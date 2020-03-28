Socio-economic development
Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung recently signed Decision No. 457/QD-TTg approving the Vietravel Airlines project of Vietravel - one of the country’s largest tour operators.
icon POLITICS
12/02/2020
Vietnam will reduce the number of districts by six and the number of communes by 544 after merging administrative units.
icon SOCIETY
25/01/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc visited and extended New Year wishes to the police force and residents in the central city of Da Nang on January 25, or the first day of the Year of the Rat.
icon POLITICS
28/12/2019
A teleconference between the Government and localities is scheduled to take place on December 30 and 31 under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
icon POLITICS
26/12/2019
The Vietnamese National Assembly’s Council for Ethnic Affairs and the Committee for Ethnic Affairs under the Lao National Assembly have agreed to step up cooperation and the exchange of professional experience.
icon POLITICS
20/12/2019
Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung held a meeting in Hanoi yesterday with correspondents and press assistants of foreign press agencies, along with cultural and press attachés of foreign representative agencies in Vietnam.
icon POLITICS
28/11/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with Vice Chairman of Samsung Electronics Lee Jae-yong on November 28 as part of his official visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK).
icon POLITICS
28/11/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held talks with President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Moon Jae-in in Seoul on November 27, during which they discussed orientations and measures to enhance relations between Vietnam and the RoK.
icon POLITICS
12/11/2019
National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on November 21 appreciated the World Bank (WB)’s comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam and its contributions to the country’s development in recent times.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
22/10/2019
The 8th Da Lat Flower Festival will take place from December 20 to 24 in Da Lat and Bao Loc cities, the Lam Dong province People’s Committee has announced.
icon SOCIETY
25/09/2019
The Ministry of Transport has sought the Government’s approval to seek investors for the HCM City-Moc Bai Expressway.
icon POLITICS
10/08/2019
The Tel Aviv administration is willing to cooperate with Vietnamese localities and share experience in smart city development, tourism, investment and business, Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai told Vietnamese Ambassador to Israel Do Minh Hung.
icon POLITICS
16/07/2019
Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has asked ministries and agencies to fix obstacles during the implementation of the Law on Planning so that slow planning doesn’t hinder socio-economic development.
icon POLITICS
22/05/2019
Lawmakers urged the Government to devise plans to deal with the possible ramifications of the escalating US-Iran tensions and US-China trade war and the influx of foreign direct investment into Vietnam.