Snow

tin tức về Snow mới nhất

Northern mountain covered with ice as temperature drops to -9°Cicon
SOCIETY1 giờ trước0

Northern mountain covered with ice as temperature drops to -9°C

As temperature at the top of Phia Oac mountain in Thanh Cong commune, Nguyen Binh district, the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang dropped down to -9 degrees Celsius on the morning of January 8, tree branches and ground were covered with ice.
 
Mau Son covered in snow as temperatures fall to minus 1°C

Mau Son covered in snow as temperatures fall to minus 1°C

icon08/01/20210
Visitors flock to Sapa to enjoy snowy Christmas

Visitors flock to Sapa to enjoy snowy Christmas

icon22/12/20200
French ski resort uses helicopters to deliver snow for bare slopesicon

French ski resort uses helicopters to deliver snow for bare slopes

SOCIETY
17/02/2020
Helicopters deliver 50 tonnes of snow as mild weather impacts ski resorts in the Pyrenees.
Tourists heading to Sa Pa for the snowicon

Tourists heading to Sa Pa for the snow

TRAVEL
07/12/2019
Tourists are flocking to Sa Pa Town in the northern mountain province of Lao Cai to enjoy the first drops of snow due to a cold spell currently overwhelming the region.
Facebook âm mưu thâu tóm ứng dụng nhắn tin ảnh của Hàn Quốcicon

Facebook âm mưu thâu tóm ứng dụng nhắn tin ảnh của Hàn Quốc

Công nghệ
01/11/2016
Facebook dường như đã tìm mọi cách mua lại Snow, ứng dụng nhắn tin ảnh được cho là bản sao của Snapchat tại Hàn Quốc, sau khi biết ứng dụng này rất phổ biến ở châu Á.
 
 
