VND30-trillion credit package proposed to build homes for workersicon
SOCIETY16 giờ trước0

VND30-trillion credit package proposed to build homes for workers

The Ministry of Construction has proposed a VND30 trillion credit package for projects to build low-cost homes for workers.
 
Hanoi addresses legal bottleneck in public properties management

Hanoi addresses legal bottleneck in public properties management

icon17/10/20210
SBV draft regulations on social housing lending cause controversy

SBV draft regulations on social housing lending cause controversy

icon26/09/20210
Social housing sold for improper uses, State Audit findsicon

Social housing sold for improper uses, State Audit finds

SOCIETY
23/08/2021
In many cases, people who bought, rented or leased-purchased social housing already had accommodations. Many people were found using social housing for the wrong purposes.
Disputes between apartment buyers, developers in HCM City on the riseicon

Disputes between apartment buyers, developers in HCM City on the rise

SOCIETY
16/03/2021
People planning to buy an apartment in HCM City might have to think twice due to the likelihood of disputes with developers, which have been proliferating in recent times.
HCM City limits number of new high-rises in seven districtsicon

HCM City limits number of new high-rises in seven districts

SOCIETY
13/01/2021
Ho Chi Minh City will limit the construction of new residential high-rises in districts 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 11 and Phu Nhuan, under a housing development plan for the 2021-2030 period.
HCM City in need of more affordable housingicon

HCM City in need of more affordable housing

SOCIETY
09/12/2020
Ho Chi Minh City is expected to need an additional 160,000 social housing apartments in the next decade to meet its rising population and demand for affordable housing, according to the city’s Department of Construction.
With the development of southern industrial belt, HCM City thirsts for social housingicon

With the development of southern industrial belt, HCM City thirsts for social housing

BUSINESS
27/10/2020
As the economic hub of the whole country, Ho Chi Minh City located in the Southern Key Economic Zone (KEZ) contributes strongly to the future 'Diamond Octagon” of Vietnam.
Foreign company proposes to be allowed to buy social housing units for workersicon

Foreign company proposes to be allowed to buy social housing units for workers

BUSINESS
09/07/2020
Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) has proposed the Government to allow enterprises in industrial zones (IZs) to purchase or lease-purchase social housing units for their workers.  
Vietnam to encourage construction of cheap apartmentsicon

Vietnam to encourage construction of cheap apartments

BUSINESS
15/06/2020
The State of Vietnam will employ policies to encourage the development of cheap commercial houses to remove difficulties for the real estate market and enterprises due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
HCM City draws up specific policies for large firmsicon

HCM City draws up specific policies for large firms

BUSINESS
24/02/2020
HCM City plans to draw up specific policies for firms having capital of more than VND100 billion (US$4.3 million) in the first quarter of this year, and has committed to create more favourable conditions for enterprises.
Social housing development fails to meet targeticon

Social housing development fails to meet target

SOCIETY
08/01/2020
Nine social housing projects for low-income earners with more than 4,100 apartments measuring 205,500 sq. m were completed and put into use in 2019.
Local authorities told to report on land available for social housing projectsicon

Local authorities told to report on land available for social housing projects

SOCIETY
24/07/2019
The Ministry of Construction has asked cities and provinces throughout the country to make reports on land available for social housing projects.  
 
 
