smuggling

tin tức về smuggling mới nhất

The trio of ‘petrol tycoons’ in prisonicon
BUSINESS15/09/20200

The trio of ‘petrol tycoons’ in prison

They are ‘Phat Oil’ in Hai Phong, ‘Son Iron’ in Thanh Hoa, and Trinh Suong in Soc Trang.

 
Former Hanoi mayor Nguyen Duc Chung involved in VND60bill loss-making cases

Former Hanoi mayor Nguyen Duc Chung involved in VND60bill loss-making cases

icon11/09/20200
Local budget and production lose out due to tobacco smuggling

Local budget and production lose out due to tobacco smuggling

icon21/07/20200
Foreign investors request prosecution and arrest of Huy Nhaticon

Foreign investors request prosecution and arrest of Huy Nhat

BUSINESS
14/07/2020

Four foreign investors petitioned Vietnamese authorities to prosecute and take Huy Nhat into custody for appropriating $25 million from them.

Containers of allegedly smuggled pharmaceutical material found at Da Nang's Tien Sa porticon

Containers of allegedly smuggled pharmaceutical material found at Da Nang's Tien Sa port

SOCIETY
23/06/2020

Customs officers in the central city of Da Nang on Monday found tonnes of pharmaceutical materials which were allegedly smuggled from China to Vietnam via the city's Tien Sa Port.

A Chinese found smuggling 100,000 masks from Vietnamicon

A Chinese found smuggling 100,000 masks from Vietnam

SOCIETY
10/02/2020

This was not the first time that Vietnamese authority detained people hoarding face masks in large quantities for illegally export to China.

1.1 tonnes of firecrackers seized by policeicon

1.1 tonnes of firecrackers seized by police

SOCIETY
13/01/2020

Nearly 1.1 tonnes of firecrackers have been seized in Yen Bai Province by the police, said lieutenant colonel Nguyen Manh Thang yesterday.

More work needed to fight trade fraud, smuggling: customs agencyicon

More work needed to fight trade fraud, smuggling: customs agency

SOCIETY
09/01/2020

More measures are needed in the fight against trade fraud and illegal cross-border smuggling between Vietnam and other countries, which continues to be a problem, the General Department of Customs has said.

Vietnamese flight attendant detained for smugglingicon

Vietnamese flight attendant detained for smuggling

SOCIETY
05/01/2020

A Vietnam Airlines flight attendant has been detained for allegedly smuggling cigarettes.

Prime Minister orders intensifying fight against crime, smuggling, fraudicon

Prime Minister orders intensifying fight against crime, smuggling, fraud

POLITICS
03/01/2020

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc requested that breakthroughs be made in 2020 in the fight against crime, smuggling and trade fraud at a national conference on January 2.

Over two tonnes of ivory and pangolin scales seizedicon

Over two tonnes of ivory and pangolin scales seized

SOCIETY
02/01/2020

Customs officers in the northern port city of Hai Phong have seized more than two tonnes of ivory tusks and pangolin scales, Radio The Voice of Vietnam (VOV) has reported.

Hanoi to cooperate with Public Security Ministry in Nhat Cuong case: officialicon

Hanoi to cooperate with Public Security Ministry in Nhat Cuong case: official

POLITICS
04/12/2019

Hanoi City authorities will join forces with the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) to investigate the alleged violations of Nhat Cuong Mobile and its subsidiaries, said Hoang Trung Hai, secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee.

Three officials detained, investigated in Nhat Cuong Mobile caseicon

Three officials detained, investigated in Nhat Cuong Mobile case

SOCIETY
01/12/2019

The Investigation Police Agency  has launched legal proceedings against former deputy director of Hanoi Planning and Investment Department and two other defendants for their crimes related to the case Nhat Cuong Mobile.

HCM City looks for solutions in fight against counterfeit goods, smugglingicon

HCM City looks for solutions in fight against counterfeit goods, smuggling

BUSINESS
29/11/2019

Fake and low-quality goods and knock-offs are increasing relentlessly in HCM City and can only be prevented through combined efforts by both authorities and businesses, a seminar heard on Wednesday.

Cigarette smuggling boats seized in Vietnamese watersicon

Cigarette smuggling boats seized in Vietnamese waters

SOCIETY
27/11/2019

Vietnamese customs officers have seized 58 boxes of smuggled cigarettes in Vietnamese waters, online newspaper vietnamplus.vn (Vietnam News Agency) reported yesterday.

Better management on C/O needed to avoid trade frauds in Vietnamicon

Better management on C/O needed to avoid trade frauds in Vietnam

BUSINESS
18/11/2019

The State management efficiency in granting certificates of origin for enterprises needs to be improved to reduce trade frauds.

Vietnamese nationals jailed as cannabis ring smashedicon

Vietnamese nationals jailed as cannabis ring smashed

SOCIETY
09/11/2019

A gang of Vietnamese nationals have been jailed for a total of 37 years after police smashed a sophisticated cannabis ring operating in the United Kingdom.

Anti-smuggling watchdog calls for tighter control over C/O issuanceicon

Anti-smuggling watchdog calls for tighter control over C/O issuance

BUSINESS
08/10/2019

The Anti-Smuggling and Investigation Department has called on the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry to strengthen management over the issuance of certificates of origin to curb fraud.

Increasing overtime must ensure labourers’ rights: NA deputyicon

Increasing overtime must ensure labourers’ rights: NA deputy

POLITICS
13/06/2019

Increasing overtime working hours must ensure labourers’ health and give them time to recharge, said National Assembly (NA) Deputy Nguyen Thi Quyet Tam from HCM City.

Airport officials seize large quantity of used mobile phonesicon

Airport officials seize large quantity of used mobile phones

SOCIETY
21/05/2019

Authorities recently seized a large number of mobile phones at Tan Son Nhat airport in HCM City, which were transported from the Republic of Korea to Vietnam, said customs officials at the airport on May 20.

 
 
