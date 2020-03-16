solar power
While Vietnam’s wind investors are in a race to reap incentives before the November 2021 deadline hits, concerns remain that a boom in solar power projects will lead to a reduction in capacities.
03/03/2020
Vietnam has enacted its strategic orientations for energy development through to 2030 and with a vision for the next quarter of a century, encouraging more of the private sector to develop for the future, and ensuring energy security.
21/02/2020
The Politburo will encourage all economic sectors, especially private businesses, to invest in energy projects, Party General Secretary, President Nguyen Phu Trong has said.
07/02/2020
National green credit programs will help Vietnam reach its goals in the national green development strategy in a comprehensive way and help drive the economy towards sustainable development.
06/01/2020
With the new policy on choosing investors through bidding, the hot race of developing solar power projects is expected to cool down.
28/12/2019
2019 was a special year for solar power investors: they sprinted in the first half of the year to fulfill projects, but have been idle since July, and are now waiting for a new policy.
27/12/2019
The prices of oil and coal have been decreasing, which is expected to improve the profits of power companies.
23/12/2019
Vietnam has offered a very high price for solar power to attract investment in this energy segment, but the country now has to recalculate the pricing to ensure sustainable development for this renewable energy.
22/12/2019
Vietnam's most important hydropower reservoirs are lacking a total of 11 billion cubic meters of water compared to normal levels.
22/12/2019
While direct power purchase agreements have been one of the key drivers of global renewable energy infrastructure, especially in wind and solar, there is no defined plan for a pilot mechanism in Vietnam yet.
19/12/2019
The Ministry of Industry and Trade has told the authorities of cities and provinces and Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN) to stop proposing solar power projects under the feed-in tariff (FIT) program until a new decision is issued.
16/12/2019
A draft document on solar power development will be filed to the Prime Minister for approval on December 15, local media reported.
05/12/2019
After months of uncertainty over the policy, the much awaited next round of purchase prices in solar power may be set through auction instead of enjoying the same feed-in tariff required elsewhere.
30/11/2019
The solution of using electricity from oil-run power sources will increase the production cost by VND14 trillion, which will put pressure on electricity prices.
29/11/2019
When the purchase prices of solar power are set through auction, prices are expected to fall by 30%-40% from the current levels, said experts at a seminar yesterday.
24/11/2019
The purchase prices of solar power will be set through auction, instead of using a common price for the entire country, or different prices for different thermal radiation zones, according to officials.
24/11/2019
If Vietnam stops investments in new coal-fired thermopower projects, the total amount of coal it would consume could drop by 221 million tons by 2050.
21/11/2019
The central province of Ninh Thuan has seen a boom in renewable energy projects, especially solar power, but power transmission lines in the province have failed to handle the capacity, experts have said.