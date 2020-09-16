Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vietnamese Youtubers try to lure viewers with ‘dirty’ clipsicon
FEATURE16/09/20200

Vietnamese Youtubers try to lure viewers with ‘dirty’ clips

YouTubers try every possible way to boost view counts, including posting clips with 'unhealthy' content, as they hope they can get big earnings from YouTube.

 
Young people look to live streaming as source of high income

Young people look to live streaming as source of high income

icon06/09/20200
Is Facebook refusing to block 'dirty ads' in Vietnam?

Is Facebook refusing to block 'dirty ads' in Vietnam?

icon30/07/20200
VN social networking sites shaken by draft amendmenticon

VN social networking sites shaken by draft amendment

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
27/05/2020

More than 500 local social networking sites will need to secure a permit to continue earning revenue if the draft decree amending Decree 72 is approved.

Vietnam’s businesses still skeptical about AI applications: RMITicon

Vietnam’s businesses still skeptical about AI applications: RMIT

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
28/03/2020

Though artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning have been making clear progress, Vietnam’s businesses remain skeptical about them.

Vietnam urged to develop digital platforms of its ownicon

Vietnam urged to develop digital platforms of its own

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
09/03/2020

“If we don’t develop our own digital platforms, we will still just be hired workers in the next 15-20 years,” said Tran Thanh Hai, who was the CEO of beGroup.

Local platform’s work cut out to reinvent social networkingicon

Local platform’s work cut out to reinvent social networking

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/01/2020

Vietnamese-made social networks are struggling to regain the Vietnamese advertising market from giants Facebook and YouTube.

Service offering to erase Facebook accounts available in Vietnamicon

Service offering to erase Facebook accounts available in Vietnam

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
20/12/2019

In early December, many Facebook users received ads about a service – eliminating Facebook accounts – on the social network.

Yeah1 Group says its technology can help newspapers compete with Google, Facebookicon

Yeah1 Group says its technology can help newspapers compete with Google, Facebook

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
01/12/2019

Nguyen Anh Nhuong Tong, president of Yeah1 Group, said that Yeah1 will help local newspapers compete equally with Google and Facebook in terms of revenue if the press agencies cooperate with Appnews Vietnam.

Taxation agencies try to collect tax from YouTubers, Facebookersicon

Taxation agencies try to collect tax from YouTubers, Facebookers

BUSINESS
17/11/2019

Taxation agencies struggle to find individuals who have income from YouTube and Facebook, but have had some recent success.

Facebook asked to verify identity of users in Vietnamicon

Facebook asked to verify identity of users in Vietnam

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
05/11/2019

It is one of the solutions to enhance electronic information management from now on.

Vietnamese social networks struggle to gain 60 million usersicon

Vietnamese social networks struggle to gain 60 million users

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
06/10/2019

Will the third internet wave bring opportunities to Vietnam’s social networks that aim to gain users from Facebook?

How will Vietnam’s social networks compete?icon

How will Vietnam’s social networks compete?

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/09/2019

Lotus, the newly launched ‘made in Vietnam’ social network, aims to focus on distributing content for press agencies and entertainment content producers.

Made-in-Vietnam Lotus network launched, aiming to have 60 million usersicon

Made-in-Vietnam Lotus network launched, aiming to have 60 million users

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
17/09/2019

The Vietnamese social network Lotus revealed its plan to attract 60 million users in Vietnam during its official launch in Hanoi last night.

Vietnamese lose Facebook accounts after watching unlicensed moviesicon

Vietnamese lose Facebook accounts after watching unlicensed movies

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/09/2019

Many uers are invited to log on to a website with their Facebook accounts to ‘watch high quality movies’. As a result, they have lost their Facebook accounts.

Made-in-Vietnam social network Lotus to be launched this weekicon

Made-in-Vietnam social network Lotus to be launched this week

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/09/2019

VCCorp has announced that the pilot version of its VND700 billion ($30.1 million) Lotus social network will officially be launched on September 16.

Pirated software community dying in Vietnamicon

Pirated software community dying in Vietnam

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
04/09/2019

Stricter copyright policy and people’s higher awareness about intellectual property have led to the closure of many websites which shared pirated software.

Chinese digital content firms flock to Vietnam marketicon

Chinese digital content firms flock to Vietnam market

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/08/2019

The community of Vietnamese TV service providers has been stirred up by the news that Baidu and Tencent have begun selling VOD (video on demand) with subtitles in Vietnamese, collecting fees from VIP subscribers in Vietnam dong.

Is Vietnam challenging Facebook to single combat?icon

Is Vietnam challenging Facebook to single combat?

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
12/08/2019

To build a Vietnamese social network and cement its position in Vietnam, the first thing that needs to be done is to defeat Facebook.

Anti-hacking services charge high feesicon

Anti-hacking services charge high fees

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
05/08/2019

Many Vietnamese pay a fee to have their Facebook accounts protected, but experts have recommended against it.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
