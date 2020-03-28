Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietravel Airlines project given go-ahead
BUSINESS

Vietravel Airlines project given go-ahead

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung recently signed Decision No. 457/QD-TTg approving the Vietravel Airlines project of Vietravel - one of the country’s largest tour operators.

 
Campaign launched to apply Vietnamese technology for digital life

Campaign launched to apply Vietnamese technology for digital life

icon28/03/20200
PM joins G20 leaders’ video conference on COVID-19 combat

PM joins G20 leaders’ video conference on COVID-19 combat

icon27/03/20200
Vietnam to reduce number of administrative units nationwide

Vietnam to reduce number of administrative units nationwide

POLITICS
12/02/2020

Vietnam will reduce the number of districts by six and the number of communes by 544 after merging administrative units.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc makes New Year visit to Da Nang

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc makes New Year visit to Da Nang

SOCIETY
25/01/2020

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc visited and extended New Year wishes to the police force and residents in the central city of Da Nang on January 25, or the first day of the Year of the Rat.

Gov't-to-localities teleconference slated for Dec. 30 – 31

Gov’t-to-localities teleconference slated for Dec. 30 – 31

POLITICS
28/12/2019

A teleconference between the Government and localities is scheduled to take place on December 30 and 31 under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Vietnamese, Lao legislatures step up cooperation in ethnic affairs

Vietnamese, Lao legislatures step up cooperation in ethnic affairs

POLITICS
26/12/2019

The Vietnamese National Assembly’s Council for Ethnic Affairs and the Committee for Ethnic Affairs under the Lao National Assembly have agreed to step up cooperation and the exchange of professional experience.

VN Foreign Ministry thanks foreign correspondents, press attachés

VN Foreign Ministry thanks foreign correspondents, press attachés

POLITICS
20/12/2019

Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung held a meeting in Hanoi yesterday with correspondents and press assistants of foreign press agencies, along with cultural and press attachés of foreign representative agencies in Vietnam.

PM Phuc meets leaders of Korean groups in Seoul

PM Phuc meets leaders of Korean groups in Seoul

POLITICS
28/11/2019

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with Vice Chairman of Samsung Electronics Lee Jae-yong on November 28 as part of his official visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK).

PM Phuc holds talks with RoK President

PM Phuc holds talks with RoK President

POLITICS
28/11/2019

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held talks with President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Moon Jae-in in Seoul on November 27, during which they discussed orientations and measures to enhance relations between Vietnam and the RoK.

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan receives WB's country director

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan receives WB’s country director

POLITICS
12/11/2019

National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on November 21 appreciated the World Bank (WB)’s comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam and its contributions to the country’s development in recent times.

Da Lat to host Flower Festival 2019 in December

Da Lat to host Flower Festival 2019 in December

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
22/10/2019

The 8th Da Lat Flower Festival will take place from December 20 to 24 in Da Lat and Bao Loc cities, the Lam Dong province People’s Committee has announced.

Transport Ministry seeks green light for HCM City to identify investors for expressway

Transport Ministry seeks green light for HCM City to identify investors for expressway

SOCIETY
25/09/2019

The Ministry of Transport has sought the Government’s approval to seek investors for the HCM City-Moc Bai Expressway.

Tel Aviv willing to expand bond with Vietnamese localities

Tel Aviv willing to expand bond with Vietnamese localities

POLITICS
10/08/2019

The Tel Aviv administration is willing to cooperate with Vietnamese localities and share experience in smart city development, tourism, investment and business, Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai told Vietnamese Ambassador to Israel Do Minh Hung.

Planning Law comes under scrutiny

Planning Law comes under scrutiny

POLITICS
16/07/2019

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has asked ministries and agencies to fix obstacles during the implementation of the Law on Planning so that slow planning doesn’t hinder socio-economic development.

Lawmakers call for being prepared to deal with fallout of US-China trade war

Lawmakers call for being prepared to deal with fallout of US-China trade war

POLITICS
22/05/2019

Lawmakers urged the Government to devise plans to deal with the possible ramifications of the escalating US-Iran tensions and US-China trade war and the influx of foreign direct investment into Vietnam.

 
 
