solar power

tin tức về solar power mới nhất

Financiers race to cash in on windicon
FEATURE1 giờ trước0

Financiers race to cash in on wind

While Vietnam’s wind investors are in a race to reap incentives before the November 2021 deadline hits, concerns remain that a boom in solar power projects will lead to a reduction in capacities.

 
Investment slows in solar power projects as prices drop

Investment slows in solar power projects as prices drop

icon16/03/20200
Vietnam to reduce dependence on coal

Vietnam to reduce dependence on coal

icon12/03/20200
Energy strategy fit for private backersicon

Energy strategy fit for private backers

BUSINESS
03/03/2020

Vietnam has enacted its strategic orientations for energy development through to 2030 and with a vision for the next quarter of a century, encouraging more of the private sector to develop for the future, and ensuring energy security.

Vietnam encourages private investment in energy: Politburoicon

Vietnam encourages private investment in energy: Politburo

POLITICS
21/02/2020

The Politburo will encourage all economic sectors, especially private businesses, to invest in energy projects, Party General Secretary, President Nguyen Phu Trong has said.

Green credit takes off in Vietnamicon

Green credit takes off in Vietnam

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/02/2020

National green credit programs will help Vietnam reach its goals in the national green development strategy in a comprehensive way and help drive the economy towards sustainable development.

Vietnamese Government indecisive about solar power price, investors cautiousicon

Vietnamese Government indecisive about solar power price, investors cautious

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
06/01/2020

With the new policy on choosing investors through bidding, the hot race of developing solar power projects is expected to cool down.

Solar power investors ‘ran fast, braked hard’ in 2019icon

Solar power investors ‘ran fast, braked hard’ in 2019

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
28/12/2019

2019 was a special year for solar power investors: they sprinted in the first half of the year to fulfill projects, but have been idle since July, and are now waiting for a new policy.

As material prices fall, power companies stand to profiticon

As material prices fall, power companies stand to profit

BUSINESS
27/12/2019

The prices of oil and coal have been decreasing, which is expected to improve the profits of power companies.

A solution for solar power developmenticon

A solution for solar power development

BUSINESS
23/12/2019

Vietnam has offered a very high price for solar power to attract investment in this energy segment, but the country now has to recalculate the pricing to ensure sustainable development for this renewable energy.

Rivers, reservoirs near depletion, electricity shortage anticipatedicon

Rivers, reservoirs near depletion, electricity shortage anticipated

BUSINESS
22/12/2019

Vietnam's most important hydropower reservoirs are lacking a total of 11 billion cubic meters of water compared to normal levels.

Energy partners ramp up calls for DPPA piloticon

Energy partners ramp up calls for DPPA pilot

BUSINESS
22/12/2019

While direct power purchase agreements have been one of the key drivers of global renewable energy infrastructure, especially in wind and solar, there is no defined plan for a pilot mechanism in Vietnam yet.

VN Trade Ministry orders halt to new solar power projectsicon

VN Trade Ministry orders halt to new solar power projects

BUSINESS
19/12/2019

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has told the authorities of cities and provinces and Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN) to stop proposing solar power projects under the feed-in tariff (FIT) program until a new decision is issued.

New draft document on solar power projects to be filedicon

New draft document on solar power projects to be filed

BUSINESS
16/12/2019

A draft document on solar power development will be filed to the Prime Minister for approval on December 15, local media reported.

Auction could determine future of solar initiativesicon

Auction could determine future of solar initiatives

FEATURE
05/12/2019

After months of uncertainty over the policy, the much awaited next round of purchase prices in solar power may be set through auction instead of enjoying the same feed-in tariff required elsewhere. 

Electricity shortage in Vietnam anticipated, price increase consideredicon

Electricity shortage in Vietnam anticipated, price increase considered

BUSINESS
30/11/2019

The solution of using electricity from oil-run power sources will increase the production cost by VND14 trillion, which will put pressure on electricity prices.

Experts say auctions could help reduce solar power prices by 30-40%icon

Experts say auctions could help reduce solar power prices by 30-40%

BUSINESS
29/11/2019

When the purchase prices of solar power are set through auction, prices are expected to fall by 30%-40% from the current levels, said experts at a seminar yesterday.

Solar power prices to be set via auctionicon

Solar power prices to be set via auction

BUSINESS
24/11/2019

The purchase prices of solar power will be set through auction, instead of using a common price for the entire country, or different prices for different thermal radiation zones, according to officials.

Vietnam urged to stop investing in coal-fired thermal powericon

Vietnam urged to stop investing in coal-fired thermal power

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
24/11/2019

If Vietnam stops investments in new coal-fired thermopower projects, the total amount of coal it would consume could drop by 221 million tons by 2050.

Renewable energy projects in Ninh Thuan face overloaded electricity gridicon

Renewable energy projects in Ninh Thuan face overloaded electricity grid

BUSINESS
21/11/2019

The central province of Ninh Thuan has seen a boom in renewable energy projects, especially solar power, but power transmission lines in the province have failed to handle the capacity, experts have said.

 
 
