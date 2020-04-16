Soc Trang
tin tức về Soc Trang mới nhất
The Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang has declared a state of emergency after drought and saltwater intrusion hit the region, strongly affecting local residents’ lives and production.
icon SOCIETY
08/01/2020
Vietnam had 66 traditional medicine hospitals as of the end of 2019, an increase of two compared to the number in 2018, it was reported by the Agency of Traditional Medicine Administration under the Health Ministry.
icon SOCIETY
30/12/2019
Farmers in Soc Trang Province’s Vinh Chau Town, the largest red onion producer in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta, expect to have a good harvest of the crop during Tet since the weather is favourable.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
09/11/2019
The Khmer in Vietnam’s southern region are celebrating the Ok Om Bok or Moon Worship Festival.
icon PHOTOS
21/08/2019
Nga Nam floating market in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang has developed into a popular attraction with large numbers of visitors sampling some the area’s unique life and cuisine.
icon BUSINESS
18/08/2019
The Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang has risen to an attractive destination for investors in renewable energy, especially wind power.
icon TRAVEL
28/06/2019
Wherever there are Khmer people, there are pagodas. Soc Trang Province in the Mekong Delta of Vietnam is such localities, home to 99 Khmer pagodas with different sizes and splendid architectural styles.
icon SOCIETY
12/06/2019
Officials of the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang have admitted their failure to uncover a major fake gasoline manufacturing and trading ring led by local trader Trinh Suong, 50, chairman and director of My Hung Co., Ltd.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/05/2019
Nearly 300 young people took part in a campaign to clean rubbish along more than 2.5km of seashore in Ha Long City on Sunday.