Soc Trang

tin tức về Soc Trang mới nhất

Soc Trang declares emergency due to saline intrusionicon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT16/04/20200

Soc Trang declares emergency due to saline intrusion

The Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang has declared a state of emergency after drought and saltwater intrusion hit the region, strongly affecting local residents’ lives and production.

 
Soc Trang islet farmers beat saltwater intrusion, drought by storing water

Soc Trang islet farmers beat saltwater intrusion, drought by storing water

icon13/04/20200
Soc Trang taps efficient farming models to beat climate change

Soc Trang taps efficient farming models to beat climate change

icon07/04/20200
Vietnam has 66 traditional medicine hospitalsicon

Vietnam has 66 traditional medicine hospitals

SOCIETY
08/01/2020

Vietnam had 66 traditional medicine hospitals as of the end of 2019, an increase of two compared to the number in 2018, it was reported by the Agency of Traditional Medicine Administration under the Health Ministry.

Mekong Delta’s largest red onion growing town expects bumper Tet cropicon

Mekong Delta’s largest red onion growing town expects bumper Tet crop

SOCIETY
30/12/2019

Farmers in Soc Trang Province’s Vinh Chau Town, the largest red onion producer in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta, expect to have a good harvest of the crop during Tet since the weather is favourable.

Ok Om Bok Festival of the Khmericon

Ok Om Bok Festival of the Khmer

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
09/11/2019

The Khmer in Vietnam’s southern region are celebrating the Ok Om Bok or Moon Worship Festival.

Exploring popular Nga Nam floating marketicon

Exploring popular Nga Nam floating market

PHOTOS
21/08/2019

Nga Nam floating market in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang has developed into a popular attraction with large numbers of visitors sampling some the area’s unique life and cuisine.

Soc Trang attractive to wind power developersicon

Soc Trang attractive to wind power developers

BUSINESS
18/08/2019

The Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang has risen to an attractive destination for investors in renewable energy, especially wind power.

Pagodas in Soc Trangicon

Pagodas in Soc Trang

TRAVEL
28/06/2019

Wherever there are Khmer people, there are pagodas. Soc Trang Province in the Mekong Delta of Vietnam is such localities, home to 99 Khmer pagodas with different sizes and splendid architectural styles.

Soc Trang admits failure to uncover giant fake fuel ringicon

Soc Trang admits failure to uncover giant fake fuel ring

SOCIETY
12/06/2019

Officials of the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang have admitted their failure to uncover a major fake gasoline manufacturing and trading ring led by local trader Trinh Suong, 50, chairman and director of My Hung Co., Ltd.

Young people in Quang Ninh, Soc Trang join environmental campaignsicon

Young people in Quang Ninh, Soc Trang join environmental campaigns

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/05/2019

Nearly 300 young people took part in a campaign to clean rubbish along more than 2.5km of seashore in Ha Long City on Sunday.

 
 
