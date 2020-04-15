smes
tin tức về smes mới nhất
Small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) are finding it difficult to access the Government's credit package worth US$10.7 billion to support those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak because of a lack of trust in their ability to repay.
BUSINESS
29/01/2020
The health of businesses reflects the ‘health’ of the national economy.
POLITICS
27/12/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has stated that the Government will create more favourable conditions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which now account for 90 percent of the total in the country.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/12/2019
ITU Digital World, a global platform for accelerating information and communications technology (ICT) innovations, will take place in Ha Noi from September 6 to 9 next year.
BUSINESS
05/12/2019
Co-working space provider WeWork is expanding in Vietnam by opening two more offices in Ho Chi Minh City.
FEATURE
15/11/2019
The new economic models of transportation, lodging services, fintech, energy, and digital entertainment are expected to drive the sharing economy in Vietnam if regulatory sandboxes become more readily available.
BUSINESS
15/10/2019
Businesses complain they find it difficult to access loans, while banks say many businesses don’t have feasible business plans and cannot use capital effectively.
BUSINESS
29/08/2019
While the EVFTA and CPTPP have paved the way for Vietnamese enterprises to penetrate the world market, high taxes and interest rates have blocked their path.
BUSINESS
23/07/2019
The Ministry of Finance (MoF) is proposing a regulation that exempts micro and small enterprises from corporate income tax for two years after they have sufficient income subject to taxation.
BUSINESS
11/07/2019
The Ministry of Industry and Trade has transferred the jurisdiction over State capital at 11 out of 12 loss-making megaprojects to the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises.
BUSINESS
02/07/2019
Improving corporate governance capacity is a major challenge for businesses, especially small-and-medium sized enterprises when joining the EVFTA, requiring the Government to have policies and mechanisms to facilitate their operation.
FEATURE
23/06/2019
Supply chain finance is gaining prominence as the global trade instability brings attention to Vietnam and domestic companies seek opportunities to partner with multinational buyers.
BUSINESS
16/06/2019
According to the government’s report, since more than 81 percent of the country’s public companies have charter capital of over VND30 billion, the revision thus will affect only a minority of firms.
BUSINESS
05/06/2019
Vietnam is among the top countries attracting FDI in the Asia-Pacific region, but the rate of domestic SMEs participating in the value chains of foreign-invested companies is rather low.
BUSINESS
20/04/2019
Instead of turning their back to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as they did in the past, commercial banks are approaching enterprises despite problems in accounting and collateral.
BUSINESS
11/04/2019
The Ministry of Industry and Trade held a ceremony on Wednesday in Da Nang to release the Viet Nam Import-Export Report 2018.