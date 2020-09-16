social network
tin tức về social network mới nhất
icon
YouTubers try every possible way to boost view counts, including posting clips with 'unhealthy' content, as they hope they can get big earnings from YouTube.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
27/05/2020
More than 500 local social networking sites will need to secure a permit to continue earning revenue if the draft decree amending Decree 72 is approved.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
28/03/2020
Though artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning have been making clear progress, Vietnam’s businesses remain skeptical about them.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
09/03/2020
“If we don’t develop our own digital platforms, we will still just be hired workers in the next 15-20 years,” said Tran Thanh Hai, who was the CEO of beGroup.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/01/2020
Vietnamese-made social networks are struggling to regain the Vietnamese advertising market from giants Facebook and YouTube.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/12/2019
In early December, many Facebook users received ads about a service – eliminating Facebook accounts – on the social network.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
01/12/2019
Nguyen Anh Nhuong Tong, president of Yeah1 Group, said that Yeah1 will help local newspapers compete equally with Google and Facebook in terms of revenue if the press agencies cooperate with Appnews Vietnam.
icon BUSINESS
17/11/2019
Taxation agencies struggle to find individuals who have income from YouTube and Facebook, but have had some recent success.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
06/10/2019
Will the third internet wave bring opportunities to Vietnam’s social networks that aim to gain users from Facebook?
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/09/2019
Lotus, the newly launched ‘made in Vietnam’ social network, aims to focus on distributing content for press agencies and entertainment content producers.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
17/09/2019
The Vietnamese social network Lotus revealed its plan to attract 60 million users in Vietnam during its official launch in Hanoi last night.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/09/2019
Many uers are invited to log on to a website with their Facebook accounts to ‘watch high quality movies’. As a result, they have lost their Facebook accounts.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/09/2019
VCCorp has announced that the pilot version of its VND700 billion ($30.1 million) Lotus social network will officially be launched on September 16.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
04/09/2019
Stricter copyright policy and people’s higher awareness about intellectual property have led to the closure of many websites which shared pirated software.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/08/2019
The community of Vietnamese TV service providers has been stirred up by the news that Baidu and Tencent have begun selling VOD (video on demand) with subtitles in Vietnamese, collecting fees from VIP subscribers in Vietnam dong.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
12/08/2019
To build a Vietnamese social network and cement its position in Vietnam, the first thing that needs to be done is to defeat Facebook.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
05/08/2019
Many Vietnamese pay a fee to have their Facebook accounts protected, but experts have recommended against it.