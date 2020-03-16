social news
tin tức về social news mới nhất
icon
In Vietnam, there are no official organisations or schools that are specialised for children with Down syndrome, so they mostly depend on their families for care.
icon PHOTOS
07/03/2020
Soldiers on March 7 morning sprayed disinfectant to sterilise Tran Vu and Truc Bach streets and surrounding areas in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh district after a COVID-19 case was confirmed a day earlier.
icon SOCIETY
03/03/2020
All flights from South Korea to Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi and Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCM City will be re-directed to Van Don and Can Tho airports to relieve pressure on medical centres in Hanoi and HCM City, according to a decision by the Government.
icon SOCIETY
21/02/2020
HCM City authorities have proposed further temporary school closures until the end of March for fear of coronavirus.
icon SOCIETY
20/02/2020
No single country is adequately protecting children’s health, their environment and their futures, according to a report released recently by a commission convened by the World Health Organization, UNICEF and The Lancet.
icon SOCIETY
17/02/2020
Hanoi’s biggest market at Dong Xuan is deserted amid fears of coronavirus.
icon SOCIETY
16/02/2020
A dialogue between the Government Inspectorate and residents in five residential quarters in the three wards of Binh An, An Khanh and Binh Khanh in HCMC’s District 2 has been delayed for the second time.
icon SOCIETY
15/02/2020
A working team of the Hanoi Market Surveillance Agency on February 13 found a company in the city using toilet paper to produce face masks for which the demand is running high due to the coronavirus outbreak.
icon SOCIETY
15/02/2020
The move means schools, universities and colleges in the country's two biggest cities will have been shut for a full three weeks after the end of the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.
icon SOCIETY
14/02/2020
As of 11.20 on February 14, 30 cities and provinces have reported to the Ministry of Education and Training on their decision to allow students back to school from February 17, after a two-week break due to Covid-19 outbreak.
icon SOCIETY
12/02/2020
The northern region will experience cold and rainy weather in the next 10 days.
icon SOCIETY
12/02/2020
Flood tides have been forecasted to reach peaks of 1.6 metres on Saigon and Dong Nai rivers on February 12 and would flood many areas in HCM City.
icon SOCIETY
11/02/2020
Three members of a family in the northern mountainous province of Son La have died in a traffic accident which occurred in the locality.
icon SOCIETY
10/02/2020
After six days of implementation, military-run telecom group Viettel on February 7 finalised a mobile application, Vietnam Health, which was ordered by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to support the prevention and control of coronavirus.
icon SOCIETY
09/02/2020
The local market is seeing used disposable face masks being collected for reselling and reuse, as well as fake hand sanitizers being widely produced, amid the rapid spread of the Wuhan coronavirus.
icon SOCIETY
09/02/2020
The transport sector will strive to complete 10 road projects and commence four railway upgrade projects in 2020 which have been approved by the National Assembly Standing Committee (NAST).
icon SOCIETY
09/02/2020
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved $2 million in new funding to support efforts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus (nCoV).
icon SOCIETY
09/02/2020
Hanoi’s transport sector has recently put measures in place to deal with the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.