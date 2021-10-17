social housing
tin tức về social housing mới nhất
The Ministry of Construction has proposed a VND30 trillion credit package for projects to build low-cost homes for workers.
23/08/2021
In many cases, people who bought, rented or leased-purchased social housing already had accommodations. Many people were found using social housing for the wrong purposes.
16/03/2021
People planning to buy an apartment in HCM City might have to think twice due to the likelihood of disputes with developers, which have been proliferating in recent times.
13/01/2021
Ho Chi Minh City will limit the construction of new residential high-rises in districts 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 11 and Phu Nhuan, under a housing development plan for the 2021-2030 period.
09/12/2020
Ho Chi Minh City is expected to need an additional 160,000 social housing apartments in the next decade to meet its rising population and demand for affordable housing, according to the city’s Department of Construction.
27/10/2020
As the economic hub of the whole country, Ho Chi Minh City located in the Southern Key Economic Zone (KEZ) contributes strongly to the future 'Diamond Octagon” of Vietnam.
09/07/2020
Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) has proposed the Government to allow enterprises in industrial zones (IZs) to purchase or lease-purchase social housing units for their workers.
15/06/2020
The State of Vietnam will employ policies to encourage the development of cheap commercial houses to remove difficulties for the real estate market and enterprises due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
24/02/2020
HCM City plans to draw up specific policies for firms having capital of more than VND100 billion (US$4.3 million) in the first quarter of this year, and has committed to create more favourable conditions for enterprises.
08/01/2020
Nine social housing projects for low-income earners with more than 4,100 apartments measuring 205,500 sq. m were completed and put into use in 2019.
24/07/2019
The Ministry of Construction has asked cities and provinces throughout the country to make reports on land available for social housing projects.