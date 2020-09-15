smuggling
tin tức về smuggling mới nhất
icon
They are ‘Phat Oil’ in Hai Phong, ‘Son Iron’ in Thanh Hoa, and Trinh Suong in Soc Trang.
icon BUSINESS
14/07/2020
Four foreign investors petitioned Vietnamese authorities to prosecute and take Huy Nhat into custody for appropriating $25 million from them.
icon SOCIETY
23/06/2020
Customs officers in the central city of Da Nang on Monday found tonnes of pharmaceutical materials which were allegedly smuggled from China to Vietnam via the city's Tien Sa Port.
icon SOCIETY
10/02/2020
This was not the first time that Vietnamese authority detained people hoarding face masks in large quantities for illegally export to China.
icon SOCIETY
13/01/2020
Nearly 1.1 tonnes of firecrackers have been seized in Yen Bai Province by the police, said lieutenant colonel Nguyen Manh Thang yesterday.
icon SOCIETY
09/01/2020
More measures are needed in the fight against trade fraud and illegal cross-border smuggling between Vietnam and other countries, which continues to be a problem, the General Department of Customs has said.
icon SOCIETY
05/01/2020
A Vietnam Airlines flight attendant has been detained for allegedly smuggling cigarettes.
icon POLITICS
03/01/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc requested that breakthroughs be made in 2020 in the fight against crime, smuggling and trade fraud at a national conference on January 2.
icon SOCIETY
02/01/2020
Customs officers in the northern port city of Hai Phong have seized more than two tonnes of ivory tusks and pangolin scales, Radio The Voice of Vietnam (VOV) has reported.
icon POLITICS
04/12/2019
Hanoi City authorities will join forces with the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) to investigate the alleged violations of Nhat Cuong Mobile and its subsidiaries, said Hoang Trung Hai, secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee.
icon SOCIETY
01/12/2019
The Investigation Police Agency has launched legal proceedings against former deputy director of Hanoi Planning and Investment Department and two other defendants for their crimes related to the case Nhat Cuong Mobile.
icon BUSINESS
29/11/2019
Fake and low-quality goods and knock-offs are increasing relentlessly in HCM City and can only be prevented through combined efforts by both authorities and businesses, a seminar heard on Wednesday.
icon SOCIETY
27/11/2019
Vietnamese customs officers have seized 58 boxes of smuggled cigarettes in Vietnamese waters, online newspaper vietnamplus.vn (Vietnam News Agency) reported yesterday.
icon BUSINESS
18/11/2019
The State management efficiency in granting certificates of origin for enterprises needs to be improved to reduce trade frauds.
icon SOCIETY
09/11/2019
A gang of Vietnamese nationals have been jailed for a total of 37 years after police smashed a sophisticated cannabis ring operating in the United Kingdom.
icon BUSINESS
08/10/2019
The Anti-Smuggling and Investigation Department has called on the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry to strengthen management over the issuance of certificates of origin to curb fraud.
icon POLITICS
13/06/2019
Increasing overtime working hours must ensure labourers’ health and give them time to recharge, said National Assembly (NA) Deputy Nguyen Thi Quyet Tam from HCM City.
icon SOCIETY
21/05/2019
Authorities recently seized a large number of mobile phones at Tan Son Nhat airport in HCM City, which were transported from the Republic of Korea to Vietnam, said customs officials at the airport on May 20.