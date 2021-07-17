 
TikTok: success for those who dare to go against the majority
FEATURE17/07/20210

TikTok: success for those who dare to go against the majority

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg could not find a way to turn the attack on TikTok. He said that TikTok is a threat to America's values and technology position.
 
Social media corrupting our behavior: official

Social media corrupting our behavior: official

icon30/06/20210
Parents warned about posting photos of children on social networks

Parents warned about posting photos of children on social networks

icon07/06/20210
Agencies urged to handle livestreams and chat groups with bad content

Agencies urged to handle livestreams and chat groups with bad content

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
02/06/2021
The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has asked provincial and municipal authorities to strengthen management and handle violations of information on social networks.
Vietnam's social networks run race with the world's technology giants

Vietnam’s social networks run race with the world’s technology giants

FEATURE
02/05/2021
Governments around the world are trying to restrain the power of technology giants, which presents a great opportunity for Vietnam’s social networks to establish their foothold with their own characteristics.
Police urge Hanoi students to use social networks properly

Police urge Hanoi students to use social networks properly

SOCIETY
05/04/2021
To improve security and safety of social network environments for students, especially secondary students, Hanoi’s Bac Tu Liem district has implemented the pilot model 'For a healthy environment on social networks”.
Vietnam takes drastic measures to clean up toxic content on social media: official

Vietnam takes drastic measures to clean up toxic content on social media: official

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
24/03/2021
Popular Vietnamese TikTok user Tho Nguyen recently caused outrage online by posting videos about Kuman Thong dolls online, asking the dolls to bless her studies after 'receiving many requests from children'.
Modern Vietnamese farmers: wear suits, sit in Hanoi and feed fowl in Dak Lak

Modern Vietnamese farmers: wear suits, sit in Hanoi and feed fowl in Dak Lak

FEATURE
18/02/2021
Many Vietnamese farmers just need to press a button to grow vegetables and raise pigs, and click a mouse to sell vegetables in the global market.
Men arrested for Facebook posts defaming leaders

Men arrested for Facebook posts defaming leaders

SOCIETY
11/02/2021
Police in the central province of Quang Tri on February 10 launched legal proceedings against two men for compiling and spreading documents with defamatory contents via social networks.
Vietnamese businesses lend hand to illegal cross-border apps

Vietnamese businesses lend hand to illegal cross-border apps

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
08/01/2021
More than VND1 trillion has been paid by brands in Vietnam for ads on online video apps, social networks and online game apps that operate illegally, estimates the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC).
Over 5,100 cyber-attacks hit Vietnam in 2020

Over 5,100 cyber-attacks hit Vietnam in 2020

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
03/01/2021
As many as 5,168 cyber-attacks were recorded on information systems in Vietnam in 2020, a year-on-year decline of 0.15 percent, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications’ National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).
New policy is needed to control Facebook in Vietnam

New policy is needed to control Facebook in Vietnam

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
25/11/2020
Experts, citing international practice, say it is necessary to set up a specific mechanism to control cross-border social networks strong enough to deter violators and favorable enough to ensure a fair playing field for all social networks.
60 percent of online orders in Vietnam made on social networks

60 percent of online orders in Vietnam made on social networks

BUSINESS
10/11/2020
Vietnamese people are shopping on social networks more than on e-commerce websites. The payment methods for goods exchanged on the social networks, however, remains very ‘primitive’.
Why do Vietnam's live digital platforms fail in the home market?

Why do Vietnam’s live digital platforms fail in the home market?

FEATURE
06/10/2020
From Umbala to 360Live, Vietnam’s technology platforms have failed to compete with foreign rivals such as Tik Tok and Bigo Live.
Facebook and YouTube facing extra regulations for Vietnam

Facebook and YouTube facing extra regulations for Vietnam

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/05/2020
Major social network sites such as Facebook and YouTube face even stricter controls in Vietnam if a draft decree amendment on internet management gets approval, 
Women spread love for cooking via social networks

Women spread love for cooking via social networks

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
11/03/2020
Hanoi-based teacher Pham Ha loves cooking, garnishing her dishes and posting photos on social media. For her, a smartphone is the ideal device to share her passion and make friends with others who share the same interest.
New decree details fines for bad behaviour on social networks

New decree details fines for bad behaviour on social networks

SOCIETY
05/02/2020
Abuse of social networks to post or share false information will carry fines of 10 million – 20 million VND (430 – 860 USD), according to a decree recently issued by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
Local social networks hoping to gain popularity

Local social networks hoping to gain popularity

FEATURE
22/10/2019
The race among Vietnamese social networks is starting to become exciting but much needs to be done for them to develop.
22,000 computers in Vietnam vulnerable to cyberattacks

22,000 computers in Vietnam vulnerable to cyberattacks

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
16/08/2019
The VN Information Security Department has issued a warning of new vulnerabilities found in remote desktop services, which may affect 22,000 computers using Windows operating system in Vietnam.  
Children's efforts need genuine appreciation

Children's efforts need genuine appreciation

SOCIETY
06/06/2019
A day before a parent-teacher meeting, Pham Huong from Hoan Kiem District posted a status on Facebook calling on her friends not to share the scores their children achieved at school online.
 
 
