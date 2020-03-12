SOEs
tin tức về SOEs mới nhất
Enterprises in the transport sector have suffered the most from the epidemic.
03/03/2020
The successful equitisation and capital divestment of State-owned enterprises (SOEs) would create benefits that boosted the stock market and business performance, experts have said.
02/03/2020
Ministries are working to convince Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to amend divestment plans at some large State-owned enterprises (SOEs).
02/03/2020
The Government has asked the Ministry of Planning and Investment to build a project on developing large-scale State-owned enterprises (SOEs) to promote their role in the country’s socio-economic development.
29/02/2020
21/02/2020
The increasing amount of property and land under State-owned enterprises (SOEs) was mentioned as a factor in their slow equitisation.
14/02/2020
Nearly 100 Vietnamese companies will need to hit the road for share auctions by the end of 2020 to meet the government’s target of privatizing state firms.
04/02/2020
Inefficient State-owned enterprises must be handled this year, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said.
13/01/2020
The equitisation of State-owned enterprises (SOEs) has fallen behind the target set by the Government and ministries for 2017-20.
01/01/2020
Fitch Solutions maintain 2019 fiscal deficit forecast at 6.6%, but are revising up our 2020 and 2021 fiscal deficit forecasts for Vietnam to 7.0% and 7.2%, respectively, from 6.6% previously.
17/12/2019
The State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) will scrutinize 16 ministries and central agencies; 40 provincial-level governments; and a number of financial institutions, banks and State-owned firms next year.
05/12/2019
Varying comments continue to hit the draft amendments to the Law on Enterprises 2014 and the Law on Investment 2014, with further revisions cited for state holding in state-owned enterprises garnering heightened attention among investors.
04/12/2019
The public capital must be allocated based on market principles, said an expert.
30/11/2019
Seven major traffic infrastructure projects in the country have fallen behind schedule, including Ben Luc-Long Thanh and Trung Luong-My Thuan expressways, along with five urban railways, according to the Ministry of Transport.
17/11/2019
SOE equitization and divestment needs greater efforts from all concerned as yet another deadline seems likely to be missed.
11/11/2019
Since it normalized relations with the powers like China in 1991 and the USA in 1995, Vietnam has begun to integrate into the global economy.
08/11/2019
State-owned enterprises (SOEs) face unique challenges when it comes to attracting foreign financing for infrastructure projects. But there are solutions.
06/11/2019
Insurer Bao Viet Holdings (BVH) and the Bank for Investment and Development of Viet Nam (BIDV) have approved plans of paying cash dividends worth combined US$236 million in the next two months.