Down syndrome children show unconditional loveicon
FEATURE15 giờ trước0

Down syndrome children show unconditional love

In Vietnam, there are no official organisations or schools that are specialised for children with Down syndrome, so they mostly depend on their families for care.

 
Two COVID-19 patients cope with serious condition

Two COVID-19 patients cope with serious condition

icon16/03/20200
Phone scams on the rise: Hanoi Police

Phone scams on the rise: Hanoi Police

icon12/03/20200
Hanoi's Truc Bach Street sterilised after COVID-19 patient discoveredicon

Hanoi's Truc Bach Street sterilised after COVID-19 patient discovered

PHOTOS
07/03/2020

Soldiers on March 7 morning sprayed disinfectant to sterilise Tran Vu and Truc Bach streets and surrounding areas in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh district after a COVID-19 case was confirmed a day earlier.

HCM City, Hanoi redirect flights from South Korea to Van Don and Can Tho airportsicon

HCM City, Hanoi redirect flights from South Korea to Van Don and Can Tho airports

SOCIETY
03/03/2020

All flights from South Korea to Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi and Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCM City will be re-directed to Van Don and Can Tho airports to relieve pressure on medical centres in Hanoi and HCM City, according to a decision by the Government.

HCM City proposes school closure extension for coronavirus preventionicon

HCM City proposes school closure extension for coronavirus prevention

SOCIETY
21/02/2020

HCM City authorities have proposed further temporary school closures until the end of March for fear of coronavirus.

World failing to provide children with a healthy life and a climate fit for their futureicon

World failing to provide children with a healthy life and a climate fit for their future

SOCIETY
20/02/2020

No single country is adequately protecting children’s health, their environment and their futures, according to a report released recently by a commission convened by the World Health Organization, UNICEF and The Lancet.  

Hanoi’s biggest market quiet amid coronavirus fearsicon

Hanoi’s biggest market quiet amid coronavirus fears

SOCIETY
17/02/2020

Hanoi’s biggest market at Dong Xuan is deserted amid fears of coronavirus.

Dialogue with Thu Thiem residents delayedicon

Dialogue with Thu Thiem residents delayed

SOCIETY
16/02/2020

A dialogue between the Government Inspectorate and residents in five residential quarters in the three wards of Binh An, An Khanh and Binh Khanh in HCMC’s District 2 has been delayed for the second time.

Authorities find masks made from toilet papericon

Authorities find masks made from toilet paper

SOCIETY
15/02/2020

A working team of the Hanoi Market Surveillance Agency on February 13 found a company in the city using toilet paper to produce face masks for which the demand is running high due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Hanoi, HCM City schools to stay shut for another weekicon

Hanoi, HCM City schools to stay shut for another week

SOCIETY
15/02/2020

The move means schools, universities and colleges in the country's two biggest cities will have been shut for a full three weeks after the end of the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.

Students in 30 localities back to school from February 17icon

Students in 30 localities back to school from February 17

SOCIETY
14/02/2020

As of 11.20 on February 14, 30 cities and provinces have reported to the Ministry of Education and Training on their decision to allow students back to school from February 17, after a two-week break due to Covid-19 outbreak.

Cold and rainy weather predicted for the northicon

Cold and rainy weather predicted for the north

SOCIETY
12/02/2020

The northern region will experience cold and rainy weather in the next 10 days.

Flood tides forecasted to submerge many areas in HCM Cityicon

Flood tides forecasted to submerge many areas in HCM City

SOCIETY
12/02/2020

Flood tides have been forecasted to reach peaks of 1.6 metres on Saigon and Dong Nai rivers on February 12 and would flood many areas in HCM City.

Three family members killed in Son La traffic accidenticon

Three family members killed in Son La traffic accident

SOCIETY
11/02/2020

Three members of a family in the northern mountainous province of Son La have died in a traffic accident which occurred in the locality.   

Mobile app developed to support nCoV prevention and controlicon

Mobile app developed to support nCoV prevention and control

SOCIETY
10/02/2020

After six days of implementation, military-run telecom group Viettel on February 7 finalised a mobile application, Vietnam Health, which was ordered by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to support the prevention and control of coronavirus.

Market monitor warns against sales of used face masksicon

Market monitor warns against sales of used face masks

SOCIETY
09/02/2020

The local market is seeing used disposable face masks being collected for reselling and reuse, as well as fake hand sanitizers being widely produced, amid the rapid spread of the Wuhan coronavirus.

Fourteen urgent transport projects to be implemented in 2020icon

Fourteen urgent transport projects to be implemented in 2020

SOCIETY
09/02/2020

The transport sector will strive to complete 10 road projects and commence four railway upgrade projects in 2020 which have been approved by the National Assembly Standing Committee (NAST). 

ADB's fund helps combat the spread of the novel coronavirusicon

ADB's fund helps combat the spread of the novel coronavirus

SOCIETY
09/02/2020

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved $2 million in new funding to support efforts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus (nCoV).

VN coach stations cope with coronavirusicon

VN coach stations cope with coronavirus

SOCIETY
09/02/2020

Hanoi’s transport sector has recently put measures in place to deal with the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.

 
 
