang are now using a forest fire-warning software on their smartphones as part of fire-prevention and efficiency measures.
Smartphones deprive kids of their childhood: educators

Smartphones deprive kids of their childhood: educators

SOCIETY
03/05/2019
Many families are relying on smartphones to educate their children, but this is inadvisable, experts say.
 
 
