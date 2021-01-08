Snow
tin tức về Snow mới nhất
icon
As temperature at the top of Phia Oac mountain in Thanh Cong commune, Nguyen Binh district, the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang dropped down to -9 degrees Celsius on the morning of January 8, tree branches and ground were covered with ice.
icon SOCIETY
17/02/2020
Helicopters deliver 50 tonnes of snow as mild weather impacts ski resorts in the Pyrenees.
icon TRAVEL
07/12/2019
Tourists are flocking to Sa Pa Town in the northern mountain province of Lao Cai to enjoy the first drops of snow due to a cold spell currently overwhelming the region.
icon Công nghệ
01/11/2016
Facebook dường như đã tìm mọi cách mua lại Snow, ứng dụng nhắn tin ảnh được cho là bản sao của Snapchat tại Hàn Quốc, sau khi biết ứng dụng này rất phổ biến ở châu Á.