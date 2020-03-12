Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
SOEs

tin tức về SOEs mới nhất

State-owned groups, general corporations report big losses due to Covid-19icon
BUSINESS12/03/20200

State-owned groups, general corporations report big losses due to Covid-19

Enterprises in the transport sector have suffered the most from the epidemic.

 
SOE managers can receive up to VND70 million in basic wages

icon06/03/20200
How many ‘crony’ businesses exist?

icon06/03/20200
Equitisation vital for VN stock market growthicon

Equitisation vital for VN stock market growth

BUSINESS
03/03/2020

The successful equitisation and capital divestment of State-owned enterprises (SOEs) would create benefits that boosted the stock market and business performance, experts have said.

Ministries ask for permission to change SOE divestment plans

BUSINESS
02/03/2020

Ministries are working to convince Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to amend divestment plans at some large State-owned enterprises (SOEs).

VN to develop large-scale SOEsicon

VN to develop large-scale SOEs

BUSINESS
02/03/2020

The Government has asked the Ministry of Planning and Investment to build a project on developing large-scale State-owned enterprises (SOEs) to promote their role in the country’s socio-economic development.

Ministries ask for permission to change SOE divestment plans

BUSINESS
29/02/2020

Ministries are working to convince Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to amend divestment plans at some large State-owned enterprises (SOEs).

Super committee faces difficulties in checking SOE propertyicon

Super committee faces difficulties in checking SOE property

BUSINESS
21/02/2020

The increasing amount of property and land under State-owned enterprises (SOEs) was mentioned as a factor in their slow equitisation.

Foreign investors look forward to Vietnam’s imminent IPOs in 2020icon

Foreign investors look forward to Vietnam’s imminent IPOs in 2020

BUSINESS
14/02/2020

Nearly 100 Vietnamese companies will need to hit the road for share auctions by the end of 2020 to meet the government’s target of privatizing state firms.

PM asks to handle inefficient State-owned enterprisesicon

PM asks to handle inefficient State-owned enterprises

BUSINESS
04/02/2020

Inefficient State-owned enterprises must be handled this year, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said.

SOE equitisation plan likely to be missed in 2017-20icon

SOE equitisation plan likely to be missed in 2017-20

BUSINESS
13/01/2020

The equitisation of State-owned enterprises (SOEs) has fallen behind the target set by the Government and ministries for 2017-20.

Vietnam's fiscal deficit set to see a short-term spike: Fitch Solutionsicon

Vietnam's fiscal deficit set to see a short-term spike: Fitch Solutions

FEATURE
01/01/2020

Fitch Solutions maintain 2019 fiscal deficit forecast at 6.6%, but are revising up our 2020 and 2021 fiscal deficit forecasts for Vietnam to 7.0% and 7.2%, respectively, from 6.6% previously.

Audit regulator announces inspection plans for 2020icon

Audit regulator announces inspection plans for 2020

BUSINESS
17/12/2019

The State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) will scrutinize 16 ministries and central agencies; 40 provincial-level governments; and a number of financial institutions, banks and State-owned firms next year.

SOE concept a focus of law discussionicon

SOE concept a focus of law discussion

BUSINESS
05/12/2019

Varying comments continue to hit the draft amendments to the Law on Enterprises 2014 and the Law on Investment 2014, with further revisions cited for state holding in state-owned enterprises garnering heightened attention among investors.

Efficient resource utilization may help Vietnam GDP grow 9-10%icon

Efficient resource utilization may help Vietnam GDP grow 9-10%

BUSINESS
04/12/2019

The public capital must be allocated based on market principles, said an expert.

Seven major infrastructure projects lag behind scheduleicon

Seven major infrastructure projects lag behind schedule

BUSINESS
30/11/2019

Seven major traffic infrastructure projects in the country have fallen behind schedule, including Ben Luc-Long Thanh and Trung Luong-My Thuan expressways, along with five urban railways, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Some way to go in SOE equitizationicon

Some way to go in SOE equitization

BUSINESS
17/11/2019

SOE equitization and divestment needs greater efforts from all concerned as yet another deadline seems likely to be missed.

Who will lead Vietnam's economy?icon

Who will lead Vietnam's economy?

FEATURE
11/11/2019

Since it normalized relations with the powers like China in 1991 and the USA in 1995, Vietnam has begun to integrate into the global economy.

Building credit: How SOEs can get foreign financing for infrastructureicon

Building credit: How SOEs can get foreign financing for infrastructure

FEATURE
08/11/2019

State-owned enterprises (SOEs) face unique challenges when it comes to attracting foreign financing for infrastructure projects. But there are solutions.

State budget to receive $216m in cash dividend from State-owned businessesicon

State budget to receive $216m in cash dividend from State-owned businesses

BUSINESS
06/11/2019

Insurer Bao Viet Holdings (BVH) and the Bank for Investment and Development of Viet Nam (BIDV) have approved plans of paying cash dividends worth combined US$236 million in the next two months.

 
 
