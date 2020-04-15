Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
smes

tin tức về smes mới nhất

Vietnamese SMEs struggle to access credit support packageicon
BUSINESS15/04/20200

Vietnamese SMEs struggle to access credit support package

Small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) are finding it difficult to access the Government's credit package worth US$10.7 billion to support those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak because of a lack of trust in their ability to repay.

 
Economists: More measures needed to support enterprises amid COVID-19

Economists: More measures needed to support enterprises amid COVID-19

icon04/04/20200
Ministry of Finance to provide legal support for SMEs

Ministry of Finance to provide legal support for SMEs

icon26/02/20200
What should be done to help Vietnamese businesses grow?icon

What should be done to help Vietnamese businesses grow?

BUSINESS
29/01/2020

The health of businesses reflects the ‘health’ of the national economy. 

PM commits more incentives for SMEsicon

PM commits more incentives for SMEs

POLITICS
27/12/2019

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has stated that the Government will create more favourable conditions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which now account for 90 percent of the total in the country.

Vietnam to host global ICT eventicon

Vietnam to host global ICT event

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/12/2019

ITU Digital World, a global platform for accelerating information and communications technology (ICT) innovations, will take place in Ha Noi from September 6 to 9 next year.

WeWork expands in Vietnamicon

WeWork expands in Vietnam

BUSINESS
05/12/2019

Co-working space provider WeWork is expanding in Vietnam by opening two more offices in Ho Chi Minh City.

Appeals for sturdy sandbox directionicon

Appeals for sturdy sandbox direction

FEATURE
15/11/2019

The new economic models of transportation, lodging services, fintech, energy, and digital entertainment are expected to drive the sharing economy in Vietnam if regulatory sandboxes become more readily available. 

In Vietnam, many businesses close after several years of developmenticon

In Vietnam, many businesses close after several years of development

BUSINESS
15/10/2019

Businesses complain they find it difficult to access loans, while banks say many businesses don’t have feasible business plans and cannot use capital effectively.

Taxes, loan interest rates burden VN enterprisesicon

Taxes, loan interest rates burden VN enterprises

BUSINESS
29/08/2019

While the EVFTA and CPTPP have paved the way for Vietnamese enterprises to penetrate the world market, high taxes and interest rates have blocked their path.

Finance Ministry proposes tax cut for small firmsicon

Finance Ministry proposes tax cut for small firms

BUSINESS
23/07/2019

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) is proposing a regulation that exempts micro and small enterprises from corporate income tax for two years after they have sufficient income subject to taxation.

Trade Ministry transfers 11 debt-laden megaprojectsicon

Trade Ministry transfers 11 debt-laden megaprojects

BUSINESS
11/07/2019

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has transferred the jurisdiction over State capital at 11 out of 12 loss-making megaprojects to the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises.

Local firms need to improve capacity when joining EVFTAicon

Local firms need to improve capacity when joining EVFTA

BUSINESS
02/07/2019

Improving corporate governance capacity is a major challenge for businesses, especially small-and-medium sized enterprises when joining the EVFTA, requiring the Government to have policies and mechanisms to facilitate their operation.

Linking SMEs with necessary financingicon

Linking SMEs with necessary financing

FEATURE
23/06/2019

Supply chain finance is gaining prominence as the global trade instability brings attention to Vietnam and domestic companies seek opportunities to partner with multinational buyers.

Vietnam to raise IPO standards to minimize risks for investorsicon

Vietnam to raise IPO standards to minimize risks for investors

BUSINESS
16/06/2019

According to the government’s report, since more than 81 percent of the country’s public companies have charter capital of over VND30 billion, the revision thus will affect only a minority of firms.

Vietnamese SMEs shown how to enter global supply chainsicon

Vietnamese SMEs shown how to enter global supply chains

BUSINESS
05/06/2019

Vietnam is among the top countries attracting FDI in the Asia-Pacific region, but the rate of domestic SMEs participating in the value chains of foreign-invested companies is rather low.

Banks now targeting SMEs for disbursementicon

Banks now targeting SMEs for disbursement

BUSINESS
20/04/2019

Instead of turning their back to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as they did in the past, commercial banks are approaching enterprises despite problems in accounting and collateral.

VN Ministry of Industry and Trade releases 2018 import-export reporticon

VN Ministry of Industry and Trade releases 2018 import-export report

BUSINESS
11/04/2019

The Ministry of Industry and Trade held a ceremony on Wednesday in Da Nang to release the Viet Nam Import-Export Report 2018.

 
 
