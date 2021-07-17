social networks
tin tức về social networks mới nhất
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg could not find a way to turn the attack on TikTok. He said that TikTok is a threat to America's values and technology position.
02/06/2021
The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has asked provincial and municipal authorities to strengthen management and handle violations of information on social networks.
02/05/2021
Governments around the world are trying to restrain the power of technology giants, which presents a great opportunity for Vietnam’s social networks to establish their foothold with their own characteristics.
05/04/2021
To improve security and safety of social network environments for students, especially secondary students, Hanoi’s Bac Tu Liem district has implemented the pilot model 'For a healthy environment on social networks”.
24/03/2021
Popular Vietnamese TikTok user Tho Nguyen recently caused outrage online by posting videos about Kuman Thong dolls online, asking the dolls to bless her studies after 'receiving many requests from children'.
18/02/2021
Many Vietnamese farmers just need to press a button to grow vegetables and raise pigs, and click a mouse to sell vegetables in the global market.
11/02/2021
Police in the central province of Quang Tri on February 10 launched legal proceedings against two men for compiling and spreading documents with defamatory contents via social networks.
08/01/2021
More than VND1 trillion has been paid by brands in Vietnam for ads on online video apps, social networks and online game apps that operate illegally, estimates the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC).
03/01/2021
As many as 5,168 cyber-attacks were recorded on information systems in Vietnam in 2020, a year-on-year decline of 0.15 percent, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications’ National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).
25/11/2020
Experts, citing international practice, say it is necessary to set up a specific mechanism to control cross-border social networks strong enough to deter violators and favorable enough to ensure a fair playing field for all social networks.
10/11/2020
Vietnamese people are shopping on social networks more than on e-commerce websites. The payment methods for goods exchanged on the social networks, however, remains very ‘primitive’.
06/10/2020
From Umbala to 360Live, Vietnam’s technology platforms have failed to compete with foreign rivals such as Tik Tok and Bigo Live.
13/05/2020
Major social network sites such as Facebook and YouTube face even stricter controls in Vietnam if a draft decree amendment on internet management gets approval,
11/03/2020
Hanoi-based teacher Pham Ha loves cooking, garnishing her dishes and posting photos on social media. For her, a smartphone is the ideal device to share her passion and make friends with others who share the same interest.
05/02/2020
Abuse of social networks to post or share false information will carry fines of 10 million – 20 million VND (430 – 860 USD), according to a decree recently issued by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
22/10/2019
The race among Vietnamese social networks is starting to become exciting but much needs to be done for them to develop.
16/08/2019
The VN Information Security Department has issued a warning of new vulnerabilities found in remote desktop services, which may affect 22,000 computers using Windows operating system in Vietnam.
06/06/2019
A day before a parent-teacher meeting, Pham Huong from Hoan Kiem District posted a status on Facebook calling on her friends not to share the scores their children achieved at school online.